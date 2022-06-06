Chase Robertson, Riley Neal bringing plenty of young talent to Bowman Gray Stadium racing

They grow up fast around Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

Chase Robertson, who is all of 17-years-old, and Riley Neal, who is 14, both have found victory lane this season in the Sportsman Division. It shouldn’t be a surprise because both come from two of the most respected families who have been toiling away on the race track for generations.

Robertson, a rising senior at Oak Grove High School, listed off his family members who have won at the stadium and they include his late grandfather, his father, Mike, who is also his racing coach, and his brother, Ryan.

“I’m not sure how many wins we’ve all had combined,” Robertson said. “I’m just glad I can add to it.”

Neal’s father, Kevin, was a longtime driver at the stadium and Riley’s great uncle, Tommy, is the defending champion in the Sportsman Division. If you added up Riley and Chase’s ages it’s still less than Tommy’s age of 51.

“We’re friends off the track,” Chase said about Riley, who just graduated from eighth grade and is in his rookie season. “But you know Riley's like me in that we both race to win and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

On Saturday night Chase drew the pole for the first 20-lap race and didn’t miss much as he led the entire way. There is plenty of an advantage from starting from the pole, and Robertson knew it.

“We hadn’t been having very good draws,” he said about how the race order is determined. “But we finally did get a good one.”

Gage Williams, one of his crew members, did the honors in the blind draw and Williams will be doing again this week. “Oh yeah, we’re going to keep using him,” Robertson said.

As for the best part of Saturday night Robertson said sitting around in his pit area talking with his crew members, his family and friends and soaking it all in was cool.

“And Sunday morning we got up and went to church like we normally do,” Robertson said. “But it was a special night and I’ll remember it for a while.”

What was also impressive for Robertson was in the second 20-lap race he started 12th and wound up fourth.

Chase’s mom, Michelle, said she was confident that he would get his first victory when she found out he was on the pole.

“I knew he could do it with 10 laps to go,” she said. “But at Bowman Gray anything can happen. It was a moment he will remember forever.”

As for her emotions afterward she was like any proud parent.

“Seeing him get out of the car and smiling big just melted my heart,” Michelle said about Chase’s win in his 50th career start.

Robertson loves to race, but as a active athlete in high school he's also a starting linebacker on the football team and a starter on the baseball team. When he first raced at Bowman Gray in 2019 he was 5-foot-10 and weighed about 165 pounds but is now he weights 190 pounds thanks to his time in the gym.

He admits to being more serious about football, and in-between Saturday nights this summer he'll be attending various football camps.

"I think being stronger does help in the car," he said. "It also helps that we focus on cardio as well with our workouts and I know that helps especially when it's hot and I'm racing."

Robertson’s confidence now that he’s broken through for that first win should help him as the season goes on.

In the Sportsman Division the points’ race is tight with Robertson in fifth place just 25 points behind leader Tommy Neal. Justin Taylor, Amber Lynn and Zack Clifton are also in the mix and in the top five but there’s a lot of racing left this summer.

“I was just focusing on getting that first win,” Robertson said when asked if he follows the points’ race closely. “I’m just going out there and thinking about winning. We capitalized on a good draw and that was the key.”

