Halfway point is reached in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season
Halfway point is reached in Bowman Gray Stadium's racing season

He and Burt Myers are now tied for the lead in the points' race

There wasn’t a lot of drama last Saturday in the Modified Division’s 100-lap race that was dominated by Tim Brown.

With only four cautions in the race, drivers didn’t have many chances on the double-file restart to make a run at Brown, who led from flag to flag. It didn’t hurt that Brown ran the fastest lap of the season in qualifying.

Pole position will be important with two 25-lap races scheduled in the Modified Division on Saturday night.

The points race is heating up as well, with Brown and Burt Myers, the four-time defending points champion, tied for first place with six weeks to go.

Three things to watch on Saturday night.

Zack Ore won last week at Bowman Gray Stadium in the Sportsman Series.

Restarts and the art of jumping

Myers said Brown jumped the restart around turn four after the final caution last week.

But Myers has also been known to do it as well. It’s a tough call on the restarts for track officials in any race because there’s not a lot of room for error.

After the final caution on lap 82, Brown was able to pull away for his 93rd career win, the most in Modified history.

Brandon Ward coming on

Despite being in his backup car, Brandon Ward carved out a second-place finish on Saturday night in the Modified Division.

Ward said he’s had a tough start to the season but hopes he’s found something after the high finish.

“I just can’t thank this team enough and you know everybody has been so patient,” Ward said. “This entire group (of sponsors) does so much for us and we couldn’t do this without them.”

Ward was 11th in points but moved up to seventh heading into Saturday’s two races.

Tim Brown won his 93rd career race at Bowman Gray Stadium last week.

Blaine Curry won on home track

Blaine Curry, who lives in Welcome, got his first career win last Saturday in the Stadium Stock Division and he did it on his home track.

Curry, a senior at Winston-Salem State, is majoring in the Motorsports Management program. He’s also doing an internship at Velocita USA, an auto racing apparel store in Lexington.

His win in just his third career race brought nearly 60 friends and family to the track in Victory Lane.

“This track has been deeply rooted in my family’s history for the last 60 years and is a blessing and something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Curry said. “I’ve always wanted to race but I never took the time to learn and work on (the cars) until a few years ago. If it wasn’t for my father and Chuck Wall and Brandon Brendle, I wouldn’t be anything. I owe a lot of it to them for teaching me everything I know.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Race Night

What

 Two 25-lap Modified races

 Two 20-lap Sportsman races

 20-lap Street Stock race

 Two 15-lap Stadium Stock races

 Skid Race

 Demolition Derby

When

Saturday. Gates open 6 p.m., first race 8 p.m.

Where

Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem

Admission

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11; free ages 5 and under. Cash only for all tickets sold at the gate on race night.

Parking

Free

Learn more

bowmangrayracing.com

All-time stadium wins

93: Tim Brown

84: Burt Myers

74: Junior Miller

64: Ralph Brinkley

55: Paul Radford

47: Perk Brown

46: Phillip Smith

39: Johnny Johnson

38: Gary Myers

34: Jason Myers

34: Billy Hensley

Points standings

Modified

T1. Tim Brown 308

T1. Burt Myers 308

3. Jonathan Brown 292

4. Lee Jeffreys 278

5. Jason Myers 268

6. Danny Bohn 262

7. Brandon Ward 260

8. John Holleman 250

9. Chris Fleming 230

10. James Civali 230

11. John Smith 208

T12. Daniel Beeson 190

T12. Joseph Brown 190

14. Danny Propst 180

15. Randy Butner 174

Sportsman

1. Tommy Neal 311

T2. Zack Ore 298

T2. Amber Lynn 298

4. Spencer Martin 279

5. Justin Taylor 277

6. Kyle Southern 271

7. Michael Adams 262

8. Sterling Plemmons 234

9. Mitch Gales 232

10. Jacob Creed 220

11. Chase Robertson 218

12. Wesley Thompson 204

13. Kirk Sheets 201

14. Robbie Brewer 188

15. Braden Mills 93

STREET STOCK

1. Billy Gregg 318

2. Christian Joyce 300

3. Gerald Robinson Jr 296

4. Jeremy Warren 290

T5. David Creed 264

T5. Taylor Robbins 264

7. Nate Gregg 252

8. Bryan Sykes 244

9. Brian Wall 234

10. Nick Wall 228

11. Austin Harris 208

12. Donnie Martin 150

13. Dennis Lanier 142

14. Kevin Gilbert 130

15. Corey Rose 124

STADIUM STOCK

1. Brandon Brendle 314

T2. Robert Strmiska 306

T2. Chuck Wall 306

T2. Grayson Keaton 306

5.  Luke Smith 300

6. Austin Cates 280

7. Kyler Staley 268

8. Wyatt Sapp 264

9. Levi Holt 246

10. Justin Owens 244

11. A.J. Sanders 238

12. Jeremy Smith 230

13. Ken Bridges 216

14. Matt Goodwin 214

15. Robert Mabe 208

Breaking News