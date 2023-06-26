Well, that was fun.

One of the more wild nights this season at Bowman Gray Stadium transpired on Saturday with plenty of action on the track, and in the pits.

Tempers flared in just about every division and it can sometimes lead to extracurricular action when the races are over.

Maybe it’s good that the 75th season in stadium history will take a break this weekend because of the Fourth of July holiday.

Racing will resume on July 8 with just seven more weeks left on the schedule.

It’s no surprise how close the points’ races are in all four divisions. Burt Myers and Tim Brown, the two-time defending champion, are tied in the Modified Division.

Brown got a gift on Saturday night when Jason Myers’ victory was nullified after he failed a tire inspection after the race. Since Brown was second he got the victory, which was his 98th of his career.

Despite driving with a hard cast on his left hand because of a broken thumb Chase Robertson stayed in contention in the 100-lap Sportsman race on Saturday night. He continues to lead the points’ race with Zack Ore in second.

The Sportsman race was the wildest race of the night as Ore got the win after nudging leader Michael Adams out of the way on the final lap as Adams was pushed to the outside.

The feud between Ore and Adams’ race teams got heated in the pits afterwards and it will be something to watch when the drivers return on July 8. Drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium have long memories.

In the Street Stock Austin Jones helped himself with a win this past Saturday, the first of his career. Christian Joyce leads the division with 340 points but Jones is only 10 points down with plenty of races left this season.

A.J. Sanders and Brandon Brendle have been near the top of the Stadium Stock Division all season long. Sanders leads with 410 points and Brendle is next with 392 with Blaine Curry third with 384 points.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing June 24, 2023