Chase Robertson, Riley Neal bringing plenty of young talent to Bowman Gray Stadium racing

  • John Dell

17-year-old won in the Sportsman Division

They grow up fast around Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

Chase Robertson, who is all of 17-years-old, and Riley Neal, who is 14, both have found victory lane this season in the Sportsman Division. It shouldn’t be a surprise because both come from two of the most respected families who have been toiling away on the race track for generations.

Robertson, a rising senior at Oak Grove High School, listed off his family members who have won at the stadium and they include his late grandfather, his father, Mike, who is also his racing coach, and his brother, Ryan.

“I’m not sure how many wins we’ve all had combined,” Robertson said. “I’m just glad I can add to it.”

Neal’s father, Kevin, was a longtime driver at the stadium and Riley’s great uncle, Tommy, is the defending champion in the Sportsman Division. If you added up Riley and Chase’s ages it’s still less than Tommy’s age of 51.

Chase Robertson drew the poll on Saturday night then led all 20 laps to win in a Sportsman Division race.

“We’re friends off the track,” Chase said about Riley, who just graduated from eighth grade and is in his rookie season. “But you know Riley's like me in that we both race to win and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

On Saturday night Chase drew the pole for the first 20-lap race and didn’t miss much as he led the entire way. There is plenty of an advantage from starting from the pole, and Robertson knew it.

“We hadn’t been having very good draws,” he said about how the race order is determined. “But we finally did get a good one.”

Gage Williams, one of his crew members, did the honors in the blind draw and Williams will be doing again this week. “Oh yeah, we’re going to keep using him,” Robertson said.

As for the best part of Saturday night Robertson said sitting around in his pit area talking with his crew members, his family and friends and soaking it all in was cool.

“And Sunday morning we got up and went to church like we normally do,” Robertson said. “But it was a special night and I’ll remember it for a while.”

What was also impressive for Robertson was in the second 20-lap race he started 12th and wound up fourth.

Chase’s mom, Michelle, said she was confident that he would get his first victory when she found out he was on the pole.

Chase Robertson won his first Sportsman Division race in his third season at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“I knew he could do it with 10 laps to go,” she said. “But at Bowman Gray anything can happen. It was a moment he will remember forever.”

As for her emotions afterward she was like any proud parent.

“Seeing him get out of the car and smiling big just melted my heart,” Michelle said about Chase’s win in his 50th career start.

Robertson loves to race, but as a active athlete in high school he's also a starting linebacker on the football team and a starter on the baseball team. When he first raced at Bowman Gray in 2019 he was 5-foot-10 and weighed about 165 pounds but is now he weights 190 pounds thanks to his time in the gym.

He admits to being more serious about football, and in-between Saturday nights this summer he'll be attending various football camps.

"I think being stronger does help in the car," he said. "It also helps that we focus on cardio as well with our workouts and I know that helps especially when it's hot and I'm racing."

Robertson’s confidence now that he’s broken through for that first win should help him as the season goes on.

In the Sportsman Division the points’ race is tight with Robertson in fifth place just 25 points behind leader Tommy Neal. Justin Taylor, Amber Lynn and Zack Clifton are also in the mix and in the top five but there’s a lot of racing left this summer.

“I was just focusing on getting that first win,” Robertson said when asked if he follows the points’ race closely. “I’m just going out there and thinking about winning. We capitalized on a good draw and that was the key.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium Points Standings

BRAD'S GOLF CARS MODIFIED SERIES

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 04 Brandon Ward 268

2 4 Jason Myers 262

3 16 Chris Fleming 258

4 83 Tim Brown 244

5 69 John Holleman 230

6 79 Zach Brewer 218

7 22 Jonathan Brown 214

8 75 Lee Jeffreys 210

9 55 Jeremy Gerstner 202

10 5 Randy Butner 198

11 1 Burt Myers 184

12 61 Junior Snow 174

13 44 Daniel Beeson 152

14 05 Bussy Beavers 96

15 65 Danny Bohn 92

16 99 William Smith 88

17 78 Paul Hall 74

18 12 Dean Ward 60

19 78 Andrew Harrah 56

20 77 Susan Harwell 54

21 40 Luke Fleming 52

22 53 John Smith 50

      6 Greg Butcher 50

24 37 Dan Speeney 46

25 14 Corey Lovette 40

26 3 Danny Propst 36

     2 Mike Adams 36

28 89 Eddie Collins 28

29 15 Brian Loftin 26

30 68 Junior Miller 24

     88 Matt Smith 24

      2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

33 51 Drew Moffitt 20

34 78 Austin Pack 18

35 6 Jason Southern 16

36 77 Al Hill 14

MCDOWELL HEATING & AIR SPORTSMAN SERIES

1 21 Tommy Neal 259

2 12 Justin Taylor 255

3 2 Amber Lynn 239

4 81 Zack Clifton 238

5 31 Chase Robertson 234

6 19 Michael Adams 226

7 07 Riley Neal 214

8 55 Zack Ore 208

9 22 Wesley Thompson 200

10 92 Kyle Southern 198

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 189

12 6 Kirk Sheets 168

13 7 Connor Branch 145

14 54 Braden Mills 144

15 38 Mitch Gales 140

16 30 Blake Shupe 84

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 82

18 08 Jacob Creed 74

19 5 Spencer Martin 68

20 3 Jeff Garrison 66

21 66 Ronnie Clifton 59

22 02 Terry Thompson 58

23 08 Dylan Ward 58

24 83 Cody Griffin 49

25 1 Doug Wall 7

LAW OFFICES OF JOHN BARROW STREET STOCK SERIES

1 28 Nate Gregg 258

2 98 Billy Gregg 232

3 99 Bryan Sykes 228

4 40 Taylor Robbins 226

5 7 Zack Staley 218

6 02 David Creed 204

7 1 Christian Joyce 202

8 72 Bryant Robertson 198

9 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 180

10 79 Conner Shaw 176

11 69 Jordan Atkins 172

12 13 Kevin Gilbert 170

13 22 Brian Wall 152

14 15 Nick Wall 134

15 06 Chase Lewis 132

16 24 Austin Jones 130

17 70 Cale Martin 126

18 64 Steven Truell 124

19 10 Kendell Craig Hartless 116

20 51 Austin Taylor 104

21 16 Brad Lewis 94

22 97 Chris Allison 86

23 2 Willie Wall 40

24 97 Charlie Gregg 22

25 00 Donnie Martin 6

Q104.1 STADIUM STOCK SERIES

1 24 A.J. Sanders 294

2 43 Brandon Brendle 282

3 47 Tyler McDonald 272

   81 Chuck Wall 272

5 69 Brandon Crotts 264

6 16 Blaine Curry 262

7 54 Justin Owens 260

8 68 Tyler Bush 256

9 46 Wyatt Sapp 242

10 80 Luke Smith 232

11 59 Levi Holt 230

12 51 Andrew Cates 220

13 03 Cody Gum 218

14 25 Matt Goodwin 208

15 28 Robert Mabe 188

16 05 Victor Flores 176

      27 Austin Cates 176

18 74 Matt Alley 174

19 14 Ken Bridges 156

      1 Jessie Yopp 156

21 31 Kyler Staley 154

22 40 Kenny Dixon 150

23 33 DJ Dean 102

24 76 Grayson Keaton 100

25 59 Dakota Warden 82

26 71 Corbin Foster 76

27 2 Blake Spears 74

28 17 Andy Southern 64

29 32 William Smith 54

30 76 Billy Cameron Jr 46

31 7 Joel Stewart 44

32 8 Stephen Sanders 42

     22 Adam Thomas 42

34 99 Blake Walker 40

35 02 Paula Morgan 38

36 48 Junior Smith 30

      45 Josh Williams 30

38 39 Patrick Mullen 28

      21 Michael Wells 28

      59 Isaac Hayes 28

