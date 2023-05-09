There’s no panic in Amber Lynn as she chases wins and a points’ championship in the Sportsman Division at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The longest-running weekly series is in its 75th season and you can be sure that Lynn will have her say this season on the track. She’s the all-time winner in races won by a woman in the Sportsman, and her popularity among fans is off the charts.

As the season goes into its fourth week Lynn hasn’t had a win yet, but she’s getting closer. The good news is she’s been consistent and that helps. She’ll head into this weekend just seven points behind Chase Robertson, who has two victories in the young season.

Here are five questions with Lynn about various subjects.

Q: What’s your take on the season so far in the Sportsman Division?

A: “Just bad luck. I’m being too considerate for inconsiderate people. I’ve tried to leave the past in the past, but you can't change stupid, I guess.”

Q: The Sportsman always ranks as one of the most competitive divisions and it surely never lacks drama from week to week but why do you like racing in that division?

A: “I like it. (Two weeks ago) Michael Adams and I raced hard and we shook hands afterwards, because it's fun. It's fun to actually race. There's a bunch of people around here I can actually race with, and then others that it’s all about them. But it is a lot of fun racing with a lot of people instead of one car running away with it every week.”

Q. The first two weeks of racing were near sellouts (with 13,000 fans) and this past week had about 11,000 so what makes this such a unique place to come race every Saturday night?

A. “Honestly, I say it all the time but it’s the fans that make this place what it is. If it wasn’t for the fan support I’d be somewhere else racing. It’s rather amazing the support all the drivers get from the fans and I know that motivates me.”

Q: After racing each Saturday night the pits open up to fans who want autographs or meet the drivers and you always have a lot show up. Is that important to you to meet those fans?

A: “Without a doubt it’s something I look forward to. It’s not something I have to do but I enjoy it and I love meeting everybody and I’ve been doing this five or six years now here and it’s amazing how the kids have shot up in height. But I also like the little girls who come by and tell me they want to get into racing. I like when I hear that.”

Q: What is the key to winning races and even maybe winning the points’ championship in the Sportsman Division?

A: “Survival.”