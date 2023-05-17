NORTH WILKESBORO — Only hours after the Republican-led General Assembly overrode his veto of a bill setting a 12-week ban on abortions, Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper found a place to celebrate a victory on Wednesday.

"Well, you know, some days as governor are fantastic. Some days ain't so great," Cooper said as he stood atop the media center at North Wilkesboro Speedway, which thanks in part to his effort has been brought back to life for NASCAR's All-Star Weekend.

"But let me tell you. I've been been here at this track with these people and understanding what it means to western North Carolina, and really, all of our state. It's a great day and a feeling of accomplishment from everybody here because this was a team effort."

Wearing a white jacket with red, white and blue stripes, his name stitched on the right and the speedway shield on the left, Cooper used a racing metaphor to describe what went into bringing racing back to the five-eighths mile oval.

"Everybody pulled together and these guys did a quick pit stop and renovated this thing," he said. "Really, when you look at the time, it was about like a pit stop in what it usually takes to do this kind of work."

NASCAR's return to the track born in the foothills and rooted in moonshiners who needed something to do other than make liquor stemmed from Cooper's proposal to direct more than $45 million of North Carolina’s $5.7 billion share of pandemic relief funds toward other race tracks in the state.

Some $30 million went to North Wilkesboro Speedway, the Rockingham Speedway in Richmond County and the Charlotte Motor Speedway. An initial investment of $18 million in North Wilkesboro, as well as $2 million in matching funds from local governments got a $4 million boost from lawmakers who put it in the 2023 budget to get the speedway in tip-top shape for the All-Star Race, which is scheduled for Sunday night.

Inevitably, two questions arose for Cooper during his appearance: the veto override and the future for North Wilkesboro Speedway when the checkered flag falls.

"There were a lot of arguments that were being made during the time about the legislation being less restrictive than we had warned," the governor said. "So, we're going to work very hard to make those arguments come true. And I will never ever give up fighting for women's health in North Carolina."

As for the track, he sees a future of concerts, modified racing and other events. Whether there's a NASCAR series race at the track in upcoming years, he didn't push but he did wish.

"I think with this track being on the international stage this weekend, it's going to attract a lot of attention, not only across the country, but across the world. And I think the phone's going to start ringing here.

"People who want to do concerts, races, other events that will really help this community will help keep this place up and keep it in the condition that it is," Cooper said. "And I think everybody wants to work really hard to impress everybody, including NASCAR, this weekend, because it's sort of like the U.S. Open in Pinehurst. We want to show that we can do this thing right."

From the sun-splashed roof of the media center, Cooper made the short walk across the newly paved infield to the Brad Keselowski work space. Cooper and Marcus Smith, chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, chatted with Keselowski for about 10 minutes. The governor made one more stop before he got into a golf cart with his entourage to return to Raleigh.

Keselowski said he was 12 years old when North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted its last NASCAR points race and closed the gates.

"I remember it being kind of the end of an era," he said. "There's probably some anticipation about where the sport was going at that time. I think the venue moved to Texas Motor Speedway, and a little bit of excitement over Texas and a little bit of sadness over losing a venue, such a storied pedigree."

He thinks NASCAR could make another run at the track that sits adjacent to U.S. 421.

"I think it's a natural evolution that this becomes a bigger part of our schedule," Keselowski said. "Of course, it always depends on how the community embraces us. But given what I've seen so far, we're clearly over that threshold."

