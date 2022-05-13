Bowman Gray Stadium racing tries to get back on track after last week's rainout

Rain, rain, go away.

That’s what Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans are thinking about with the season scheduled to continue Saturday night. The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and evening.

If the skies clear, here are three things to watch.

1. The Showstopper is doing his thing.

Chris Fleming, whose nickname "The Showstopper" is one of the best at the stadium, is a veteran driver in the Modified Division. The early point leader has never won a title but has 11 career wins and might just be more motivated than ever because his son, Luke, is racing this season after taking several years off.

2. Street Stock cars must go the distance.

The longest race of the season for the Street Stock Division will be the Thunder Road Grill’s 50-lap race. It’s a good bet that one of the Greggs, points leader Nate or his father, Billy, will have a say in who wins. Billy Gregg is the two-time defending series champion but has gotten off to a slow start.

3. Has anybody seen Tim or Burt?

After two weeks, Modified stars Tim Brown and Burt Myers are both winless, although tied for fourth in points. Maybe the new asphalt track has evened the playing field but Brown (11 championships and 94 wins) and Myers (10 championships and 84 wins) both love the 100-lap races. The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 will be the featured race on Saturday with Jason Myers, who is second in points and is Burt's younger brother, the defending champion.

