Burt Myers, who won his 90th career race on Saturday night, was down and out earlier in the night.
In the first of two 50-lap Modified races Myers, who is the points’ leader, missed valuable points by going to the pits with a mechanical issue on lap 34. He made it up for it in the second 50-lap race by taking another checkered flag.
Tim Brown, who won his 97th career race in the first 50-lap race, is the two-time defending division champion.
It’s not the first time Brown and Myers won on the same night, and it won’t be the last.
Max Correa
To get the win Myers had to move Lee Jeffreys out of the way, and told the Bowman Gray Stadium website how he did it.
"I just had to be more aggressive," Myers told
bowmangrayracing.com. "The last thing I was trying to do was dump him. But I don't know what people expect when they're parking on you in the middle of the corner, and you're trying to move him and trying to move them. I can't move you, but you've got it locked down not getting in the gas or brake-checking me.
"Lee knows I didn't mean to dump him. I bumped off the corner and then backed off him, and he went into the infield. I don't know what people expect out of me."
Jeffreys had a different view on Myers’ aggressive driving.
Christian Joyce celebrates after winning the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50-lap race at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
"You know, I did slow the pace down a little bit, but we were still getting away from everybody out there," Jeffreys told
bowmangrayracing.com. "And when he first started hitting tonight, I knew that he was going to take me out. But that's OK. You be sure to put this in the print, you can't win the points in one night, but you sure can lose them. He's running for the big picture, but that's what he's got." In the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 it was Christian Joyce who got to Victory Lane, and it was Austin Jones who continued his good season to finish second.
Joyce had to work hard on the final lap to get his second win of the season.
Amber Lynn’s car faces the wrong direction after a wreck in the first Modified Division race at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
"When we qualified for the race, we had the best car then, and I tried my best to save it for this race," Joyce told
bowmangrayracing.com. "And coming off last week I knocked the whole right-front off it, and sure enough Dylan (Ward) made it even faster."
Joyce’s win put him in the lead in the points’ race with Cale Martin, who finished third on Saturday, is close behind Joyce in the points race.
PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Stadium Racing
Brad Lewis makes a track bar adjustment to a racer at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Gerald Robinson Jr. and Mark Spriggs discuss adjustments to their Modified race car at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Annette Weaver cheers on a racer at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Michael Adams celebrates after winning the first 20-lap Sportsman Division race at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Allen McKnight, Jamie Lewis, and Dawn Duggins chat in Duggins’ sons trailer at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Brandon Ward and Tim Brown fight for first place in the first Modified division race down the back stretch of the track at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Max Correa
Chase Robertson’s Sportsman car sparks off the asphalt at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Boyd MacMillan holds his grandson, Mac Easter, as he waves a checkered flag in the stands at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Dalton Warden, Buddy Warden, Blake Brown, Alex Armstrong, and Ben Bowman from Tommy Neal’s crew celebrate after Neal won the 2nd Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Tommy Neal celebrates after winning the second Sportsman Series race at Bowman Gray Stadium on June 17, 2023 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Max Correa
Sportsman crew member Derek Sheets (from left), Modified driver Danny Propst and Sportsman crew member Christian Thorpe stand for the national anthem before the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Colton Caudill, crew member for Stadium Stock driver Ricky Wall, leans near a stuffed animal in Wall’s car as they speak before the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
People watch the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Stadium Stock driver Brandon Brendle leads the way down the back stretch in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Stadium Stock driver Brandon Brendle celebrates winning the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A crew member spots for a driver during the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
People watch the in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Sportsman driver Michael Adams leads the way down the back stretch in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Sportsman driver Amber Lynn stands by her car after a wreck in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Sportsman driver Michael Adams celebrates winning the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Brody Smith (left), 8, and his twin brother, Blake, joist themselves up on the wall to get a better view of the first 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Modified drivers race around the track for the first 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A pack of Modified drivers get caught up between turns one and two during the first 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A wrecker pulls Modified driver Kyle Southern out of turn three after a wreck in the first 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Jayden Shaw (clockwise from left), 5, Luke Hockett, 5, Christopher Hailey, 6, and Luke Howard, 5, play with toy cars and trucks during the first 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Crew members for Modified driver Daniel Beeson work on his car after the first 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Alex Armstrong (center) and Dalton Warden (left), crew members for Sportsman driver Tommy Neal, watch the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Crew members react as they watch the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Modified drivers Burt Myers (left), and his son, Slate Myers, watch the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Sportsman driver Tommy Neal celebrates winning the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A man disputes with a police officer after the second 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Modified driver Burt Myers races along the front stretch in the second 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Modified driver Burt Myers celebrates winning the second 50-lap Modified race on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Max Correa
