Bowman Gray Stadium’s sixth week of racing, which was scheduled for Saturday night, has been cancelled because of the impending bad weather that is forecasted.

Track officials made the announcement about 2:30 p.m.

This is the first complete wash out of the season.

Two weeks ago a rain storm came in about 9:30 p.m. and washed out two races that were still on the schedule.

For this upcoming Saturday, the Elite Underground Utility 100 lap race in Modified will be the featured race plus the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50-lap race will be held. There’ll also be twin 20 lap races in the Sportsman Division and one or two 15 lap Stadium Stock races.

The double points night that was scheduled for all four divisions on Saturday night will be moved to June 10.

For fans who purchased advance tickets on-line for Saturday’s races they can receive a credit to purchase tickets for any of the remaining weeks of racing.