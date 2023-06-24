The drama that usually surrounds the Sportsman Division wasn’t prevalent for most of the 103 laps, but it got revved up late thanks to a hard-charging Zack Ore who got past Michael Adams to win the featured race on Saturday night in front of 11,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Adams had the fastest car all night but on the final lap Ore got close enough to nudge Adams in turn two and Adams was sent to the outside and Ore cruised around for the victory.

“I knew that was my only opportunity,” Ore said in Victory Lane about the move on Adams, who grabbed the lead on lap 23 and led until Ore’s nudge. “I was faster than him the last few laps. I didn’t mean to dump the guy, and I got into him and I thought he could recover and I’m sorry about that but I’ve never won a 100-lapper here and it was my time.”

On double-points night it was a long race with nine cautions, but none more important than the final one. Because it was overtime there were two laps run on the single-file restart and Ore had one last chance and he took it.

Adams, who is having his best season with four wins, was not a happy camper as he waited outside of his car in the pits.

“The cops won’t let me do anything to him right now but I’d like to beat his (butt),” Adams said in short interview. “That’s the only way he could have gotten by me. I had the fastest car and everybody saw that.”

As Ore drove back to the pits and before his car got weighed several police officers kept the peace between the two race teams. Ore didn’t do himself any favors by jumping out of his car and jumping on top of his car raising up his arms in victory.

There were also several water bottles tossed between crew members in the pits as Ore drove to the weigh in. Ore finally got back into his car and drove it into the stall to get weighed.

“I’ve come so close in these 100 lappers and I saw the checkered flag and I wasn’t going to come up short,” Ore said. “It’s hard in this division and Michael’s a tough competitor and Chase (Robertson) is a tough competitor so we are just trying to win races.”

Robertson had an outstanding race despite a hard cast on his left hand after suffering a broken thumb last week. He headed into Saturday’s race leading the points’ race and battled all night.

“It feels OK,” Robertson said about his broken thumb. “I just tried to stay with it all night.”

Tommy Neal was in the lead early but had a slight engine problem and had to go the pits after the second caution flag. Robertson also had to pit early and Adams took advantage vaulting to the lead.

Jason Myers gets disqualified

Jason Myers dominated the first Modified race, but then was disqualified because he failed the tire inspection in the first 25-lap race in that division.

With Myers getting disqualified it was Tim Brown, who finished second, who was given the victory and that was his 98th career win.

Myers sat on the pole with the best time in qualifying 13.1 and never trailed, but the Victory Lane celebration was for naught.

Daniel Beeson was second and Lee Jeffreys was third.

Myers was able to change tires for the second race but had to start in the back of the field.

Junior Snow won the second Modified race.

Pee Wee’s grandson wins

One of the great families in Bowman Gray Stadium racing history is the Jones family. The late Pee Wee Jones was a six-time champion in the Modified Division way back when but on Saturday night his grandson, 25-year-old Austin, flooded Victory Lane with tears after winning the Street Stock 20-lap race.

Jones, who is in his second full season of racing, hugged his father, Mike, and tears were flowing for one of the recognizable names in track history.

“I wish he was here,” Austin said afterwards about his grandfather who had 28 wins to rank 16th in stadium history. “I’ve been so close before so to get that first win is just amazing. This is an unreal feeling because I never knew what it would feel like but now I do.”

Jones held off Brad Lewis who was second followed by Chase Lewis in third. Points’ leader Christian Joyce started 14th but worked his way up to fifth place.

Around the pits

Chase Robertson broke his left thumb last week in one of the Sportsman races and because of that wore a hard cast on the thumb for Saturday night. He took his steering wheel to the doctor so he could build the cast to where he could grip it. “I can’t grip it totally but I should be all right,” Robert-son said before the long Sportsman race on Saturday. Robertson, who played baseball, football and wrestled in high school never had an injury. “This is my first significant injury,” he said. “It happens in this sport.”…

One of the racing program’s popular page is the standings for the most popular driver awards that is sponsored by Safelite AutoGlass. Each week the standings are printed in each division. Halfway through the season John Holleman leads the Modified with Riley Neal on top in the Sportsman Divi-sion. Emilee Lewis, a rookie in the Street Stock, leads that division and A.J. Sanders leads in the Stadium Stock….

No racing this weekend

The oldest NASCAR weekly series will take a break next week for Fourth of July. Racing will resume on July 8 with a 100-lap Modified race. After qualifying the field will draw for positions so the faster cars will have to make up for it once the race begins. The Sportsman Division will have two 20-lap races and the Street Stock will have a 20-lap race.

The Stadium Stock will have either one or two 15-lap races.

In the 100-lap Modified race there will also be the Fan’s Challenge where a driver can win $6,000 for finishing in the top four after starting in the back of the field.