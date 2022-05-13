 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman Gray Stadium racing tries to get back on track after last week's rainout

BG

Modified driver Jason Myers celebrated last June when he won the Kevin Powell Motorsports 100. He'll try to defend his title in that race on Saturday night.

 Journal File Photo

Rain, rain, go away.

That’s what Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans are thinking about with the season scheduled to continue Saturday night. The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and evening.

If the skies clear, here are three things to watch.

1. The Showstopper is doing his thing.

Chris Fleming, whose nickname "The Showstopper" is one of the best at the stadium, is a veteran driver in the Modified Division. The early point leader has never won a title but has 11 career wins and might just be more motivated than ever because his son, Luke, is racing this season after taking several years off.

2. Street Stock cars must go the distance.

The longest race of the season for the Street Stock Division will be the Thunder Road Grill’s 50-lap race. It’s a good bet that one of the Greggs, points leader Nate or his father, Billy, will have a say in who wins. Billy Gregg is the two-time defending series champion but has gotten off to a slow start.

3. Has anybody seen Tim or Burt?

After two weeks, Modified stars Tim Brown and Burt Myers are both winless, although tied for fourth in points. Maybe the new asphalt track has evened the playing field but Brown (11 championships and 94 wins) and Myers (10 championships and 84 wins) both love the 100-lap races. The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 will be the featured race on Saturday with Jason Myers, who is second in points and is Burt's younger brother, the defending champion. 

Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

The breakdown

• Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 for the Modified Series

• Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50

• Twin 20-lap races for the Sportsman Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Stadium Stock Series

• 20-lap race for the Classic Modifieds

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Leaders

Modified

1. Chris Fleming 94

2. Jason Myers 90

3. Brandon Ward 82

4. Tim Brown 80

    Burt Myers 80

Sportsman

1. Tommy Neal 94

2. Zack Ore 87

3. Justin Taylor 84

4. Zack Clifton 81

5. Michael Adams 76

Street Stock

1. Nate Gregg 98

2. Bryan Sykes 94

3. David Creed 90

4. Zack Staley 86

5. Christian Joyce 82

Stadium Stock

1. A.J. Sanders 100

    Tyler McDonald 100

3. Tyler Bush 94

4. Luke Smith 92

5. Brandon Brendle 86

    Brandon Crotts 86

