Final night of season delivers in a big way at Bowman Gray Stadium

It was quite a show on Saturday night to end the Bowman Gray Stadium racing season, and a sold-out crowd of close to 14,000 saw it all.

Season No. 73 came to a close with Tim Brown’s consistency on display all 15 weeks, as he won yet another points championship. It was the 12th of his career and second in a row. Even though he didn’t win a race this season, he was all smiles afterward.

Jason Myers ended up winning his second race of the season, with Burt Myers second and Brown third. The third-place finish was enough to win the title.

With the smell of champagne and sweat in the air about his car around the 50-yard line in the infield, Brown was asked if he was the best driver in Stadium history.

“I’ve got 12 championships and that’s great, but I ain’t done,” said Brown, whose streak of winning at least one race since 1993 ended. “I want to still add to the wins record, so we’re not done at all.”

What made the championship special for Brown was that his wife, Megan, and their two children — 5-year-old Cam and 18-month old Marley — were right there to enjoy it.

“Having my family here is what it’s all about,” Brown said. “It’s the first time I’ve gotten out of the car and my wife and two kids were right there. I would have liked to have gotten a checkered flag, but that’s OK.”

It’s just the fourth time in history that a driver won the points championship without winning a race. The other three were Pee Wee Jones (1958), Ken Rush (1966) and Don Smith (1979).

Brown raced 24 times this season and was only out of the top 10 once. He had six runner-up finishes, and talking about not getting a win is something Brown wasn’t happy with.

“The championship is special, don’t get me wrong,” Brown said. “There’s just something about winning. I’m proud but I’m pissed that we never got a win.”

Heading into Saturday’s races, Brandon Ward was just nine points behind, but he ended up sixth.

Jason Myers picked up his second win of the season. After a hot start to the season in which he led the points for a while he had some issues lately. He was all smiles on Saturday as he finally got another win.

“This was big for us because we’ve been struggling, so I’m happy,” Jason said. “I knew Burt was right there and I knew his car was good, but our car was good also. I wish we could race the next three weeks, but we’ll have to wait until next year.”

Family Neal dominates in Sportsman

“Tiger” Tommy Neal won the championship and 14-year-old Riley Neal won the 40-lap race.

Tommy won his third Sportsman Division title and second in a row, and he did everything right in finishing fifth. All Tommy had to do to win the title was finish in the top seven. After starting tenth, he moved up and did what he had to do to win the title.

Meanwhile, his nephew, Riley, pulled out the win by moving past Michael Adams on lap 39, winning for the third time this season. He overtook Adams on Lap 2 with a nudge and forced Adams to the outside. Riley took the lead and held Adams off the rest of the way.

“I texted (Tommy) on Tuesday and said I want to do donuts in the infield after he wins the title,” Riley said. “And because I won the race, we both got to do that so this was a great night for our family.”

Tommy was consistent all season and it paid off with another title.

“You couldn’t ask for a better picture perfect night,” Tommy said.

As Riley heads to his freshman year at South Stokes next week, he’ll have quite a few stories for his friends.

“This has been a heck of a summer vacation,” Riley said. “We’ve tore up a bunch of stuff and we’ve had some pretty good weeks as well. I’m sorry what happened to Michael Adams, but you are racing for the last win of the season on the last lap and I wasn’t trying to wreck him. I had to do what I had to do.”

The Gregg Family also delivers

Nate Gregg won the 20-lap Street Stock race and his father, Billy, held on to win the championship as Billy won his third in a row and fourth overall.

Nate wound up winning after Gerald Robinson Jr. and Christian Joyce wrecked each other on turn three of the last lap and Nate took the checkered flag. It was Nate’s fifth win of the year for the 18-year-old.

“We did what we needed to do,” Nate said. “We won the championship and watch out for the boy (Nate), because he’ll be in a Sportsman car next year and he’ll be hard to handle.”

Around the pits…

Riley Neal got to run some practice laps in John Holloman’s Modified car earlier on Saturday morning. Holloman said Neal did well. “He was very good and I was impressed,” Holloman said. Neal, a rookie in the Sportsman Division, will likely stay in the Sportsman next season. Riley’s father, Kevin, said: “If the (Winston-Salem) Journal wants to sponsor him we will move him up.”…

Derek Stoltz, who raced for 17 years at Bowman Gray Stadium, but is not racing this season. He’s been hanging around the pits late this season helping Riley Neal’s race team. Stoltz was asked if he would like to come back and drive, but was noncommittal. “I’m not sure,” he said. “I do like coming back here to watch, however.”…

Matt Dillner, who has been the voice of the FloRacing live broadcasts this season, says it’s been a fun season. For the first time in its history, all four divisions’ races were streamed live every week. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’m a Bowman Gray guy and just love this place,” Dillner said. Gray Garrison, who is the promoter of one of NASCAR’s oldest racing seasons, said there’s no commitment yet from FloRacing for next season….

Slate Myers, 14, who is a son of Burt Myers, has taken some laps in a couple of races this season and said it was a lot of fun. Slate will be a freshman at South Stokes later this month. “We just don’t know what he might do next season,” Burt said. “We will just wait and see how it goes. It’s a long time between now and April so we’ll just see where he’s at in all of this.”…

Chase Robertson, a senior linebacker at Oak Grove High School, played in his first game of the season on Friday night. On Robertson’s race team is fellow football player Blake Shinault, a defensive end. Oak Grove beat Southwest Guilford 23-20 but Robertson and Shinault were a little sore Saturday morning when they showed up at Bowman Gray Stadium. “I’m hurting,” Shinault said about being sore from the game. “That first game is always tough.” Robertson said he’s looking forward to concentrating on football with the racing season coming to an end. “We’ve had a great racing” Robertson said….

Every year the fans vote for the most popular drivers in each division. Winning those awards before the races on Saturday were A.J. Sanders (Stadium), Taylor Robbins (Street Stock), Riley Neal (Sportsman) and John Holloman (Modified).