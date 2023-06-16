The halfway point of the 75th Bowman Gray Stadium is Saturday night and the points’ races continue to be close.

It’s so close that in two divisions, the Street Stock and Stadium Stock, the leaders in each division are tied. In the Street Stock Division, Christian Joyce and Cale Martin tied at the top with 206 points. In the Stadium Stock Division, Chuck Wall and A.J. Sanders, the defending champion, are tied with 262 points.

Here’s a rundown of what’s ahead for Saturday:

• Thunder Road Grill Twin 50's for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

• Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

• Twin 20's for the McDowell Heating and Air Sportsman Series

• One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available at stadium gates or on-line with advance purchase

Parking

Free

Winners from last week

Lee Jeffreys (Modified); Sterling Plemmons, Chase Robertson (Sportsman); Cale Martin (Street Stock); Chuck Wall (Stadium Stock)

More info