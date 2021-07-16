Halfway point is reached in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season

Ward said he’s had a tough start to the season but hopes he’s found something after the high finish.

“I just can’t thank this team enough and you know everybody has been so patient,” Ward said. “This entire group (of sponsors) does so much for us and we couldn’t do this without them.”

Ward was 11th in points but moved up to seventh heading into Saturday’s two races.

Blaine Curry won on home track

Blaine Curry, who lives in Welcome, got his first career win last Saturday in the Stadium Stock Division and he did it on his home track.

Curry, a senior at Winston-Salem State, is majoring in the Motorsports Management program. He’s also doing an internship at Velocita USA, an auto racing apparel store in Lexington.

His win in just his third career race brought nearly 60 friends and family to the track in Victory Lane.

“This track has been deeply rooted in my family’s history for the last 60 years and is a blessing and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Curry said. “I’ve always wanted to race but I never took the time to learn and work on (the cars) until a few years ago. If it wasn’t for my father and Chuck Wall and Brandon Brendle, I wouldn’t be anything. I owe a lot of it to them for teaching me everything I know.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.