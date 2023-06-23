The second half of the 75th season of racing at Bowman Gray Stadium will begin on Saturday night unless Mother Nature has other ideas.

Thanks to a week-long rinsing of Winston-Salem, and more rain predicted for Saturday, the start of the second half of the season could be delayed to next month. After Saturday’s scheduled night of racing that includes the Market USA Sportsman 100 race, there will be a break for Fourth of July next weekend.

Regardless of what happens with the weather one thing is certain, the points’ races in all four divisions are close.

Another problem all the rain this past week creates for the track is the outside groove which was just coming into play is now probably washed away. To get grip on the track it needs to absorb rubber from the tires mixed in with a little oil, but the rain tends to wash it away meaning only the inside lane will have good traction.

After this Saturday’s races the drivers will have the weekend off on July 1 for the Fourth of July traditional break.

Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday that will include double-points night in all divisions.

• Market USA Sportsman 100 for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series

• Twin 25s for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

• Midway Mobile Storage Skid Race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Winners from last week

Tim Brown, Burt Myers (Modified); Michael Adams, Tommy Neal (Sportsman); Christian Joyce (Street Stock); Brandon Brendle (Stadium Stock)

More info