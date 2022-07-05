 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing heads into second half of its 73rd season

  • John Dell

It was Adams' 21st career victory

There’s not a lot left in the tank as the 73rd season of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium winds down. There are seven weeks left in the season with plenty at stake in the points’ races in the four divisions.

After the traditional Fourth of July break from racing, the season will resume Saturday with double-points night.

A lot has happened this season, and here’s a breakdown in each division.

Bowman Gray Aug. 10

Brandon Ward, despite not having a win yet this season in the Modified Division, is the points' leader with seven weeks to go in the season.

Madness in the Modified Division

There was a return to normalcy to the featured division during the last Saturday of racing when Burt Myers, a 10-time champion, won his 85th career race. Myers had the fastest lap of the season in qualifying then backed it up with his first win in exactly 364 days.

Myers won’t be able to win his 11th points title but is openly cheering for his younger brother, Jason, to win his first championship.

Most wins: Jonathan Brown has four wins this season with Chris Fleming and Randy Butner picking up two wins each.

Biggest surprise: Brandon Ward doesn’t have a victory yet but he leads in the points thanks to his consistency. Ward’s never won a points’ championship at Bowman Gray Stadium but has put himself right there in the conversation.

What to watch for: Quietly Tim Brown is hanging around as a contender to defend his points championship. Brown hasn’t won a race this season but is fourth in the points with 12 top 10 finishes. In past years Brown and Burt Myers have lulled the division to sleep as they took turns winning the championship but this year the parity has been fun to watch.

Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Justin Taylor is very much in the hunt for the Sportsman Division title with seven weeks of racing left this season.

Sportsman Division is tight as usual

Tommy Neal had a bit of bad luck two weeks ago having to use a backup car that faltered late in the 100 lapper. Because of that Justin Taylor took over the points’ lead from Neal, who is the defending champion.

Only 32 points separate Taylor from Michael Adams, who won the 100 lapper two weeks ago, who is in fifth place in the standings. The race for this championship will likely go down to the last few laps of their final race in mid-August.

Most wins: Amber Lynn has the most wins with three but also had some bad luck two weeks ago when she went out during the 100 lap race but she’s sixth in the points and is still in contention for the title. Nobody else in the division has more than one win with nine different winners so far this season.

Biggest surprise: This division usually provides plenty of drama whether it’s on the track or in the pits. But this season it’s been more about the racing than anything else and because of that the close finishes have been the order of the day.

What to watch for: Consistency will be the key because two weeks ago it was Neal and Lynn who didn’t have good finishes and they dropped in the points. What’s exciting about this division is anybody in the top 10 in points could still win the title.

BG

Billy Gregg and his son, Nate, are battling for the points championship in the Street Stock Division.

Street Stock Division is about family

Nate Gregg and his father, Billy, spend a lot of time together thanks for their love of racing. They’ve also spent a lot of time together this season at the top of the Street Stock Division. At one point they were tied for the lead in the division but heading into Saturday Billy, the two-time defending champion, has a two-point lead on his son.

Brian Sykes is a distant third in the points and Christian Joyce, who won two weeks ago, is in fourth place.

Most wins: Joyce has the most wins with two but in this division they run only one race a week. The Gregg’s each have one win as do Sykes, David Creed and Bryant Robertson.

Biggest surprise: Nate Gregg’s consistency has been a big reason why he’s fighting for the points’ championship with his father. Nate has the most top 10’s in the division with seven.

What to watch for: It will be hard for anybody not named Gregg to win the division, especially with only seven weeks left on the schedule. As to which Gregg might win the title it could come down to the final race of the season.

Bowman Gray

A.J. Sanders has the most wins of anybody at the stadium this season with five.

Stadium Stock has been all A.J. Sanders

A.J. Sanders has opened up a pretty good lead over Brandon Brendle in the Stadium Stock Division. Sanders will begin double-points night on Saturday with a 22-point lead. It’s the biggest lead of any of the divisions.

What has helped Sanders to the big lead has been his eight top five’s this season.

Most wins: Sanders has the most of anybody at the stadium this season with five but Brendle and Tyler McDonald each have three victories.

Biggest surprise: Tyler McDonald started out this season as hot as any driver with three wins rather quickly. McDonald, however, has fallen to 12th in the points’ standings.

What to watch for: Can anybody catch Sanders? Even when he didn’t have his best stuff two weeks ago he finished fourth and that’s how you win a points’ title. Brandon Crotts and Chuck Wall are also capable of making a run at Sanders but it’s getting late in the season.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Points' Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 392

2 4 Jason Myers 384

3 16 Chris Fleming 378

4 83 Tim Brown 376

5 69 John Holleman 348

6 22 Jonathan Brown 339

7 55 Jeremy Gerstner 314

8 1 Burt Myers 312

9 79 Zach Brewer 303

10 5 Randy Butner 295

11 51 Junior Snow 277

12 75 Lee Jeffreys 272

13 44 Daniel Beeson 214

14 99 William Smith 140

15 05 Bussy Beavers 138

16 12 Dean Ward 124

17 3 Danny Propst 99

18 57 Danny Bohn 92

19 77 Susan Harwell 83

20 14 Cory Lovette 82

21 6 Greg Butcher 80

22 78 Paul Hall 74

23 2 Mike Adams 59

24 24 Andrew Harrah 56

    37 Dan Speeney 56

26 40 Luke Fleming 52

27 07 John Smith 50

28 77 Al Hill 47

29 78 Austin Pack 38

30 15 Brian Loftin 32

31 99 Jordan Fleming 30

32 89 Eddie Collins 28

33 68 Junior Miller 24

    88 Matt Smith 24

     2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

36 05 Grayson Ward 21

37 51 Drew Moffitt 20

38 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

39 6 Troy Young 16

     6 Jason Southern 16

41 88 Ryan Robertson 12

42 92 Brody Jones 11

43 88 Brad Robbins 10

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 12 Justin Taylor 385

2 21 Tommy Neal 378

3 81 Zack Clifton 368

4 31 Chase Robertson 355

5 19 Michael Adams 353

6 2 Amber Lynn 347

7 55 Zack Ore 329

8 22 Wesley Thompson 320

9 07 Riley Neal 305

10 92 Kyle Southern 280

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 231

12 6 Kirk Sheets 227

13 54 Braden Mills 225

14 7 Connor Branch 223

15 38 Mitch Gales 200

16 8 Casey Kepley Jr 141

17 30 Blake Shupe 116

18 02 Terry Thompson 114

19 08 Jacob Creed 110

20 5 Spencer Martin 106

21 08 Dylan Ward 99

22 3 Jeff Garrison 66

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

24 83 Cody Griffin 49

25 1 Doug Wall 7

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 98 Billy Gregg 376

2 28 Nate Gregg 374

3 99 Bryan Sykes 330

4 1 Christian Joyce 328

5 02 David Creed 314

6 40 Taylor Robbins 310

7 7 Zack Staley 300

8 72 Bryant Robertson 292

9 13 Kevin Gilbert 266

10 15 Nick Wall 252

11 69 Jordan Atkins 250

12 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 236

13 24 Austin Jones 222

14 22 Brian Wall 218

15 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 208

16 16 Brad Lewis 200

    79 Conner Shaw 200

18 06 Chase Lewis 186

19 64 Steven Truell 142

20 51 Austin Taylor 136

21 70 Cale Martin 126

22 97 Chris Allison 124

23 97 Charlie Gregg 72

24 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 44

25 2 Willie Wall 40

26 00 Donnie Martin 28

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 24 A.J. Sanders 438

2 43 Brandon Brendle 416

3 69 Brandon Crotts 392

4 81 Chuck Wall 384

5 16 Blaine Curry 362

   46 Wyatt Sapp 362

7 54 Justin Owens 332

8 12 Levi Holt 306

9 03 Cody Gum 304

10 51 Andrew Cates 284

11 27 Austin Cates 280

12 47 Tyler McDonald 272

13 25 Matt Goodwin 266

14 68 Tyler Bush 256

15 31 Kyler Staley 242

16 80 Luke Smith 232

17 74 Matt Alley 218

18 28 Robert Mabe 214

19 05 Victor Flores 204

20 40 Kenny Dixon 190

    14 Ken Bridges 190

22 1 Jessie Yopp 156

23 76 Grayson Keaton 144

24 17 Andy Southern 132

25 33 DJ Dean 128

26 7 Joel Stewart 110

27 8 Stephen Sanders 106

28 39 Patrick Mullen 96

29 71 Corbin Foster 92

30 59 Dakota Warden 90

31 48 Junior Smith 76

32 2 Blake Spears 74

33 32 William Smith 54

34 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

35 22 Adam Thomas 42

36 99 Blake Walker 40

37 02 Paula Morgan 38

38 45 Josh Williams 30

39 21 Michael Wells 28

     59 Isaac Hayes 28

41 82 Alex Whatley 16

42 71 Dillon Freeman 8

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners two weeks ago

Burt Myers, Jonathan Brown (Modified); Michael Adams (Sportsman); Christian Joyce (Street Stock); Brandon Brendle (Stadium)

The breakdown

• Real Rock 105.7 100-lap Modified race

• Twin 20-lap races in Sportsman Division

• 20-lap Street Stock Division race

• One or two 15-lap race in Stadium Stock Division

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

