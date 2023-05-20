Tim Brown doesn’t like it when his wife and two children can’t be there for Saturday night racing at Bowman Gray Stadium so technology was Brown’s friend.

After dominating the first 25-lap Modified race for his 96th career win, he jumped out of his No. 83 car and got to talk briefly with his family.

“Yeah, I like it much better when they are here,” Brown said.

Brown’s wife Megan was sick so she and their two children stayed home.

What they missed was Brown winning the pole with a season-best 13.08 qualifying lap then making it stand up holding off Chris Fleming in a race that had no cautions. Fleming got close a couple of times but couldn’t catch Brown, who is nicknamed “The Rocket.”

Before the Modified race a nearly 45-minute rain delay halted the races but it didn’t slow down Brown.

“There was a little antifreeze on the track from the (tow) tracks drying off the track but it wasn’t too bad,” Brown said about the grip of the track. “This track is getting faster by the week and we had a good car and we made it work.”

Lee Jeffreys was third, John Holleman was fourth and points’ leader Burt Myers was fifth.

Brown, the defending champion in the Modified, didn’t win a race all last season but won his 12th championship. Now he’s won twice already this season.

“I’m glad I don’t have to wait so long to get that next victory,” Brown said.

Ore breaks through with a victory

Zack Ore picked the right time to win his first race of the season at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Ore, who had battled a bit of bad luck so far, put all of that behind him by winning a 20-lap Sportsman race in front of around 10,000 on Saturday night.

He took an early lead from Riley Neal and made it stand up. Even through three caution restarts Ore never panicked, stayed in the fast groove on the inside of the track and never looked back.

“Riley and I ran good together earlier in the season and I appreciate him running me clean,” Ore said about Neal, who was second. “It’s taken us a long time and we had some issues but we got those fixed and now it’s about winning races.”

Following Neal was Sterling Plemmons in third, points’ leader Chase Robertson grabbed fourth and Kirk Sheets was fifth.

Ore said his team figured out what was wrong two weeks ago.

“Mac Little (a former driver at Bowman Gray Stadium) helped me with our issues and he’s got us on fire right now,” Ore said. “The gate is open now and we’re ready to keep this thing going.”

At about 8:45 when the Modified cars got on the track it started to sprinkle and while the cars circled for 15 minutes they were finally called back to their pits at around 9 p.m. The plan was the try and dry the track to continue racing.

Chuck Wall gets third win

Early in the Stadium Stock 15-lap race Chuck Wall got past Isaac Harris and held off the field to win for the third time this season.

Wall, who was the division champion two seasons ago, didn’t mince words to track announcer Randy Pulliam in Victory Lane.

“Sometimes you are the bug and sometimes you are the windshield and last week we were the bug,” Wall said.

Wall picked up his 28th career win.

“I ran Isaac hard on the outside and he showed me a ton of respect,” Wall said about his early pass of Harris. “Hats off to him but I think we had a little faster car than him tonight. He’s still got a quick car.”

Robert Strmiska was second, A.J. Sanders was third and Harris wound up fourth.

Around the pits

Billy Gregg has left the Street Stock Division and will races his Sportsman car the rest of this season. Gregg, a four-time winner of the points title in the Street Stock, is the three-time defending champion but said he moved for the challenge and to help out his son, Nate, who is racing in that division this season. “Things hadn’t been going very well (in Street Stock) and we have some other things we want to do with the Modified 602 deal,” said Gregg who owns seven cars that run between both divisions. “This is just something I wanted to do before we leave here and I wanted to run some Sportsman races.”…

Chris Fleming said he’s so glad that NASCAR is back at North Wilkesboro Speedway this week. Fleming said he’s raced five or six times at North Wilkesboro and says it’s a great short track. “It took them so long to get back there but I’m glad NASCAR is sort of returning to their roots,” he said. “That track is part of the fabric of the sport so it’s a big deal.” The NASCAR All-Star Race will be Sunday at 8 p.m. at North Wilkesboro….

Justin Taylor, who runs in the Sportsman Division, says it’s important to keep cars in good shape heading into the 100-lap race, which will now be in two weeks. Because of the rainout all of this week’s races will be run next week. “You sort of have to keep in mind what’s coming up,” Taylor said about the 100-lap race that usually has plenty of drama and wrecks. “I like the shorter races but the 100-lapper is sure a different animal so you have to ready for anything.”…

Michael Adams, who won last week, didn’t have as much luck with his trailer last Saturday. About a half hour after the races were called because of rain Adams’ trailer was stalled out in a turning lane near the stadium trying to get onto Route 52. Adams, however, didn’t hear about the trouble. “I didn’t hear about it but I guess that’s better than the car breaking down during a race,” Adams joked….

Chase Robertson might have to miss Oak Grove’s playoff baseball games next week. Oak Grove has made it to the next round of the state baseball playoffs and will play Tuesday and Thursday and possibly next Saturday in the best-of-three series regional finals. If Oak Grove wins the first two games against West Henderson to win the series then Robertson, who is a relief pitcher for Oak Grove, won’t miss any games. “Since I’m leading the points I can’t miss a Saturday here,” Robertson said. “I hate it that I might have to miss baseball but we are having a good season here at the stadium."