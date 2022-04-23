 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danny Bohn dominates Hayes Jewelers 200 on Bowman Gray Stadium opening night of racing

  • 0
Bowman Gray Stadium Racing

Spencer Martin gets airborne during the Sportsman Division 40 lap race on the opening night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

 Jay Capers photos

Treading lightly on the new asphalt racing track was a key strategic move on Saturday night in the opener of the 73rd season of Bowman Gray Stadium racing.

With a slippery track that made things more interesting than usual, Danny Bohn’s dominant car was never threatened as he won the featured Hayes Jewelry 200 in the Modified Division. Bohn, who started in the second row, grabbed the lead on lap 6 and then pulled off several restarts to perfection to take the checkered flag in front of a sold out stadium of more than 14,000 fans.

It was Bohn’s 16th victory in 121 starts for the New Jersey native who lives in Huntersville.

“We put everything into this car and it showed,” Bohn said in Victory Lane. “I’ve won the 199 before and I’ve never won the 200 lapper.”

Bohn said with the track condition as it was, passing wasn’t much of an option.

“If I controlled the race I know how the track condition was,” Bohn said. “It’s just awesome to see this crowd and it’s special to me so I’ll come support this place as much as I can.”

Bohn won with Brandon Ward second, Jason Myers third and Chris Fleming fourth. John Smith was fifth followed by Burt Myers and defending champion Tim Brown was sixth. It was Brown’s 600th start for the 11-time Modified champion.

By lap 130 there were just 14 cars left in the field that started out with 23 cars and at the end of the race just 13 cars were left on the track. There were 14 caution flags during the 200 laps.

Bowman Gray Stadium Racing

Danny Bohn leads the field out of turn 4 during the Hayes Jewelers 200 Modified Division race on Saturday night.

Tommy Neal wins Sportsman race

Defending champion “Tiger” Tommy Neal left off right where he was a year ago by winning the first race of the new season. Neal led all 40 laps as he stayed in front despite several challenges af-ter seven cautions.

Neal, who started the race right next to his 14-year-old nephew, Riley, who was making his debut won his 52nd race in his 494th start.

“It was really hard to get around anybody with no grip on the right side,” Neal said. “It was rough on the outside so the game plan was to not go out there and it worked out.”

The challenge with the new track that was installed this winter was the outside lane, especially in turn one. Most of the caution flags in the first Sportsman race was took place there thanks to the lack of grip on the outside lane.

The double-file restart gave drivers that option to start on the right side of the lead car but it wasn’t a good option. With little grip there was plenty of slipping and sliding. Adding to the challenge is a slight dip in turn one that fans could see the cars buckle just as they were making the turn.

Finishing second was Sterling Plemmons, who elected to stay behind Neal for most of the late stages in the race. Plemmons didn’t dare venture to the outside because cars had little grip out there.

Zach Ore was third and Justin Taylor was fourth.

Next week’s schedule

For next week’s races there will be twin Modified 25-lap races as well as the popular chain race after all four divisions run races. There will also be races in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium stock divisions with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and the first race at 8 p.m.

Around the pits….

One of the complaints from drivers was a slight dip on the track in turn one. It was quite noticeable as drivers bounced around just as they make the turn. Saturday night was the first racing on the new asphalt track that was installed over the winter as part of the $9 million renovations from the city of Winston-Salem….Riley Neal, a 14-year-old making his debut in the Sportsman Division, was calm, cool and collected as he stood near his car a couple of hours before his race. His father, Kevin, who was all set to spot for his son during the race wasn’t feeling as calm. He joked: “I might throw up before I go up there to spot.”…

Junior Miller, 71, says he plans to run as many races as he can this year in the Modified Division. Miller raced five times last season and last won the points’ championship in 2006. He’s third all-time in Modified wins in track history with 74. “If they give me a car, I’ll come over here,” Miller said….

One of the bonuses for the Hayes Jewelers 200 was a competition caution on lap 75 and lap 150. The leader during this lap got an extra $1,000 from Hayes Jewelers. The winner of the bonuses ended up being Danny Bohn who won both of them. He actually led on lap 92 to collect the first bonus and also on lap 150 to win an extra $2,000….

The grand marshals for the Hayes Jewelers 200 race were Bruce Hayes granddaughters, 14-year-old Cassidy and 12-year-old Addison. Bruce Hayes, 88, has been one of the longtime sponsors of Bowman Gray Stadium racing and is a sponsor for defending Modified champion Tim Brown….

Track veteran Randy Butner began his 35th year of racing on Saturday night. Butner, who is from Pfafftown, qualified on Friday night at No. 16 for the start of the 200-lap Modified race.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

BOWMAN GRAY RACING RESULTS

Sportsman 40-lap Race

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 680

2 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 405

3 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 325

4 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 265

5 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 235

6 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 215

7 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 195

8 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 175

9 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 155

10 66 Ronnie Clifton Walkertown, NC 145

11 8 Casey Kepley Jr Winston-Salem, NC 110

12 30 Blake Shupe Mt Airy, NC 100

13 3 Jeff Garrison Clemmons, NC 90

14 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 80

15 7 Connor Branch Winston-Salem, NC 70

16 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 70

17 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 70

18 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 70

19 5 Spencer Martin Wallburg, NC 70

20 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 70

21 08 Jacob Creed Mt Airy, NC 70

Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series

Hayes Jewelers 200

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 57 Danny Bohn Mooresville, NC 5150

2 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 1650

3 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 1150

4 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 850

5 07 John Smith Mount Airy, NC 750

6 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 700

7 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 1360

8 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 630

9 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 600

10 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 580

11 44 Daniel Beeson Kernersville, NC 510

12 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 490

13 79 Paul Hill Winston-Salem, NC 470

14 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 450

15 61 Junior Snow King, NC 430

16 51 Drew Moffitt Lexington, NC 410

17 15 Brian Loftin Clemmons, NC 400

18 40 Luke Fleming Mount Airy, NC 390

19 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 380

20 68 Junior Miller Danbury, NC 370

21 88 Dan Speeney Winston-Salem, NC 300

22 2 Mike Adams Winston-Salem, NC 285

23 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 270

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series - Race One: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURS-1

1 47 Tyler McDonald Thomasville, NC 140

2 16 Blaine Curry Lexington, NC 115

3 68 Tyler Bush Clemmons, NC 90

4 69 Brandon Crotts King, NC 80

5 21 Michael Wells Mocksville, NC 75

6 43 Brandon Brendle Tobaccoville, NC 70

7 31 Kyler Staley Lexington, NC 65

8 33 DJ Dean Thomasville, NC 65

9 03 Cody Gum Clemmons, NC 65

10 51 Andrew Cates Tobaccoville, NC 60

11 74 Matt Alley Walnut Cove, NC 35

12 59 Isaac Hayes Yadkinville, NC 35

13 05 Victor Flores Mount Airy, NC 35

14 17 Andy Southern Lexington, NC 35

Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series - Race Two: 15 laps

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 24 A.J. Sanders Mocksville, NC 140

2 80 Luke Smith Advance, NC 115

3 54 Justin Owens Walnut Cove, NC 90

4 40 Kenny Dixon Pfafftown, NC 80

5 46 Wyatt Sapp Kernersville, NC 75

6 12w Levi Holt Kernersville, NC 70

7 02 Paula Morgan Winston-Salem, NC 65

8 81 Chuck Wall Lexington, NC 65

9 28 Robert Mabe Germanton, NC 65

10 25 Matt Goodwin Winston-Salem, NC 60

11 45 Josh Williams Kernersville, NC 35

12 14 Ken Bridges King, NC 35

13 12b Jessie Yopp Moneta, VA 35

14 59 Dakota Warden East Bend, NC 35​

