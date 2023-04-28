Opening night certainly delivered last Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 75th season of the longest running weekly NASCAR series got off to a flying start.

Now, it’s onto week two for the quarter mile track that was paved in the off-season with a new asphalt surface for the second straight year. This time, however, there were minimal complaints by drivers and it appears to be a smooth surface.

As any new track it will take some time for it to settle but it's a good bet speed records for qualifying will likely fall as the season goes on.

Last year there were bumps throughout the track that drivers had to navigate the entire season.

There was a definite buzz last Saturday as a sold-out crowd of around 13,500 were there on a cool night. Temperatures will be cool again on Saturday for week two.

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races.

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

• Twin Modified 25-lap races

• Twin Sportsman 20-lap races

• 20-lap Street Stock race

• One 20-lap Stadium Stock race and one 15-lap race

• Chain race at the end of the night

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; tickets available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Last week’s winners

Burt Myers (Modified); Chase Robertson (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); Isaac Harris, Blaine Curry (Stadium Stock)

More info

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray opening night

WATCH: Season opener night at Bowman Gray One of the new aspects of Bowman Gray Stadium racing is advance tickets Bruce Hayes talks about being at Bowman Gray Stadium for another opener Fans wait for the gates to open for Bowman Gray Stadium racing Gray Garrison talks about the new advance ticket sales option for Bowman Gray Stadium racing Jason and Burt Myers talk Bowman Gray Racing A fullhouse at The Madhouse