Bowman Gray Stadium racing hopes to resume after last week's rainout

Rain, rain, go away….

That’s what Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans are thinking about as the season will hopefully continue on Saturday night.

Last week’s third Saturday night of the young season was rained out with Gray Garrison, the promoter of the NASCAR-sanctioned series, postponing the races at around 4:30 p.m.

The first full season since 2019 has had two good weeks of racing, but Mother Nature will determine if they’ll be racing on Saturday. The forecast is not too promising.

Here are three things to look for if the skies are clear.

1. The Showstopper is doing his thing. Chris Fleming, who has one of the best nicknames at the stadium, is called The Showstopper and is a veteran driver in the Modified Division. After two weeks of racing, Fleming leads the division thanks to two weeks of consistent driving. He’s never won a points title but has 11 career wins and might just be more motivated than ever because his son, Luke, is back racing this season after taking several years off.

2. Street Stock cars must go the distance. The longest race of the season for the Street Stock Division will be Saturday night’s Thunder Road Grill’s 50-lap race. It’s a good bet that one of the Greggs, points’ leader Nate Gregg, or his father, Billy, will have a say in who wins. Billy Gregg is the two-time defending champion in this division but has gotten off to a slow start.

3. Has anybody seen Tim or Burt? It’s strange that after two weeks Modified stars Tim Brown or Burt Myers hasn’t won a race yet. Maybe the new asphalt track has evened the playing field but Brown (11 championships and 94 wins) and Myers (10 championships and 84 wins) both love the 100-lap races. The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 will be the featured race on Saturday with Jason Myers, who is second in points and the younger brother of Burt, the defending champion. Heading into Saturday night it's not like Burt and Tim are that far behind. They are tied for fourth in the points with plenty of racing season left.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.