The Show Stopper still has a few laps left in him, and he proved it on Saturday night in front of 13,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Chris Fleming won the pole with the fastest qualifying time, then left the field in the dust in the first Modified race of 25 laps. Fleming, who will turn 60 in July, said it was a win for the 60-year-olds even though he won’t hit that number until the middle of the summer.

“I don’t take these wins for granted, no way, no how,” said Fleming who won his 15th career race and has one of the best nicknames among the drivers. “I’m just so fortunate to be doing this and to be out here racing at Bowman Gray Stadium. These drivers are the best in the country and they were all chasing me tonight.”

Fleming stayed ahead of Tim Brown, who finished second with Burt Myers third, Lee Jeffreys fourth and Jason Myers fifth.

In the second Modified race it was Lee Jeffreys who started in the third row and moved up to the lead when teammates Daniel Beeson and Brandon Ward came together in turn three on lap 14. It was Jeffreys 24th career win of his career.

After Beeson and Ward’s wreck Jeffreys took the lead and while he was threatened by Burt Myers and Randy Butner, he never faltered. Myers was second and Butner was third.

“We were just hoping to qualify decently,” Jeffreys said. “We had the right combination tonight and I liked the way we worked on the car this past week.”

Jeffreys moved up to a tie for 20th all-time in stadium history. He’s now tied with Melvin “Puddin” Swisher with 24 career wins.

“That’s good company to be in,” he said.

Nate Gregg disqualified after win

Nate Gregg and his father, Billy, had to sit and watch the second Sportsman Division race because Nate was disqualified by NASCAR officials after Nate had appeared to win the first race.

Officials discovered a carburetor issue that kept Nate from his first victory in the Sportsman. Chase Robertson, who was second, was declared the winner.

“They said half of our carburetor was good and the other half wasn’t,” Billy said in the turn three bleachers. “Then they waited to let us know and we couldn’t get if fixed so he couldn’t race.”

Riley Neal was second after the disqualification.

Robertson, who also won last week, now has two wins on the young season. As he was in position to start the second Sportsman race he gave a thumbs up when told he was the winner of the first race.

In the second Sportsman race Michael Adams took the lead on lap nine and went out to a big lead and never looked back in the second 20-lapper.

Justin King was second followed by Zack Ore, Amber Lynn and Sterling Plemmons.

“This one was for my dad,” Adams said about his father, David. “My dad had 23 wins in Sportsman and has 39 total but this win passes him for the all-time in Sportsman. Dad started out racing the year I was born and we got more than 100 wins all over from Caraway, Friendship and Hickory and other tracks. So we are trying to keep that family tradition going.”

Street Stock race won by Bryan Sykes Jr.

Bryan Sykes Jr. held off Billy Gregg in the final two laps to win the 20-lap Street Stock race.

Gregg, the defending champion on the Street Stock, wound up second with Christian Joyce third and Austin Jones fourth.

Sykes took the lead on lap 14 passing Brad Lewis and held on for the victory.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Sykes said.

Brendle wins first Stadium Stock

Brandon Brendle took the early lead in the first 15-lap Stadium Stock race and never looked back. He stayed in front in a clean race with no cautions.

Brendle, however, said it wasn’t a cruise.

“Whenever you have (last year’s points champion) A.J. Sanders back there you can never cruise,” Brendle said. “I just tried to keep pushing and luckily there were no cautions.”

Sanders finished second with Blaine Curry third and Isaac Harris fourth. Curry and Harris were winners last week.

Around the pits

Jason Myers says the track isn’t fast, but it will be. The new asphalt will take some time to get quicker once there is more rubber on the track. “Oh, it’s going to be a heck of lot faster in a few weeks,” Myers said. “This rain we’ve had washes off the rubber and it hasn’t been hot yet. When this track starts to get some heat and some rubber on it, then you are going to see some serious speed.”…

Chase Lewis, who is husband of Taylor Robbins, is racing a full season in the Street Stock Division. He’s a former player for the Carolina Thunderbirds, and says he loves this sport a little more. “Well, it’s a little safer because you aren’t getting beat up out here like you can in hockey,” Lewis said. Robbins is taking this season off to have the couple’s first child. “It’s going to be fun running a full season so I’m excited,” Lewis said….

Bowman Gray Stadium is offering advance ticket sales for the first time where fans can get tickets on-line. Another aspect that could be offered in the future could be season tickets. Gray Garrison, the promoter of the weekly series, says it gets a little complicated if they did sell season tickets. “When you have an event that’s outdoors you can have a postponement with weather so if you have two or three in a row, which we hope never happens, then that kind of gets complicated for the season-ticket holders if we had them,” Garrison said. “We are trying to make it easier for our fans and we’ll continue to look at all options.”…

Mike Robertson, the car owner and crew chief for his son’s car, says he didn’t do much to the car this week leading up to Saturday’s races. Chase Robertson won last week’s Sportsman Division race and had the fastest car in qualifying as well. “We changed everything,” Mike joked. “No, we didn’t do hardly anything so hopefully that bodes well.”…

Next week’s racing

The Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 in the Modified Division will be the featured race on Saturday. There will also be a fan’s challenge where the top four qualifiers can choose to start at the rear of the field with a chance to win $3,000 for moving up and finishing the race in the top four. If a driver doesn’t win the money it carries over to the next 100 lap Modified race later in the season. A total of $15,000 will be up for grabs this season in the fan’s challenge.

There will also be a Madhouse Scramble for the Sportsman Division as well as races in the Street and Stadium Stock divisions.