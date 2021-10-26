Dale Earnhardt Jr. thrilled with chance to drive NASCAR's Next Gen car at Bowman Gray Stadium

Burt Myers was like a kid in a candy store on Tuesday afternoon as NASCAR’s top division made a visit to historic Bowman Gray Stadium.
Myers, a from Walnut Cove native and a 10-time champion at Bowman Gray, helped drivers Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer and Dale Earnhardt Jr. with any tricks of the trade when it comes to navigating the quarter-mile track.
“It’s not every day you have a legend from NASCAR ask you about your home track,” Myers said about talking with Dale Earnhardt Jr. “He told me this was the first time he’d ever been here, so it’s just really cool to have these guys here sort of seeing what our track looks like and what it can handle.”
Goodyear had Stewart test the tires privately before the track opened for journalists when Earnhardt and Bowyer took turns with the car. Those three drivers combined to win 85 Cup races during their careers.
NASCAR was here because a track around the football field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be the same shape for the opening event of the 2022 season in February. The new Next Gen car is part of the reason more than 30 journalists covered Tuesday's test.
While the track was officially closed to the public, a handful of fans made their way behind the Bowman Gray Stadium Fieldhouse to watch the testing.
Earnhardt's grandfather, the late Ralph Earnhardt, won four times on the track while racing in NASCAR’s highest division.
“I’ve never been here before to Bowman Gray,” Earnhardt said after a test session with a fastest unofficial lap of 15.60 seconds. “It’s 45 minutes from my house, and I’ve been dying to come here. I was a big 'Madhouse' fan when that show was on the History Channel.”
Earnhardt said he checked a box for race tracks where his family had success.
“They’ve got a great thing going on,” he said about the track that first opened in 1949 and is the longest-running weekly NASCAR series in the country. “So it’s fun to be able to come here and its really cool to be here and get some laps. It’s a very intimidating place with the guardrail, and you are racing around... those guardrails are just chewed up and it’s just daring you to hit it.”
Earnhardt, a TV analyst during the NASCAR season, was asked whether he’d ever like to race at Bowman Gray on a Saturday night. He didn’t hesitate with his answer.
“I would get used up out there,” he said.
As for the testing of the car, formerly known as the Gen-7 car, Earnhardt said at first he was skeptical but loved it after running about 30 laps.
“It has a bigger tire on it, more grip,” he said. “It has better drive off the corner with that tire and it just does everything better. And it doesn't feel though too unfamiliar. It doesn't feel too strange.”
Myers is impressed with the new Next Gen car.
“They're not trying to set the world on fire,” Myers said. “They're just kind of testing out the tire and testing out kind of the layout.”
Earnhardt said getting to test the Next Gen car will help him during broadcasts.
“I was very anxious to feel and sense all the things the car can do and I begged them to get me in some more tests,” he said. “You know, the next time they go to Martinsville or even Daytona or Charlotte, I would love to get behind the wheel of anybody’s car and get some more time in the car to understand it better.”
The testing session will be the final unofficial laps at Bowman Gray Stadium before the asphalt is ripped up and new asphalt is put in place as part of city bond money that is helping with improvements.
336-727-4081