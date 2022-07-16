 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chris Fleming, Jeremy Gerstner grab Modified wins in front of sold-out crowd at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0
  • John Dell

The trucks demolished six cars at the 50-yard line in the middle of the football field

Chris Fleming saw the great crowd — about 14,000-plus — and did what he does best. He put on a show in the first Modified race as the “Showstopper” led from flag to flag for his third win of the season at Bowman Gray Stadium on Saturday night.

“You see how many people are here,” Fleming said after holding off Burt Myers for the victory. “When you see this many people, you want to put on a good show and the car was outstanding. We won the pole and made it stand up.”

Fleming started the night in fourth place in the points standings and continues to tell everybody he’s not interested in winning his first championship. He’s about winning races and putting on a show.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Chris Fleming leads the way along the front stretch in the first 25-lap Modified race on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

“Next week, we’ve got the 100-lapper, and if we qualify in the top four, we’re going for the fans' challenge ($9,000) because that’s what the fans want to see,” Fleming said. “I’m not scared of trying.”

The standing-room-only crowd was reminiscent of the opening night of racing in late April.

Myers tried to stay close with Fleming and had at least one chance to pull ahead, but he couldn’t do it in a clean race with just two cautions.

“He had the pole and made it stand up,” Myers said of the 25-lap race. “We just didn’t have enough for Chris in that first one.”

Myers said he also gets a little charged up when there’s a full house at the Madhouse.

“I think the monster trucks and the demolition derby helped with the crowd, but who knows?” Myers said. “This is the Madhouse, so you never know. But it’s cool to see such a big crowd here.”

In the second Modified race, Jeremy Gerstner started on the front row and led all the way in the 25-lapper. It was Gerstner’s first win of the season.

There were no cautions in the race, with Dan Speeny second, Randy Butner third and John Holleman fourth.

“This is emotional, and this is something we’ve waited a long time to do,” said Gerstner, who drives every weekend 18 hours round trip from Wesley Chapel, Fla.

On his way back to Florida on Sunday, Gerstner will drive home with his first Bowman Gray Stadium winner’s trophy.

“This is so cool to do this in front of these fans,” Gerstner said. “It’s something special.”

Special win for Adams

Michael Adams had somebody riding with him on his way in the first Sportsman Division 20-lap race. Derek Taylor, who grew up with Adams in Yadkinville, died at the age of 42 recently after a battle with leukemia.

“I was talking to Derek the whole race,” said Adams, who fended off Tommy Neal in a close finish on the final lap. “I wanted to win this one so bad for him. He was such a good dude and a good friend, so this means so much to me.”

It was Adams’ second win of the season, but he had to do some serious driving on the final lap with Neal breathing down his neck. The final lap was after a caution flag that had Amber Lynn and Casey Kepler Jr. mad at each other.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Amber Lynn (2) bumps into Casey Kepley Jr. (8) in the first 20-lap Sportsman race on Saturday at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem.

During the caution, they roughed up each other in their cars in turn three as they chased each other in front of the pace car. Finally, track officials broke it up as they continued to go at each other.

Other winners

  • Brandon Brendle overtook A.J. Sanders for the lead in lap 11 and won the first race of the night, a 20-lapper in the Stadium Stock Division. It was Brendle’s fifth win of the season.
  • In the second Sportsman Division race, Tommy Neal took advantage of a late wreck that knocked out leader Chase Robertson and Zack Clifton to win a 20-lap. With his finish in the first race, which was second, he and Adams had a good night for points. “It was a good points night, and we’ll take it,” Neal said.

Next week’s racing

The Fox 8 WGHP 100 Modified Division race will highlight next week’s racing. There also will be racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock divisions. There are five weeks left of racing in the 73rd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium Results

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

Race One: 14 laps (shortened due to time limit)

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 43 Brandon Brendle Tobaccoville, NC 190

2 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC 115

3 46 Wyatt Sapp Kernersville, NC 90

4 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC 80

5 16 Blaine Curry Lexington, NC 75

6 31 Kyler Staley Lexington, NC 70

7 99 Brandon Crotts King, NC 65

8 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC 65

9 14 Ken Bridges King, NC 65

10 05 Victor Flores Mount Airy, NC 60

11 51 Andrew Cates Tobaccoville, NC 35

12 74 Matt Alley Walnut Cove, NC 35

13 27 Austin Cates Tobaccoville, NC 35

14 03 Cody Gum Clemmons, NC 35

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Race One: 20 laps

1 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 315

2 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 290

3 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 175

4 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 145

5 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 130

6 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 95

7 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 85

8 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 75

9 08 Jacob Creed Mt Airy, NC 65

10 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 60

11 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 55

12 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 50

13 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 45

14 06 Chase Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 40

15 8 Casey Kepley Jr Winston-Salem, NC 35

16 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 35

17 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 35

18 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 35

19 66 Ronnie Clifton Walkertown, NC 35

20 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 35

21 77 Dale Fishel Thomasville, NC 35

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Race One: 25 laps

1 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 870

2 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 520

3 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 445

4 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 495

5 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 370

6 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 270

7 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 255

8 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 240

9 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 225

10 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 215

11 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 205

12 37 Dan Speeney Newton, PA 195

13 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 190

14 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 185

15 92 Brody Jones Statesville, NC 180

16 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 175

17 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 170

18 51 Junior Snow King, NC 165

19 6 Troy Young Winston-Salem, NC 160

20 88 Al Hill Jonesville, NC 155

21 14 Cory Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 105

22 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 105

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Race Two: 20 laps

1 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 315

2 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 215

3 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 175

4 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 145

5 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 130

6 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 95

06 Chase Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 85

8 08 Jacob Creed Mt Airy, NC 75

9 22 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 65

10 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 60

11 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 55

12 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 50

13 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 45

14 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 40

15 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 35

16 66 Ronnie Clifton Walkertown, NC 35

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Race Two: 25 laps

1 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 770

2 37 Dan Speeney Newton, PA 520

3 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 445

4 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 395

5 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 370

6 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 270

7 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 255

8 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 240

9 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 225

10 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 215

11 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 205

12 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 195

13 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 190

14 92 Brody Jones Statesville, NC 185

15 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 180

16 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 175

17 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 170

18 14 Cory Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 165

19 6 Troy Young Winston-Salem, NC 160

20 88 Al Hill Jonesville, NC 155

21 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 105

