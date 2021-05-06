Darlington Raceway set for first of 2 NASCAR weekends

Kurt Busch, who was second here in 2003 to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds in the closest finish in NASCAR history, says the more visits to Darlington the better.

“I feel like the track is a fun challenge that is very different than all the other tracks,” said Busch, who drives the No. 1 Chevrolet for Chip Ganassi Racing and who hasn't won in 26 starts at the track.

Darlington played a major role in NASCAR's growth since first hosting a race in 1950 and was again front and center in racing's return from its three-month pandemic suspension last spring. Darlington held the first NASCAR Cup Series race in May 2020, without fans, that resumed a season interrupted by COVID-19.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who drives the No. 47 Chevrolet for JTG Daugherty Racing, said Darlington has a history that can't be matched by more modern tracks.

"It's an iconic race track,” he said.

But the racing icon needed a jolt of reality before track was brought back up to speed.

Track officials took for granted Darlington's status as a staple on NASCAR's schedule, which led to neglect and disrepair at the raceway.