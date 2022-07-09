Burt Myers on a roll after winning again at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night

One of Burt Myers’ routines after a win is to take a couple of swigs of water from a water bottle that a crew member hands him before he gets out of his car in victory lane. Once he emerges from the car, he shakes the rest of the water out to celebrate.

On Saturday night, after his win the 100-lap Modified race, some of that water got on his engine and it started smoking. That was a bit symbolic because Myers’ car was hot as he won his 86th career race and second in a row.

“How cool is that,” Myers said of another win as he battled back after starting 11th. “These guys have worked so hard, and we’ve found something, and I had a lot left on those final 10 laps.”

Myers edged defending champion Tim Brown, who is still winless this season, but is still very much in the points race. On a double-points night, Brown had a good night and Brandon Ward, the points leader, was third.

What helped Myers in the later stages was his restarts, but on at least one occasion he jumped the start and race officials had to redo it.

Myers defended his starts, but Brown said it’s something that needs to be addressed.

“It’s unfortunate,” Brown said of his second-place finish. “To run second and be as mad as I am is pretty pathetic. We’re doing all we can do, but second sucks.”

Brown worked his way toward the front with just nine cars left on the track for the final 25 laps. There were six cautions, but after Myers overtook Ward for the lead on a restart on lap 67, Myers never faltered the rest of the way.

“(Myers) restarts have been like that all year, so they aren’t going to make an example of it,” Brown said. “So if I ever get the lead and I do that, they’ll probably put my ass to the rear of the field. It’s just frustrating because now he’s won two in a row and I haven’t won yet this year.”

Because Myers struggled early in the year, he says he’s out of the points races with six weeks to go. But he loves the fact that his crew has found something and he’s looking forward to the rest of the season, even if it doesn’t include a points championship.

“I told them not to count us out,” Myers said. “We finally got the car the way we wanted, and we had some things go right for us tonight, so it was awesome.”

Fleming falls short of Fans Challenge

The top four qualifiers for the 100 lapper were Jason Myers, Tim Brown, Chris Fleming and Lee Jeffreys. Those four had the chance to take the $6,000 Fans Challenge by starting in the back of the field and if they finished in the top four would win the extra cash.

Fleming, who started the night in third in the points race, said he’s not a points racer and was the lone driver of the four to take the challenge. Fleming started in the rear of the field but wound up wrecking on a re-start on lap 59 after moving up from the rear of the field to 11th. Fleming, however, did return to the track and battled back to finish ninth.

With Fleming not winning the Fans Challenge, the purse will increase to $9,000 in the next 100-lap Modified race later this month.

Other winners on Saturday

18-year-old Nate Gregg won the Street Stock race that was shortened from 20 laps to 14 because of the 20-minute time limit. Gregg, who is in the points’ lead by a slim margin over his father, Billy, won for the second time this season. Nate Gregg took out Nick Wall when Wall had trouble on a restart on lap five. Gregg stayed in the lead the rest of the way through all the cautions. Later in the night a protest was filed involving Nate Gregg’s car so track officials said the Street Stock results were unofficial until the ruling on the technical protest.

17-year-old Chase Robertson won for the second time this season in the first Sportsman Division race. He started out on the front row and took the lead early and never let up. There were no cautions in the 20-lap race as Connor Branch was second. “I wouldn’t say this is getting easier,” Robertson said. “We had a really good car and I just tried to stay with it.”

In the second Sportsman Division race, another 20-lapper, it was Zack Ore finishing first with Tommy Neal was second and Kyle Southern was third. It was Ore’s second win of the season.

Brandon Brendle won the Stadium Stock 15 lap race with A.J. Sanders, who is the points’ leader, finishing second. “At this point we are just racing to win,” Brendle said. “It wasn’t my cleanest race but I’ll take it.”

(tncms-asset)9cca67f0-fff7-11ec-a7e0-5b65cd0751c1[7](/tncms-asset)