Brandon Ward wins Modified Division 100-lap race from the pole for first victory this season

It’s been hard for Brandon Ward to not be a little frustrated this season at Bowman Gray Stadium. Sure, he’s been leading the points race in the Modified Division most of the season, but he hadn’t had a victory.

That changed on Saturday night.

In front of about 10,000, Ward dominated from the pole to hold off Chris Fleming to win the Fox 8 WGHP 100-lap featured race.

“It’s always frustrating when you aren’t winning,” said Ward, who is going for his first points championship and came into Saturday night tied for the points lead with 11-time winner and defending champion Tim Brown. “But not winning has to drive you and not make you quit. There have been several of us who haven’t won yet this season, but that changed for me tonight.”

Ward, who hadn’t won since August 2019, was at his best during the six restarts as he never buckled. He stayed in front and never faltered, despite the double-file restarts where others tried to overtake Ward on the outside.

“I’m proud of my guys sticking with it,” Ward said of his crew. “Those restarts were tough, so I wanted it to go green for the entire 100 laps.”

It was Ward’s seventh career win; he’s now the points leader heading into next weekend.

Jonathan Brown also had a good race, finishing third as he battled from the 13th starting position.

“I had a good car tonight, and I actually made up some ground on the outside. That's something we haven’t been able to do much this season,” Brown said.

Making up the most ground, however was Burt Myers, who finished fourth to win the extra $9,000 in the Fans Challenge. He qualified in the top four, then moved to the rear of the field. But by finishing fourth ,got a nice bonus.

“I’m not the gambler,” Myers joked, “but they do call me ‘Ace.’ ”

Myers took the challenge, even though he put a brand new car out on the track for this race.

“I had so much left in that car and I don’t mean to sound arrogant,” Myers said. “When I saw Jason (Myers) and Lee (Jeffreys) were in trouble, I just tried to get to fourth.”

Burt’s brother, Jason, and Jeffreys also went for the Fans Challenge but didn’t finish in the top four. Because of that, Burt gets the entire $9,000.

Just a few minutes after the race, back in the pits, Burt said he heard from so many people asking if they could borrow some money.

“When racers get money like that, it’s already spent,” Myers said. “I’m going to take care of these guys (his crew) and they’ve given everything they’ve got. When we were struggling it would have been easy for them to say ‘man, I’m going fishing,’ but they hung in there and stuck with me.”

Brown finished seventh after starting the night tied with Ward for the points championship.

Other winners from Saturday night

Billy Gregg won his second race of the season in the Street Stock and drew two points closer in the points race to his 18-year-old son, Nate, who finished second in the 20-lapper. Billy overtook Bryan Sykes on lap 10 and then held off his son for the win. “We’ve got some fast cars this year,” Billy said.

In the first Sportsman Division 20-lap race, it was Zack Ore who beat Tommy Neal to the checkered flag. It was Ore’s third win of the season as he took the lead on the third lap and was never threatened in a race that had no cautions. Kyle Southern was third and Riley Neal was fourth.

The second Sportsman Division race was the most exciting, as Justin Taylor held off hard-charging Tommy Neal to win by about three feet. Neal was just beside him on the final turn but Taylor got his second win of the season. “I knew he was there but I wasn’t going to let him win,” Taylor said. “I stayed on the inside and saw him there on the outside on that final lap.”

Around the pits

• Jonathan Brown had just finished his practice laps on Saturday night and had one word for the track. “It’s greasy,” he said. In race terms that means it’s slippery, and it had a lot to do with the blazing sun all day and temperatures that reached near 100 degrees in late afternoon. “It’s going to be hot all night, so we are going to have to watch it out there because the grip won’t be what it’s been earlier in the season,” Brown said….

• Riley Neal, a 14-year-old in his rookie season, was trying to win on his parents’ anniversary. Lori and Kevin were celebrating their 15th. “I’m going to try and win,” he said before Saturday’s races, “but I try to win every week.”…

• Bowman Gray Stadium Racing Ladies Auxiliary released balloons from the infield to honor the late Amy Jarvis and Derek Taylor. Jarvis is a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary and Taylor is a former driver who drove in the Stadium Stock series. There was a moment of silence as the balloons were released….

• Nick Wall, who was suspended by two races by NASCAR after his actions in last week’s Street Stock race when he chased down Nate Gregg, will also not be allowed to race next week. Wall, who started Saturday night in 13th place in the points, will also be on suspension for the rest of the season. Wall can return on Aug. 6….

Next week’s racing

This Saturday, the Sportsman Division will take center stage with the Colors Edge Sportsman 100. There will also be racing in the other three divisions as well as a chain race to end the night.

There will be just four racing weekends left, as the 73rd season is closing fast.