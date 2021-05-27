Getting closer: Another practice day held at Bowman Gray Stadium in preparation for June 5 opening night

Another practice day at Bowman Gray Stadium means another day closer to the opener of the 72nd season of auto racing in Winston-Salem.

Several drivers and race teams took advantage of a practice day on Thursday with the opening night of racing on June 5.

“We’ll also have another practice day on June 4, so we’re excited about what’s ahead,” said Gray Garrison, the promoter of one of the oldest NASCAR-sanctioned racing series in the United States.

Driver Tommy “Tiger” Neal was tinkering with his car before later in the afternoon heading for some practice laps on the quarter-mile track.

“It’s great to be back because it’s been about 18 months or so,” Neal said. “All of us are just so glad the opener is right around the corner because no matter how much we fuss and fight with each other we are a big family here.”

That “family atmosphere” will likely go out the window on June 5 when all four divisions – Modified, Street Stock, Sportsman and Stadium Stock – start racing.

