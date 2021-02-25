Bowman Gray Stadium racing promoter Gray Garrison optimistic after Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement

Bowman Gray Stadium’s auto racing season is looking more promising because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest announcement.

Cooper announced that 30% of capacity would be permitted at outdoor sporting events, which would mean about 5,000 fans at the 17,000-seat stadium that hosts NASCAR-sanctioned racing series on Saturday nights from April until August.

“We’re making progress,” promoter Gray Garrison said.

Garrison is encouraged with the dropping number of COVID-19 cases and vaccinations to the point he’s hopeful for even more by April.

“Look what’s happened in a month,” Garrison said. “We went from 7% to 30%, so we are hopeful in another month those numbers could increase and more fans could come.”

In what was supposed to be the historic track’s 72nd season in 2020, racing never got started and was eventually canceled. Drivers found competition at other tracks on the East Coast while Bowman Gray Stadium sat idle.

This year’s opening race night is scheduled for April 17. He stopped short of saying the season would definitely start that night with the current restrictions in place.