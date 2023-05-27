Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s sixth week of racing, which was scheduled for Saturday night, was canceled because of the forecast of bad weather.

Track officials made the announcement about 2:30 p.m.

This is the first complete washout of the season.

Two weeks ago a rain storm came in about 9:30 p.m. and washed out two races that were still on the schedule.

For this coming Saturday, the Elite Underground Utility 100 lap race in Modified will be featured, plus the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50-lap race will be on tap. There’ll also be twin 20 lap races in the Sportsman Division and one or two 15 lap Stadium Stock races.

The double points night that was scheduled for all four divisions on Saturday night will be moved to June 10.

Fans who purchased advance tickets on line for Saturday’s races can receive a credit to purchase tickets for any of the remaining weeks of racing.