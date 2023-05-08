One of the most respected and winningest families at Bowman Gray Stadium has been missing this season.

The Clifton family has been a mainstay for years at the historic track, but this spring there hasn’t been a Clifton running in any of the races through the first three weeks.

On Saturday afternoon before the races at least two get-well cards were being handed between pit areas for drivers and crew members to sign for Michael Clifton, 52, who has been hospitalized for the last month or so, according to his older brother, Ronnie.

Ronnie said it’s not good, and his brother has suffered blood clots in his legs recently and has yet to turn the corner despite being in the hospital for a lengthy stay.

“He’s been out of it, and we are just hoping and praying for him,” Ronnie said.

When Ronnie heard that drivers, NASCAR officials and crew members were making an effort to sign cards for his brother, he had to fight back tears.

“It makes you realize there are people that care for you and your family and that’s special,” Ronnie said. “We’ve been out there at Bowman Gray for a lot of years, so to hear they are all praying for a turn for the better for my brother makes us feel hopeful.”

Drivers John Holleman and Riley Neal passed a get-well card between each other to sign in the pits on Saturday.

"I just feel for their family," Holleman said. "The Clifton's are a well-known family out here."

Michael, who drove in two races last summer, has 20 career wins in the Modified Division that ranks inside the top 30 in track history.

In 2019 it was a big season for the Clifton family, who live in Walkertown, because Ronnie was pulled out of retirement by his son, Zack, and along with Michael all raced together in the Modified Division.

Zack has decided to race a full season at Ace Speedway, according to Ronnie. Zack currently leads the points in the Limited Late Model Division at Ace Speedway having won a race in that track’s opener.

"Zack might be back out to Bowman Gray and race some but he's focused on having a full season at Ace," Ronnie said.

Ronnie says he’s thankful for the response from friends about his brother’s undisclosed illness.

“We are so thankful that people are reaching out,” Ronnie said. “It’s just been tough to see him get worse and worse. We are hoping he can go to a rehabilitation hospital, but we just don’t know at this point.”

Ronnie, 60, says he hasn’t stayed completely away from Bowman Gray Stadium. He’s helping Modified driver Boo Boo Dalton from Liberty, Sportsman driver Kirk Sheets and Street Stock driver Jordan Atkins.

“I’m helping out those guys, but I’m also backing Zack and helping him as much as I can,” Ronnie said. “I do miss driving at Bowman Gray because that was always fun to me when you get over there on Saturday nights to battle it out on the track.”