Tim Brown and Burt Myers don’t win every race in Bowman Gray Stadium’s Modified Division even if it seems that way.

The two most winningest drivers in track history will get their share again this season but Dan Speeney got his first taste of Victory Lane on Saturday night. He drew the pole after Brown won the first Modified race and Speeney made it work to his advantage.

Speeney got his first win of his career and now he "only" trails Brown by 95 wins.

"Words can't really describe it to be honest with you," he told Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing website after his win late Saturday night. "… I'm hoping it's not the last one."

Speeney, who lives in King, held off his brother, Mike, who finished second. He’s the 141st driver in the 75-year history of NASCAR’s longest running weekly series to win in the featured division.

"I was a little nervous because the guy on the outside, we haven't had the best of luck a couple weeks ago,” Speeney said about what he was thinking during the 25 laps.

Jason Myers finished third, Junior Snow was fourth, and John Holleman was fifth.

Because of a nearly 45-minute rain delay that held up racing the night didn’t get over until around 11:30 p.m.

In the second Sportsman Division race that was also after the rain delay, Tommy Neal bumped and grinded his way to a 20-lap win that had seven cautions. Neal started the season in the Modified Division but is back in Sportsman for a while because his Modified car is getting work after early-season issues.

Neal, the defending Sportsman champion, won’t be able to defend his title but can still go for victories.

Zack Ore also had a good night in the Sportsman, winning the first race, and then starting 14th in the second but wound up moving up and finishing fourth in the second.

Also after the rain delay the Street Stock raced a 20-lapper that was won by Brad Lewis. It was his second win of the season.

"This car was junk this morning and these boys never quit working on it," Lewis told Bowman Gray Stadium’s racing website.

Cody Gum, an 18-year-old rookie in the Street Stock after running the last three seasons in the Stadium Stock, was second followed by Donnie Martin, Kevin Gilbert, and Cale Martin.

Week six of the 17-week season will be Saturday with the Sportsman having a 100 lap race and the Street Stock will have a 50-lap race. They'll also be racing in the Modified and Stadium Stock divisions.