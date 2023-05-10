NORTH WILKESBORO — The old racetrack never looked so good.

That was the consensus in and around the North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday. An open-to-the public viewing brought back memories of the 0.625-mile track, which is one of the venues that built the 75-year history of NASCAR.

It’s been in mothballs for the highest NASCAR series, but that will change next week when the All-Star Race comes to town.

“This has been a long time in coming, and it’s just great to see all of this come to life again,” said Mike Staley, a son of the late Enoch Staley, who was the original owner of the track that opened in the mid-1940s. “I don’t know if it has hit me emotionally or not, but just seeing these people come through the gates and to see their excitement, there’s nothing like it.”

About 500 came through the infield gates to walk around the track at 5 p.m., to meet drivers and see the major improvements of a track that was more of a graveyard than anything else. More fans came and went as the open house lasted until around 9 p.m.

The open house was more of a dress rehearsal for the real thing next week.

The open house allowed fans to roam around every part of the track as they got an up close and personal view of a historic piece of NASCAR history.

“I live about three miles from here,” said Anthony Abbott, “and I had to come see it and it looks just wonderful. This is a big deal for around here, and it’s what everybody is talking about.”

Staley posed near the pace car that he bought the last time the Cup Series was here in 1996. He bought the car and has kept it in great shape.

“I guess it’s a full-circle moment for me,” said Staley, 73. “I like old cars and this track is like a classic car with new works in it. It’s got a new everything, but on the outside it’s got the classic appeal but it’s a modern place now.”

Ronald Queen, who used to be on track legend and Wilkes County native Junior Johnson’s pit crew, watched the track fall into disrepair but loves what he sees now.

“I’ve been here my whole life,” said Queen, 63. “And Junior, before he passed, told me all the things we can do to get this back and we worked on it. He said he would be dead and gone and he is, but here we are... It’s just been a heck of a ride.”

Queen said he was a little emotional, as a native, to see all the fans show up.

“To see these fans here tonight for this is special, because these are all hard-working folks who got off work to come over here,” Queen said.

One of the first few fans into the infield was the Greene family, who also live not far from the track. Chad Greene brought his wife, Lauren, and their 5-year-old son Grayson, along with twin 6-month-olds, Parker and Emory.

“There’s a lot of stuff around here that withered away once this place closed,” Chad said of the North Wilkesboro area. “And to see where it’s come gives us a lot of hope, so this is cool.”

Late model and modified races were held held last summer, and the Greene family attended those as well.

“We took Grayson last summer, but wanted to come back and see the improvements and they look ready to go,” Lauren said.

Drivers are excited as well

Austin Dillon, who lives in Welcome and drives for his grandfather, Richard Childress, says he can’t wait for the All-Star Race to see what he can do on the famed track.

Austin’s dad, Mike, won a late model race at North Wilkesboro in 1995 and his grandfather has great history with other drivers that he's sponsored through the years.

“This is so cool,” Austin said. “I’m just looking forward to the opportunity to come out and have some fun at a historic place like this.”

Dillon, 33, hasn't had a great season with 12 starts and just three top 10's.

“I’m pumped that we are going to get a shot to win a race at North Wilkesboro,” Austin said. “My dad won twice here and took the elevator ride (to Victory Lane). That’s would be so cool.”

Dillon is in his 12th season and has four wins and 71 top 10's in his Cup career.

“The best part of this track is the surface,” Austin said.

What might be next for the track

Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, which owns the track, was all smiles on the infield as fans got to see the updated version of the track for the first time.

The plans are for the track to do more than just host races. The infield has been completely paved, which would be ideal for concerts, car shows or other events.

Smith said ticket sales are doing very well for the week of racing, which starts on Tuesday. He said for the All-Star Race, which is May 21 at 8 p.m., he hopes to be sold out at around 30,000 tickets.

“It will be a full house,” Smith said of the All-Star Race. “And my big message is to please carpool because it will save gas, save time and get everybody in and out. We’ll have more fun.”

There’s been speculation that North Wilkesboro could get back on the Cup schedule at some point.

“I can tell you the turnout from the fans is important in our decision making, and NASCAR’s decision making to potentially bring more NASCAR events here,” Smith said. “I think by the show of ticket sales its very encouraging, and we are working on next year’s schedule already.”

The good old days

While there have been races run at North Wilkesboro since NASCAR’s top level left in 1996, it’s important to remember the history of the track.

During NASCAR’s rise to the American mainstream, it left its smaller tracks for more exposure. North Wilkesboro and Rockingham Speedway were two of the casualties as NASCAR went bigger; Rockingham’s last race on the Cup circuit was in February of 2004.

North Wilkesboro’s first big race was in May of 1947, which was before NASCAR was even founded.

The track's final big race was in September of 1996, when the Tyson Holly Farms 400 was won by Jeff Gordon as he outdueled Dale Earnhardt Sr. They traded the lead four times in the final 140 laps, but on lap 322 Gordon took the lead for good. That win was Gordon’s 13th of the season, which tied him for the most in one season with Richard Petty.

“This is North Wilkesboro; I’m not supposed to win at North Wilkesboro,” Gordon told NASCAR.com after the final Cup race at the iconic track in 1996.

One of the great quotes in NASCAR history, and there have been a lot of them, came from Petty after winning the Wilkes 400 in October of 1967: “I didn’t get faster, they just got slower,” Petty said of his win at North Wilkesboro, which was his 10th straight win on the Cup tour that season.

The historic track is all over the record book in the Cup series, with Petty winning 15 times in 66 starts.

Junior Johnson is a local legend who grew up not far from the track. He was a bootlegger, which helped build the mystique of the Hall of Fame driver. He was also an astute car owner in his day and his drivers — Cale Yarborough and Darrell Waltrip — combined to win nine times there between 1976 and 1983. Johnson, who died in 2019 at age 88, won the final race of his career — which was his 50th — in 1965 in the Wilkes 400 at North Wilkesboro.

Earnhardt Sr. won five times at North Wilkesboro, all for owner Richard Childress.

“It’s a throwback deal to go back there because of all the history,” Childress said earlier this year. “It’s going to be exciting.”

Benny Parsons honored at track

Another Wilkes County native, the late Benny Parsons, was honored at the open house with part of the grandstands named for him.

Parsons, who died in 2007 at 65, is a NASCAR Hall of Famer who went on to an outstanding announcing career after his driving career was over.

Most of Parsons’ family was in attendance on Wednesday, including his son, Keith.

“He loved North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Keith said.

Parsons wound up winning 21 times in the Cup series, including once at North Wilkesboro in 1979.

“We were told to come up here for the open house and they just told us they were going to do something for Dad, but didn’t know,” Keith said. “So we are here, and excited about this.”

PHOTOS: North Wilkesboro Speedway Open House