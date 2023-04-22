Chase Robertson, an 18-year-old senior at Oak Grove High School, had an impending social engagement he had to get to on Saturday night.

But before heading to the prom, he won the 40-lap Sportsman Division race to kickoff the 75th season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing in front of a sold-out crowd of 13,500.

“We are going right after this, so I’ll need to get moving,” Robertson said in Victory Lane soon after holding off Nate Gregg to earn the win.

He had little trouble moving during the race after grabbing the lead early and holding off the field in a race that saw six caution flags.

Earlier on Saturday Robertson took prom pictures with his girlfriend, Kayla Milam, then high-tailed it over to Bowman Gray Stadium to get ready for the race.

“I guess this will be a good conversation starter at the prom,” Robertson joked about the Oak Grove prom that was being held at Millennium Center.

It wasn’t a surprise that Robertson won because on Friday night he had the fastest car in qualifying but on the blind redrew he started 10th. After the first two early cautions he found himself in the lead and wasn’t about to let Zach Ore, Gregg, Riley Neal or Spencer Martin make a run at him.

Gregg got the closest and in the final two cautions wound up on Robertson’s bumper but Gregg couldn’t get past him.

“The car was hooked up ever since it came off the trailer four weeks ago,” Robertson said. “I just I can't think my guys and my dad (Mike). They made this thing into a rocket ship.”

Robertson, who won three times last year, said getting a win on the opening night give he and his team a big confidence boost.

“It’s definitely the way to start a season,” he said.

Gregg was second with Taylor third and Neal was fourth. Kirk Sheets was fifth and Amber Lynn was sixth after starting the race 12th.

Robertson’s girlfriend was there in Victory Lane also and while her hair and makeup were done, she was heading to make a quick change of clothes into her dress. Robertson also was hoping to take a quick shower and change as well.

“This is such a great night,” Milam said. “We are going to change and he’s got to get in his tux and then we’ll head to the prom…. A lot of the people at the prom are expecting Chase to bring that tro-phy.”

Robertson said to get a win to start the season will bode well.

“Everybody is going to be good at the end of the season and right now is when you want to be good too,” he said. “So getting these wins early are huge. I just can’t thank my team and my sponsors enough for all they’ve done.”

Around the pits

Taylor Robbins was all smiles as she stood by her husband’s car. Chase Lewis is driving this season but Robbins is not because she is pregnant with the couple’s first child. They are expecting a boy, who will be named Zane, in early August. “I’m still around but it’s different,” Robbins said about taking the year off from racing. “This was always something my dad and I did together but now dad’s working with Chase on his car. So it’s still in the family.”…

Nate Gregg moved from the Street Stock to the Sportsman Division and before the races on Saturday night he talked about the differences. “It’s just different competitors,” Gregg said. “There are some minor things obviously but I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes.” Gregg was second in the stand-ings last season in the Street Stock with his father, Billy, winning the points championship….

Because it was a cool evening with temperatures in the low 60’s the humidity was way down. The Modified drivers went 200 laps but that doesn’t mean it was an easier race. “I think the temperatures inside the car is about the same,” Jason Myers said. Lee Jeffreys said: “Because of the rain the track lost its grip that we had on Friday night in qualifying. But overall there’s not much difference inside the car.”…

Tim Brown, who started on the pole in the Hayes Jewelers 200, has won 138 poles in his long career at the stadium. He started Saturday night with 94 career wins, the most in stadium history in the Modified Division....

Next week’s schedule

For Saturday’s racing there will be twin Modified 25-lap races that will include the Madhouse Scram-ble. There will also be two Sportsman Division races as well as races in the Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions.

After those races are over there will be the popular Chain Race with teams of two cars chained together.