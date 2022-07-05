Bowman Gray Stadium racing heads into second half of its 73rd season

There’s not a lot left in the tank as the 73rd season of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium winds down. There are seven weeks left in the season with plenty at stake in the points’ races in the four divisions.

After the traditional Fourth of July break from racing, the season will resume Saturday with double-points night.

A lot has happened this season, and here’s a breakdown in each division.

Madness in the Modified Division

There was a return to normalcy to the featured division during the last Saturday of racing when Burt Myers, a 10-time champion, won his 85th career race. Myers had the fastest lap of the season in qualifying then backed it up with his first win in exactly 364 days.

Myers won’t be able to win his 11th points title but is openly cheering for his younger brother, Jason, to win his first championship.

Most wins: Jonathan Brown has four wins this season with Chris Fleming and Randy Butner picking up two wins each.

Biggest surprise: Brandon Ward doesn’t have a victory yet but he leads in the points thanks to his consistency. Ward’s never won a points’ championship at Bowman Gray Stadium but has put himself right there in the conversation.

What to watch for: Quietly Tim Brown is hanging around as a contender to defend his points championship. Brown hasn’t won a race this season but is fourth in the points with 12 top 10 finishes. In past years Brown and Burt Myers have lulled the division to sleep as they took turns winning the championship but this year the parity has been fun to watch.

Sportsman Division is tight as usual

Tommy Neal had a bit of bad luck two weeks ago having to use a backup car that faltered late in the 100 lapper. Because of that Justin Taylor took over the points’ lead from Neal, who is the defending champion.

Only 32 points separate Taylor from Michael Adams, who won the 100 lapper two weeks ago, who is in fifth place in the standings. The race for this championship will likely go down to the last few laps of their final race in mid-August.

Most wins: Amber Lynn has the most wins with three but also had some bad luck two weeks ago when she went out during the 100 lap race but she’s sixth in the points and is still in contention for the title. Nobody else in the division has more than one win with nine different winners so far this season.

Biggest surprise: This division usually provides plenty of drama whether it’s on the track or in the pits. But this season it’s been more about the racing than anything else and because of that the close finishes have been the order of the day.

What to watch for: Consistency will be the key because two weeks ago it was Neal and Lynn who didn’t have good finishes and they dropped in the points. What’s exciting about this division is anybody in the top 10 in points could still win the title.

Street Stock Division is about family

Nate Gregg and his father, Billy, spend a lot of time together thanks for their love of racing. They’ve also spent a lot of time together this season at the top of the Street Stock Division. At one point they were tied for the lead in the division but heading into Saturday Billy, the two-time defending champion, has a two-point lead on his son.

Brian Sykes is a distant third in the points and Christian Joyce, who won two weeks ago, is in fourth place.

Most wins: Joyce has the most wins with two but in this division they run only one race a week. The Gregg’s each have one win as do Sykes, David Creed and Bryant Robertson.

Biggest surprise: Nate Gregg’s consistency has been a big reason why he’s fighting for the points’ championship with his father. Nate has the most top 10’s in the division with seven.

What to watch for: It will be hard for anybody not named Gregg to win the division, especially with only seven weeks left on the schedule. As to which Gregg might win the title it could come down to the final race of the season.

Stadium Stock has been all A.J. Sanders

A.J. Sanders has opened up a pretty good lead over Brandon Brendle in the Stadium Stock Division. Sanders will begin double-points night on Saturday with a 22-point lead. It’s the biggest lead of any of the divisions.

What has helped Sanders to the big lead has been his eight top five’s this season.

Most wins: Sanders has the most of anybody at the stadium this season with five but Brendle and Tyler McDonald each have three victories.

Biggest surprise: Tyler McDonald started out this season as hot as any driver with three wins rather quickly. McDonald, however, has fallen to 12th in the points’ standings.

What to watch for: Can anybody catch Sanders? Even when he didn’t have his best stuff two weeks ago he finished fourth and that’s how you win a points’ title. Brandon Crotts and Chuck Wall are also capable of making a run at Sanders but it’s getting late in the season.

