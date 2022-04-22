Drivers get in final practice session before opening night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Drivers and their crews made final preparations on Friday afternoon at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The 73rd racing season, 17 weeks, will begin Saturday night before an expected full house of about 14,000 fans.

Qualifying will be held on Friday night to set the order for Saturday's races in the Modified Division and the Sportsman Division.

The pits buzzed with activity in the afternoon, and by 5 p.m. the qualifying would start. Fans were admitted for free for the practice session and qualifying.

The challenge for the drivers is the new track and a few of them reported some bumpy areas, especially in the first turn.

John Holleman IV said it best about the track.

“A lot of people have had some negative things to say about it,” said Holleman, who will run his second season in the Modified Division. “I think they are being just a bunch of babies. I went out there the first time this morning, and it didn’t feel bad to me. I think you just have to shut up and drive and be lucky we have a track to race on.”

Another driver, Jason Myers, is eager for the new season.

“There’s probably nobody more excited about the season than me,” Myers said. “We love it, and everybody here is excited. I mean, this is a great place to race and you can feel it out here.”

