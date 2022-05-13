 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing hopes to resume after last week's rainout

  • 0
BG

Modified driver Jason Myers celebrated last June when he won the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100. He'll try to defend his title in that race on Saturday night.

 Journal File Photo

Rain, rain, go away….

That’s what Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans are thinking about as the season will hopefully continue on Saturday night.

Last week’s third Saturday night of the young season was rained out with Gray Garrison, the promoter of the NASCAR-sanctioned series, postponing the races at around 4:30 p.m.

The first full season since 2019 has had two good weeks of racing, but Mother Nature will determine if they’ll be racing on Saturday. The forecast is not too promising.

Here are three things to look for if the skies are clear.

1. The Showstopper is doing his thing. Chris Fleming, who has one of the best nicknames at the stadium, is called The Showstopper and is a veteran driver in the Modified Division. After two weeks of racing, Fleming leads the division thanks to two weeks of consistent driving. He’s never won a points title but has 11 career wins and might just be more motivated than ever because his son, Luke, is back racing this season after taking several years off.

2. Street Stock cars must go the distance. The longest race of the season for the Street Stock Division will be Saturday night’s Thunder Road Grill’s 50-lap race. It’s a good bet that one of the Greggs, points’ leader Nate Gregg, or his father, Billy, will have a say in who wins. Billy Gregg is the two-time defending champion in this division but has gotten off to a slow start.

3. Has anybody seen Tim or Burt? It’s strange that after two weeks Modified stars Tim Brown or Burt Myers hasn’t won a race yet. Maybe the new asphalt track has evened the playing field but Brown (11 championships and 94 wins) and Myers (10 championships and 84 wins) both love the 100-lap races. The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 will be the featured race on Saturday with Jason Myers, who is second in points and the younger brother of Burt, the defending champion. Heading into Saturday night it's not like Burt and Tim are that far behind. They are tied for fourth in the points with plenty of racing season left.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Leaders

Modified

1. Chris Fleming 94

2. Jason Myers 90

3. Brandon Ward 82

4. Tim Brown 80

    Burt Myers 80

Sportsman

1. Tommy Neal 94

2. Zack Ore 87

3. Justin Taylor 84

4. Zack Clifton 81

5. Michael Adams 76

Street Stock

1. Nate Gregg 98

2. Bryan Sykes 94

3. David Creed 90

4. Zack Staley 86

5. Christian Joyce 82

Stadium Stock

1. A.J. Sanders 100

    Tyler McDonald 100

3. Tyler Bush 94

4. Luke Smith 92

5. Brandon Brendle 86

    Brandon Crotts 86

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Gates open at 6 p.m.

First race is 8 p.m.

The breakdown:

• Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• Twin 20-lap races for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

• 20-lap race for the Classic Modifieds

Winners from April 30

Jonathan Brown, Randy Butner (Modified); Riley Neal, Amber Lynn (Sportsman); Nate Gregg (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders, Tyler McDonald (Stadium Stock)

More information: bowmangrayracing.com

