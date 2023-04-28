The senior in high school then attended his prom after the victory
John Dell
Opening night certainly delivered last Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium.
The 75th season of the longest running weekly NASCAR series got off to a flying start.
Now, it’s onto week two for the quarter mile track that was paved in the off-season with a new asphalt surface for the second straight year. This time, however, there were minimal complaints by drivers and it appears to be a smooth surface.
As any new track it will take some time for it to settle but it's a good bet speed records for qualifying will likely fall as the season goes on.
Last year there were bumps throughout the track that drivers had to navigate the entire season.
There was a definite buzz last Saturday as a sold-out crowd of around 13,500 were there on a cool night. Temperatures will be cool again on Saturday for week two.
Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races.
Schedule
• Twin Modified 25-lap races
• Twin Sportsman 20-lap races
• 20-lap Street Stock race
• One 20-lap Stadium Stock race and one 15-lap race
• Chain race at the end of the night
Tickets
$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; tickets available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase
Parking Last week’s winners
Burt Myers (Modified); Chase Robertson (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); Isaac Harris, Blaine Curry (Stadium Stock)
More info
PHOTOS: Bowman Gray opening night
Chase Robertson celebrates his win in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season on Saturday. Robertson, 18, was heading to his high school’s prom after the race.
Chase Robertson comes around Turn 4 to take the checkered flag in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Michael Adams (19) gets spun out in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Amber Lynn fans cheer her on as she comes down the front stretch in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Addilyn Acosta, 5 and Garrett Ellison, 7, cheer for Sportsman Division driver Zack Ore on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Wesley Thompson hits the wall going in to Turn Four in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Chase Robertson crosses the finish line to win in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Mitch Gales (38) is spun out in the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Twelve-time points champion Tim Brown gets a hug from his son Cam, 6, and daughter Marley, 2, after prerace festivities on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Randy Hutchens and Dennis Jarrett top of the fuel tank as Modified Division-driver Tim Brown and his crew ready for the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Loren Pinilis scans digital tickets at the gate on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023. This is the first year digital ticketing is available.
Loren Pinilis scans digital tickets at the gate on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023. This is the first year digital ticketing is available.
Josiah Pinilis, 8, sells programs for the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Jeff Mitchell checks the tire pressure on Spencer Martin's car before the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Lucas Covington carries tires in the pits on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Bowman Gray winner stickers line Spencer Martin's helmet is as he prepares for the 40-lap Sportsman race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Richard May, left, and M.J. Hardaway top of the fuel tank as Modified Division-driver Daniel Beeson as they prepare for the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Chase Murphy works on Wesley Thompson's car on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Burt Myers celebrates his win in the 200-lap Modified Division race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Bowman Gray staff members bow their heads for the Racers Prayer on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Car owner Billy Cameron rides with the checkered flag after Isaac Harris won the Stadium Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Isaac Harris celebrates his win in the Stadium Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Sparks fly from Zack Staley's car after a wreck in the Street Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Chase Murphy works on Wesley Thompson's car on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Bowman Gray racing fans do the wave before opening night, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A.J. Sanders has words for Andrew Case after he was taken out of the first Stadium Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Sparks fly from Zack Staley's car after a wreck in the Street Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Brad Lewis takes the checkered flag in the Street Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Billy Gregg (98), Brad Lewis and Austin Jones (24) collide on the back stretch during the Street Stock Division race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Billy Gregg (98), Brad Lewis (16) and Austin Jones (24) collide on the back stretch during the Street Stock Division race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Race official Robert Pettitt directs drivers to the scales before racing on opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Modified Series driver Danny Propst rolls on to the scales before racing on opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Race fan Chris Tincher shows off a Burt Myers Modified Series model he created on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Brad Lewis celebrates his win in the Street Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Randy Hutchens checks the fuel level on Tim Brown's Modified Series car as he prepares for the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Modified Series driver Chris Fleming talks with crew member Talmadge Thomas in the pits before opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Chase Robertson sits in his car as crew members make adjustment before opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Sportsman Series driver Justin Taylor, right, and crew members Randy Pinnix wait in the pits for opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Sportsman Series driver Spencer Martin talks with crew members Jeff Mitchell and Cameron Hedgecock as they prepare for opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
A tow truck drags tires behind it as workers try to remove moisture from the track before opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Fans wait to purchase tickets outside the East Gate for the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
The Bandit Flight Team from Raleigh flies over Bowman Gray Stadium at the conclusion of the National Anthem.
The Bandit Flight Team from Raleigh flies over Bowman Gray Stadium at the conclusion of the National Anthem.
Tim Brown wears custom-made racing shoes and racing suit on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Bags of Yadkin Valley pork skins are laid out waiting for customers before the gates open for the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Flagman Randy Smith gives the green flag to restart the Modified Division after a caution on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Lee Jeffreys night comes to an end after a flat tire on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Burt Myers is excited as he talks about his win in the 200-lap Modified Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Willie Wall (2) takes out Craig Hartless (10) while swerving to warm his tires for a restart in the Street Stock Series race on opening night.
Burt Myers poses with his crew after his win in the 200-lap Modified Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
NASCAR 75th anniversary and Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series stickers adorn Daniel Beeson's Modified Series car.
Willie Wall (2) takes out Craig Hartless (10) while swerving to warm his tires for a restart in the Street Stock Series race on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season, Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Racing fans pause for the National Anthem before the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
Bowman Gray track announcer Randy Pulliam emcees prerace festivities on the opening night of the 2023 Bowman Gray Racing season.
