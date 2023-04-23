Burt Myers has won a lot of races at the famed quarter mile track that is Bowman Gray Stadium, but there’s also a reason the place is called ‘The Madhouse.’

In front of a sold-out opening night crowd of 13,500 in the Hayes Jewelers 200 in the Modified Division the 75th season kicked off with a bang Saturday night.

“This might be the sweetest one yet,” Myers said about passing leader Tim Brown and Danny Bohn on lap 191 after they got tangled up. “There are so many challenges with the track and the radius there’s just no outside (passing lane).”

Brown, the defending champion looking for his first win since July of 2021, dominated the race leading the first 190 laps but Bohn worked his way around Brown after the 14th caution flag of the night. On turn two Bohn got inside of Brown and passed him, and when Brown bumped Bohn in turn three it was Myers who saw the window and busted through it.

Myers, who won his 89th career race second only to Brown’s 94 career wins in stadium history, got the lead and knew exactly what to do with it.

“Everybody's fading on the bottom (of the track) because it's so hard to pass,” Myers said. “And Tim had a heck of a car but you could see that we were better than he was. But Tim sat on the pole so he earned that position, and Danny worked him up and there I went…. I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Brown refused comment about 20 minutes after the race after emerging from his trailer as he waved away a journalist. On Sunday morning he was given another chance to talk about what happened but declined comment via text.

On his Facebook page Brown posted: "On to next week, don’t count us out. We’ll be back and ready to try to bring home the win."

Bohn said on Saturday night all he was doing was trying to win a race.

“When I gets down to 15 (laps) or so you gotta go,” said Bohn, who won last year’s opening 200-lap race of the season. “I moved him off like you do at Bowman Gray and he tried to wreck me in (turn) three and neither of us won. I guess that’s part of it.”

Bohn did hang on to finish second while Brown, who won his 12th points championship last season de-spite not winning a race, faded to 10th place. Brandon Ward, who was second in the points last sea-son, finished third and Chris Fleming wound up fourth.

🏁 Burt Myers works his way to the front and gets it done at @BGSRacing after 200 laps of @NASCARRoots Modified action! 📺 https://t.co/Qdp7wxEp8s pic.twitter.com/Gs3kKG2FQc — FloRacing (@FloRacing) April 23, 2023

“I’m here to win,” Bohn said. “With no outside you aren’t going to pass anybody on the restarts. He was tight so I moved him up in (turn two) and drove underneath him and he went down there in (turn three) and never lifted and it cost us the win. He’s the one that has to explain to his sponsors that he can’t win a race over here, not me.”

Myers said that because of the new asphalt track he knew there would be a lot of cautions and that slowed down the race in a big way. One of the earlier wrecks in the race there were seven cars involved in turn three.

“With this track that’s going to happen because we need to race on it more but that’s part of the deal in these long races that you are going to have cautions,” Myers said.

There were 26 cars that started the race and at one point several cars were in the pits getting worked on and there were only 12 cars on the track.

On lap 173 Bohn got close to Brown and tapped him from behind but Brown was able to keep it steady and stayed in front. And during the restarts, which were double file restarts, Brown never let anybody jump ahead.

Myers, who has won 10 points championships in his career, couldn’t remember if he ever won a race that way before.

"I don't know if that's ever happened to me,” he said. “How long have I been racing here? I think you never can presume what's going to happen. You've just got to take it as it comes.”

Issac Harris, Blaine Curry and Brad Lewis also win

In the late night portion of the racing after the Hayes Jewelers 200 was finally over, it was Isaac Harris and Blaine Curry who won 15-lap Stadium Stock races.

And in the shortened Street Stock Division race it was Brad Lewis who won the 13-lap race.

Defending champion Billy Gregg started way back in the eighth row but did do enough to finish ninth. Lewis started 11th and worked his way up to the lead and held on for the win.

Also winning in Saturday’s first race of the night was Chase Robertson, who had the fastest car in qualifying, and despite starting 10th moved up quickly to win the 40-lap race holding off Nate Gregg.

This Saturday's schedule

For Saturday’s racing there will be twin Modified 25-lap races that will include the Madhouse Scramble. There will also be two Sportsman Division races as well as races in the Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

After those races are over there will be the popular Chain Race with teams of two cars chained together.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray opening night