Nothing kills momentum in racing season more than a rainout.

Last week’s sixth week of racing was cancelled because of rain after five straight weeks of Mother Nature’s cooperation. For some race teams getting a break can actually help because it gives drivers and crews time to find something that’s been missing.

For others, it can slow momentum.

Burt Myers has had a good run so far this season in the Modified Division and while the rainout forced that division to miss two races, this week it will have a 100-lap race. Two weeks ago one of the Modified races was rained out when a storm hit Bowman Gray Stadium late in the schedule.

“There are so many different ways to look at a rainout, but for us to lose two 25-lappers isn’t a bad thing,” said Myers, a 10-time track champion who sits atop the standings with defending champion Tim Brown and Chris Fleming tied for second. “When we have the two races you can sit on the pole and do well in the first one but then be way back in the second race and with it just being 25 laps there’s not a lot time to make it up.”

One luxury that Myers has is he kept up momentum by winning last Friday night on the SMART Modified Tour at Franklin County Speedway.

“In some respects we kept that momentum going even if it wasn’t at Bowman Gray,” Myers said.

Blaine Curry, who had an outstanding rookie season a year ago, leads the points in Stadium Stock in his second season. He hopes the week off from racing thanks to the rainout doesn’t throw off his momentum.

“Having a week off is good sometimes but you don’t want it to slow down your rhythm,” said Curry, 23, who has one win so far this season.

One of the things Curry and the other Stadium Stock drivers will do this weekend is prepare for their longest race of the year on June 10.

“We tested a little bit just to make sure everything is good to go and last week we looked at the weather and sort of thought it would rain out,” Curry said. “I hope the rainout didn’t slow us down.”

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s races.

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

• Elite Underground Utility 100 for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• Twin 20s for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Winners from two weeks ago

Tim Brown, Dan Speeney (Modified); Zack Ore, Tommy Neal (Sportsman); Brad Lewis (Street Stock); Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)

More info

