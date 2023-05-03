For those Bowman Gray Stadium racing fans that let their imaginations run wild as they peer down at the famed quarter mile and think “Hey, I can do that,” here is what rookie driver Conner Sheets has to say.

“It’s not as easy as it looks,” said Sheets, who is teaming up with his older brother, Cameron, and driving this season in the Stadium Stock Division.

Sheets, 23, had some experience racing in Go-karts, but as for a big track like Bowman Gray Stadium it’s a tad different.

“I’ve always wanted to do it here,” said Sheets, who is from Pilot Mountain. “I loved the Go-karts but I always wanted race here.”

For those wanting to get a crack at racing at Bowman Gray the first hurdle are expenses. The body alone for his Stadium Stock car is $1,500 and that doesn’t include the shiny paint job.

“It’s expensive but I wanted to treat this as a hobby and not a life style so I didn’t want to take this home with me and just enjoy it each Saturday,” Sheets said.

In Sheets first race in the opener on April 22 there were some serious nerves right before he started. Despite having to replace a tire during the 20-lapper he finished eighth in his debut. Last week he had a late spin out between turn three and four and wound up 12th in another 20-lapper.

“I’m an adrenaline junkie and it’s sort of like that in the Marine Corps,” Sheets said about his opening day jitters. “I was pretty nervous (in the first race two weeks ago) so I’m not going to lie to you. This costs a lot of money but the people I have helping me are all family and that’s more special than any-thing.”

Sheet’s mother, Haley, who is a dental hygienist at Carolinas BioHealth Denistry in Clemmons, had helped by sponsoring part of his car.

“Yeah, their logo is on top of my car and I appreciated Dr. (Tyler) Wynn and Dr. (Sharon) Reid helping sponsor us,” Sheets said. “My mom has worked there a long time so that’s kind of cool that they are on board.”

Sheets says having his older brother help with the car each week is also something he appreciates.

“My brother and I used to butt heads a lot growing up but this has brought us a whole lot closer,” Sheets said.

Like most of the drivers that come and race on Saturday nights they all have full-time jobs. Sheets, who played football at East Surry, was a mechanic at Pepsi and now is a heavy equipment operator.

Some drivers have crews or even family members who work on the cars all week but a lot of the drivers also work on their cars. Sheets is one of them.

“Every night for three or four hours we’ve been working on the car just trying to find something,” Sheets said. “We are learning as we go and Andy Southern has helped me a lot so that’s been good for us as well.”

For those fans who wonder what it’s like to race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Sheet had answer that is obvious.

“This is fun,” he said.

