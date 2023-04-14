First live-streaming, and now advance ticket sales.

Bowman Gray Stadium racing is turning the corner on jumping into the now after announcing it will have advance ticket sales on line for the first time in its 75 years of existence.

FloRacing will handle the on-line streaming of all the races each Saturday night for the second season in a row. As for the advance ticket sales, fans can go on-line and purchase their $12 general admission ticket and bypass the long lines at the stadium.

“You can go on-line on our website and there’s a link on there,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of the longest running short track NASCAR series in the country. “We’ve been thinking about doing this for a while but we wanted to find the cheapest one so the service charge for each ticket isn’t so high.”

Garrison settled on tickethoss.com as the provider for the advance tickets. Garrison said the surcharge for each ticket is around $2.50 but other websites charge more.

“It’s still really affordable and you get your ticket early and walk up to the gate and we scan it in,” Garrison said. “It’s not a reserve seat but a general admission, electronic ticket.”

If there is a rainout Garrison said the company will give the ticket holder a credit and that credit goes toward another week of racing.

Maybe the best aspect is on the Bowman Gray Stadium website is a link to click on for each date of the season so fans can get their tickets well in advance. Each of the 17 weeks of the season is listed so it’s very easy to navigate on the website.

Garrison says it’s obvious the younger generation doesn’t carry cash anymore. And while there will still be several ATM’s near the entrances the only way to get in previous to this this year was cash sales. The phone app will allow fans to purchase tickets as well just before entering the stadium.

“The only factor are the fees but some of the others that we looked at were $4 and $5 for each ticket so this was the best deal we could find,” Garrison said. “We’re just trying to go with the times, and we like to keep it old school as much as possible, but we think this will help fans avoid some of the long lines to get in.”

Final large scale practice held

On Thursday night several drivers took advantage of a three-hour window of practice time, and it’s needed thanks to new asphalt that was put in over the winter by the City of Winston-Salem, which owns the track.

Burt Myers, a 10-time winner of the Modified Division, reported that it’s a lot smoother than the one that was put down before last season. There were several dips in last year’s track including a big one in turn one that drivers dealt with all season.

“It’s smooth now,” Myers said. “I’m optimistic about that. Any time you pave a track and it’s fresh you have that looseness where you almost feel like you are driving on dirt or dust. The longer you run the better it gets and in the 15 laps I ran (on Thursday night) I was fastest on the 15th lap so that bodes well for everybody.”

Two major changes with drivers

Tommy Neal, the Sportsman Division champion last season, is driving in the Modified Division this year and Nate Gregg has moved from the Street Stock to the Sportsman Division.

There was some speculation that Amber Lynn, one of the most popular drivers at the track, would drive in the Modified Division this season but she was practicing with her Sportsman car on Thursday night.

“I’m excited about the switch,” Neal said. “The car has done well so far in our practices so we’re optimistic. I’ve raced in this division before but this is a brand new race car for me and this is just the second time we’ve been over here with it.”

Neal said he wasn’t going to race in the Modified Division unless he had the same type of equipment as Tim Brown, the defending champion, and Burt Myers. The two have combined for 21 points' championships.

“Luckily we were third fastest and those two were in front of me (in practice laps) so we feel good about,” Neal said. "We'll just see how we stack up once the races start."

The Modified Division will have the featured race at the opener on April 22 with the Hayes Jeweler's 200 lapper.

Parking update

One of the biggest issues when nearly 14,000 fans go to racing on Saturday nights is parking.

Bowman Gray Stadium officials, along with the City of Winston-Salem, announced a new lot will be open. The overflow parking lot is on Tower Street, which is 0.6 miles from the stadium. The lot will be staffed by security, according to the Bowman Gray Stadium racing website.