Dale Earnhardt Jr. thrilled with chance to drive NASCAR's Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium

“I’ve never been here before to Bowman Gray,” Earnhardt said after a test session with a fastest unofficial lap of 15.60 seconds. “It’s 45 minutes from my house, and I’ve been dying to come here. I was a big 'Madhouse' fan when that show was on the History Channel.”

Earnhardt said he checked a box for race tracks where his family had success.

“They’ve got a great thing going on,” he said about the track that first opened in 1949 and is the longest-running weekly NASCAR series in the country. “So it’s fun to be able to come here and its really cool to be here and get some laps. It’s a very intimidating place with the guardrail, and you are racing around... those guardrails are just chewed up and it’s just daring you to hit it.”

Earnhardt, a TV analyst during the NASCAR season, was asked whether he’d ever like to race at Bowman Gray on a Saturday night. He didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“I would get used up out there,” he said.

As for the testing of the car, formerly known as the Gen-7 car, Earnhardt said at first he was skeptical but loved it after running about 30 laps.