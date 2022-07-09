 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Burt Myers on a roll after winning again at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night

  • 0
  • John Dell

He wins for second week in a row and now has 86 career wins

One of Burt Myers’ routines after a win is to take a couple of swigs of water from a water bottle that a crew member hands him before he gets out of his car in victory lane. Once he emerges from the car, he shakes the rest of the water out to celebrate.

Bowman Gray Racing

Sterling Plemmons goes around a turn during the 1st Sportsman race Saturday, July 8, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

On Saturday night, after his win the 100-lap Modified race, some of that water got on his engine and it started smoking. That was a bit symbolic because Myers’ car was hot as he won his 86th career race and second in a row.

“How cool is that,” Myers said of another win as he battled back after starting 11th. “These guys have worked so hard, and we’ve found something, and I had a lot left on those final 10 laps.”

Bowman Gray Racing

Spectators watch the Modified 100 lap race on Saturday, July 8, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Myers edged defending champion Tim Brown, who is still winless this season, but is still very much in the points race. On a double-points night, Brown had a good night and Brandon Ward, the points leader, was third.

What helped Myers in the later stages was his restarts, but on at least one occasion he jumped the start and race officials had to redo it.

People are also reading…

Myers defended his starts, but Brown said it’s something that needs to be addressed.

Bowman Gray Racing

Burt Myers won Saturday’s 100-lap Modified Race at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“It’s unfortunate,” Brown said of his second-place finish. “To run second and be as mad as I am is pretty pathetic. We’re doing all we can do, but second sucks.”

Brown worked his way toward the front with just nine cars left on the track for the final 25 laps. There were six cautions, but after Myers overtook Ward for the lead on a restart on lap 67, Myers never faltered the rest of the way.

Bowman Gray Racing

Myers celebrates after his win on Saturday, which is his second straight win at Bowman Gray.

“(Myers) restarts have been like that all year, so they aren’t going to make an example of it,” Brown said. “So if I ever get the lead and I do that, they’ll probably put my ass to the rear of the field. It’s just frustrating because now he’s won two in a row and I haven’t won yet this year.”

Because Myers struggled early in the year, he says he’s out of the points races with six weeks to go. But he loves the fact that his crew has found something and he’s looking forward to the rest of the season, even if it doesn’t include a points championship.

“I told them not to count us out,” Myers said. “We finally got the car the way we wanted, and we had some things go right for us tonight, so it was awesome.”

Bowman Gray Racing

Myers celebrates after his win on Saturday, which is his second straight win at Bowman Gray.

Fleming falls short of Fans Challenge

The top four qualifiers for the 100 lapper were Jason Myers, Tim Brown, Chris Fleming and Lee Jeffreys. Those four had the chance to take the $6,000 Fans Challenge by starting in the back of the field and if they finished in the top four would win the extra cash.

Bowman Gray Racing

Nate Gregg, left, celebrates a win in the Street Stock race on Saturday, July 8, 2022, at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Fleming, who started the night in third in the points race, said he’s not a points racer and was the lone driver of the four to take the challenge. Fleming started in the rear of the field but wound up wrecking on a re-start on lap 59 after moving up from the rear of the field to 11th. Fleming, however, did return to the track and battled back to finish ninth.

With Fleming not winning the Fans Challenge, the purse will increase to $9,000 in the next 100-lap Modified race later this month.

Other winners on Saturday

  • 18-year-old Nate Gregg won the Street Stock race that was shortened from 20 laps to 14 because of the 20-minute time limit. Gregg, who is in the points’ lead by a slim margin over his father, Billy, won for the second time this season. Nate Gregg took out Nick Wall when Wall had trouble on a restart on lap five. Gregg stayed in the lead the rest of the way through all the cautions. Later in the night a protest was filed involving Nate Gregg’s car so track officials said the Street Stock results were unofficial until the ruling on the technical protest.
  • 17-year-old Chase Robertson won for the second time this season in the first Sportsman Division race. He started out on the front row and took the lead early and never let up. There were no cautions in the 20-lap race as Connor Branch was second. “I wouldn’t say this is getting easier,” Robertson said. “We had a really good car and I just tried to stay with it.”
  • In the second Sportsman Division race, another 20-lapper, it was Zack Ore finishing first with Tommy Neal was second and Kyle Southern was third. It was Ore’s second win of the season.
  • Brandon Brendle won the Stadium Stock 15 lap race with A.J. Sanders, who is the points’ leader, finishing second. “At this point we are just racing to win,” Brendle said. “It wasn’t my cleanest race but I’ll take it.”

(tncms-asset)9cca67f0-fff7-11ec-a7e0-5b65cd0751c1[7](/tncms-asset)

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Saturday's Results From Bowman Gray Stadium

The Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

14 laps (shortened due to time limit)

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 195

2 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 195

3 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 115

4 97 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC 100

5 7 Zack Staley Reedy Creek, NC 90

6 68 Gerald Robinson Jr Winston-Salem, NC 80

7 10 Kendell Craig Hartless Winston-Salem, NC 75

8 8 Bryan Sykes Jr Winston-Salem, NC 70

9 24 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC 65

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Race Two: 20 laps

1 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 315

2 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 215

3 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 175

4 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 145

5 08 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 130

6 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 95

7 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 85

8 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 75

9 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 65

10 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 60

11 06 Chase Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 55

12 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 50

13 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 45

14 51 Austin Taylor King, NC 40

15 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 35

16 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 35

17 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 35

18 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 35

19 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 35

10 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC 60

11 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 40

12 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 40

13 69 Jordan Atkins Kernersville, NC 40

14 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC 40

15 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 40

16 72 Bryant Robertson Lexington, NC 40

17 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 35

18 00 Donnie Martin Winston-Salem, NC 35

19 64 Steven Truell Midway, NC 35

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Race One: 20 laps 

131Chase RobertsonWinston-Salem, NC315

27Connor BranchLewisville, NC215

307Riley NealWalkertown, NC175

408Dylan WardWinston-Salem, NC145

519Michael AdamsYadkinville, NC130

681Zack CliftonWalkertown, NC95

703Sterling PlemmonsWinston-Salem, NC85

86Kirk SheetsPfafftown, NC75

921Tommy NealRural Hall, NC140

102Amber LynnWalkertown, NC110

1192Kyle SouthernRural Hall, NC55

1212Justin TaylorKernersville, NC50

1355Zack OreLexington, NC45

1454Braden MillsWinston-Salem, NC40

1522Wesley ThompsonAdvance, NC35

1606Chase LewisWinston-Salem, NC35

1738Mitch GalesThomasville, NC35

1851Austin TaylorKing, NC35

1902Terry ThompsonWinston-Salem, NC35

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Modified 100

1 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 1650

2 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 1130

3 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 805

4 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 740

5 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 690

6 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 655

7 51 Junior Snow King, NC 620

8 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 585

9 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 555

10 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 635

11 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 480

12 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 460

13 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 440

14 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 420

15 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 400

16 68 Eddie Collins Winston-Salem, NC 380

17 14 Cory Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 370

18 6 Greg Butcher Winston-Salem, NC 360

19 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 350

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

15 laps

1 43 Brandon Brendle Tobaccoville, NC 190

2 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC 115

3 46 Wyatt Sapp Kernersville, NC 90

4 8 Stephen Sanders Midway, NC 80

5 17 Andy Southern Lexington, NC 75

6 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC 70

7 69 Brandon Crotts King, NC 65

8 03 Cody Gum Clemmons, NC 65

9 51 Andrew Cates Tobaccoville, NC 65

10 31 Kyler Staley Lexington, NC 60

11 12 Levi Holt Kernersville, NC 35

12 48 Junior Smith Lexington, NC 35

13 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC 35

14 74 Matt Alley Walnut Cove, NC 35

15 16 Blaine Curry Lexington, NC 30

16 7 Chris Allison Mocksville, NC 30

17 25 Matt Goodwin Winston-Salem, NC 30

18 14 Ken Bridges King, NC 30

19 05 Victor Flores Mount Airy, NC 30

 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert