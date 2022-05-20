Bowman Gray Stadium racing returns Saturday night after consecutive rainouts

Bowman Gray Stadium has a full lineup of racing scheduled for Saturday night.

Now the skies need to remain clear enough, after two consecutive rainouts, to get the cars back on the track.

Here’s what you need to know for Saturday night.

• Twin 25-lap races in the Modified Series.

• Twin 20-lap races in the Sportsman Series.

• 20-lap race in the Street Stock Series.

• One or two 15-lap races in the Stadium Stock Series

Those will be followed by a demolition derby, a chain race and a skid race. Here is how those work:

The chain race is when teams of two cars are chained together and try to go 10 laps. The rear car has brakes but no engine, while the front car has an engine but no brakes. Sounds easy, but don't try this at home.

In the skid race, the rear wheels of each car are replaced with metal plates, causing them to slide around the track as if they’re on ice. Some drivers might say that with the new asphalt, they're already sliding around.

And the demoltion derby will see a track full of competitors smashing into each other with no caution flags until only one car is moving.

Adult admission at cash-only Bowman Gray Stadium is $12, children ages 6-11 are $2, and children under 5 are free. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first scheduled race is 8 p.m. Information: bowmangrayracing.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.