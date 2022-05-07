Bowman Gray Stadium racing postponed for this week thanks to the rainy weather

Bowman Gray Stadium’s third week of racing has been postponed because of the rain that moved in over Winston-Salem on Saturday afternoon.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the racing series, made the call about 4:45 p.m. “It’s just part of it,” he said. “It’s tough that we can’t race this week, but we’ll look ahead to next week.”

The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 that was scheduled in the Modified Division will be run next Saturday. And the Street Stock Division will also have a 50-lap race next week.

Even though there’s been just two weeks of racing, Garrison answered five questions.

Q: How has the season been?

A: “I think it’s been pretty exciting this year, like in the Modified Division we’ve had three races and three different winners. That’s a good sign, and the Sportsman and the other divisions and the drivers are all just kind of figuring out everything.”

Q: Do you think with the new track it’s made it a more level playing field for all the drivers?

A: “I think so, because all those notes the drivers had over the last 20 years don’t mean much now. It’s all new for everybody; with technology changing and the track changing, there are just a lot of moving parts.”

Q: In turn one with the new track, there’s a bump the drivers have to contend with. What’s been the reaction about that?

A: “There’s a lot of unknowns and people were concerned with it, because it wasn’t there with the old track but everybody has come to realize it’s the same for all the drivers. Everybody has to work it out, and I think they are adjusting.”

Q: Is there a chance you can work on that part of the track to maybe smooth it out?

A: “As of right now we are looking at all options, but the fix may be worse than the problem. We are going to sit tight on it for now.”

Q: Are you surprised that Tim Brown or Burt Myers haven’t won yet, even though there have been just three races in the Modified Division?

A: “I think their time will come, but the biggest question might be are Tim and Burt surprised they haven’t won yet? But their teams are working really hard and it’s not like they aren’t trying. They are working as hard as they ever have, and so are other teams so it’s competitive and that’s good.”

