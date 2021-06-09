Confederate flag in car at Bowman Gray prompts apology from race organizers in Winston-Salem

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city doesn't have an ordinance against displaying the flag, Rowe said, but the city will not allow vendors at the Carolina Classic Fair to sell items bearing images of the Confederate flag.

"We go by the rules at the track that are set forth by NASCAR and WSSI (Winston-Salem Speedway Inc.), and we support those rules," Rowe said.

NASCAR banned Confederate imagery at all tracks covering all levels of racing last June after a high-profile incident in which a noose on a garage pull-down rope at Talladega Speedway in Alabama was found in the garage assigned to NASCAR's Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the series. After investigating, the FBI said the noose was on garage door rope since October 2019 and that Wallace was not targeted.

Racing at Bowman Gray Stadium, in its 72nd season, is part of the NASCAR Weekly Series.

Garrison said he and his staff try to ensure that drivers don’t make political statements on their cars.

“We had a couple of drivers who had what looked like a Confederate flag blending into an American flag, and we asked them to cover them up or take them off the car,” Garrison said. “We are very consistent with that policy, and our drivers know it."