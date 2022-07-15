Bowman Gray Stadium drivers racing in all divisions Saturday night

The 73rd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing is down to its final six weeks across its four divisions.

Last weekend's double-points racing created movement within the standings. But Saturday night's schedule will offer two races each in the Sportsman and Modified divisions, with the average finish for the two races determining the points a driver receives.

Here are three things to look for on Saturday night:

1.Maybe Tommy Neal won’t have to drive with his hood on his windshield. In one of the Sportsman races last weekend, Neal went four laps with his windshield vision blocked by the hood of his car. But the veteran driver, with credit to spotter Ryan Nelson, didn’t lose positions on the track.

2.Tim Brown was not happy last week even though he had another good finish in the 100-lap Modified race. Brown finished second to Burt Myers but wasn’t in a good mood despite his gain in the points race. The defending champion is in second place, 12 points behind leader Brandon Ward. Brown and Ward have not won this season but have been consistently good.

3.After Nate Gregg won the Street Stock race last week, a protest was filed with race officials. Late on Saturday night, Gregg’s victory was ruled valid with the protest denied. Gregg heads into this weekend two points ahead of his father, Billy, the division's two-time defending champion.