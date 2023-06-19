Burt Myers, who won his 90th career race on Saturday night, was down and out earlier in the night.

In the first of two 50-lap Modified races Myers, who is the points’ leader, missed valuable points by going to the pits with a mechanical issue on lap 34. He made it up for it in the second 50-lap race by taking another checkered flag.

Tim Brown, who won his 97th career race in the first 50-lap race, is the two-time defending division champion.

It’s not the first time Brown and Myers won on the same night, and it won’t be the last.

To get the win Myers had to move Lee Jeffreys out of the way, and told the Bowman Gray Stadium website how he did it.

"I just had to be more aggressive," Myers told bowmangrayracing.com. "The last thing I was trying to do was dump him. But I don't know what people expect when they're parking on you in the middle of the corner, and you're trying to move him and trying to move them. I can't move you, but you've got it locked down not getting in the gas or brake-checking me.

"Lee knows I didn't mean to dump him. I bumped off the corner and then backed off him, and he went into the infield. I don't know what people expect out of me."

Jeffreys had a different view on Myers’ aggressive driving.

"You know, I did slow the pace down a little bit, but we were still getting away from everybody out there," Jeffreys told bowmangrayracing.com. "And when he first started hitting tonight, I knew that he was going to take me out. But that's OK. You be sure to put this in the print, you can't win the points in one night, but you sure can lose them. He's running for the big picture, but that's what he's got."

In the Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50 it was Christian Joyce who got to Victory Lane, and it was Austin Jones who continued his good season to finish second.

Joyce had to work hard on the final lap to get his second win of the season.

"When we qualified for the race, we had the best car then, and I tried my best to save it for this race," Joyce told bowmangrayracing.com. "And coming off last week I knocked the whole right-front off it, and sure enough Dylan (Ward) made it even faster."

Joyce’s win put him in the lead in the points’ race with Cale Martin, who finished third on Saturday, is close behind Joyce in the points race.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Stadium Racing