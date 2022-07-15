 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium drivers racing in all divisions Saturday night

Bowman Gray race-061122

Tim Brown is second in points in the Modified Division despite not having won a race this season. Brown is the defending champion.

 Paige Dingler, News & Record

The 73rd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing is down to its final six weeks across its four divisions.

Last weekend's double-points racing created movement within the standings. But Saturday night's schedule will offer two races each in the Sportsman and Modified divisions, with the average finish for the two races determining the points a driver receives.

Here are three things to look for on Saturday night:

1.Maybe Tommy Neal won’t have to drive with his hood on his windshield. In one of the Sportsman races last weekend, Neal went four laps with his windshield vision blocked by the hood of his car. But the veteran driver, with credit to spotter Ryan Nelson, didn’t lose positions on the track. 

2.Tim Brown was not happy last week even though he had another good finish in the 100-lap Modified race. Brown finished second to Burt Myers but wasn’t in a good mood despite his gain in the points race. The defending champion is in second place, 12 points behind leader Brandon Ward. Brown and Ward have not won this season but have been consistently good.

3.After Nate Gregg won the Street Stock race last week, a protest was filed with race officials. Late on Saturday night, Gregg’s victory was ruled valid with the protest denied. Gregg heads into this weekend two points ahead of his father, Billy, the division's two-time defending champion.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners two weeks ago

Burt Myers (Modified), Zach Ore (Sportsman), Chase Robertson (Sportsman), Nate Gregg (Street Stock), Brandon Brendle (Stadium Stock)

Saturday's lineup

• Twin 25-lap races for the Modified Series

• Twin 20-lap races for the Sportsman Series

• 20-lap race for the Street Stock Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Stadium Stock Series

• Monster car crushing exhibition and a Demolition Derby 

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

Points Standings

MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 484

2 83 Tim Brown 472

3 4 Jason Myers 448

4 16 Chris Fleming 446

5 22 Jonathan Brown 427

6 1 Burt Myers 412

7 69 John Holleman 404

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 398

9 5 Randy Butner 375

10 79 Zach Brewer 355

11 51 Junior Snow 353

12 75 Lee Jeffreys 320

13 44 Daniel Beeson 286

14 99 William Smith 200

15 05 Bussy Beavers 182

16 12 Dean Ward 124

17 14 Cory Lovette 118

18 6 Greg Butcher 112

19 77 Susan Harwell 111

20 3 Danny Propst 99

21 57 Danny Bohn 92

22 78 Paul Hall 74

23 68 Eddie Collins 68

24 2 Mike Adams 59

25 24 Andrew Harrah 56

    88 Dan Speeney 56

27 40 Luke Fleming 52

28 07 John Smith 50

29 88 Al Hill 47

30 78 Austin Pack 38

31 15 Brian Loftin 32

32 99 Jordan Fleming 30

33 68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

      2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

36 05 Grayson Ward 21

37 51 Drew Moffitt 20

38 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

39 6 Troy Young 16

    6 Jason Southern 16

41 88 Ryan Robertson 12

42 92 Brody Jones 11

43 88 Brad Robbins 10

SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 460

2 12 Justin Taylor 453

3 81 Zack Clifton 452

4 31 Chase Robertson 441

5 19 Michael Adams 429

6 55 Zack Ore 405

7 2 Amber Lynn 395

8 07 Riley Neal 389

9 22 Wesley Thompson 364

10 92 Kyle Southern 356

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 297

12 6 Kirk Sheets 289

    7 Connor Branch 289

14 54 Braden Mills 281

15 38 Mitch Gales 238

16 08 Dylan Ward 185

17 02 Terry Thompson 142

18 8 Casey Kepley Jr 141

19 30 Blake Shupe 116

20 08 Jacob Creed 110

21 5 Spencer Martin 106

22 3 Jeff Garrison 66

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

24 06 Chase Lewis 50

25 83 Cody Griffin 49

26 51 Austin Taylor 40

27 1 Doug Wall 7

STREET STOCK SERIES

1 28 Nate Gregg 474

2 98 Billy Gregg 472

3 02 David Creed 406

4 99 Bryan Sykes 394

5 1 Christian Joyce 388

6 7 Zack Staley 384

7 40 Taylor Robbins 354

8 72 Bryant Robertson 332

9 13 Kevin Gilbert 322

10 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 308

11 69 Jordan Atkins 302

12 15 Nick Wall 300

13 24 Austin Jones 290

14 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 284

15 22 Brian Wall 254

16 97 Chris Allison 212

17 16 Brad Lewis 200

     79 Conner Shaw 200

19 06 Chase Lewis 186

20 64 Steven Truell 170

21 51 Austin Taylor 136

22 70 Cale Martin 126

23 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 124

24 97 Charlie Gregg 72

25 00 Donnie Martin 60

26 2 Willie Wall 40

STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 24 A.J. Sanders 534

2 43 Brandon Brendle 516

3 69 Brandon Crotts 468

4 46 Wyatt Sapp 454

5 54 Justin Owens 412

6 16 Blaine Curry 406

7 81 Chuck Wall 384

8 03 Cody Gum 376

9 12 Levi Holt 366

10 51 Andrew Cates 352

11 27 Austin Cates 332

12 31 Kyler Staley 306

13 25 Matt Goodwin 302

14 47 Tyler McDonald 272

15 74 Matt Alley 266

16 68 Tyler Bush 256

17 80 Luke Smith 232

     05 Victor Flores 232

19 14 Ken Bridges 222

20 17 Andy Southern 216

21 28 Robert Mabe 214

22 8 Stephen Sanders 194

23 40 Kenny Dixon 190

24 1 Jessie Yopp 156

25 76 Grayson Keaton 144

26 48 Junior Smith 132

27 33 DJ Dean 128

28 7 Joel Stewart 110

29 39 Patrick Mullen 96

30 71 Corbin Foster 92

31 59 Dakota Warden 90

32 2 Blake Spears 74

33 32 William Smith 54

34 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

35 22 Adam Thomas 42

36 99 Blake Walker 40

     7 Chris Allison 40

38 02 Paula Morgan 38

39 45 Josh Williams 30

40 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

42 82 Alex Whatley 16

43 71 Dillon Freeman 8

