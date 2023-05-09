NORTH WILKESBORO -- Officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and Speedway Motorsports have released a trio of maps they hope will get racing fans into and out of North Wilkesboro Speedway without problems during NASCAR All-Star Race week.

The color-coded maps were released on Tuesday just as officials were explaining details at a news conference at the speedway.

There are five entrance points for fans in close proximity to the speedway, with three of them off Speedway Road, which is north of the track, while a fourth is to the east of the track on Fishing Creek Road. The fifth is also off Fishing Creek Road on the south side of U.S. 421. That lot, E5, includes a turnaround for buses and trams and is accessible from the highway.

A second map directs fans on how to exit the speedway parking zones after the race. Fans who park in E5 will exit that lot onto U.S. 421. The three lots off Speedway Road will be directed to turn right as they exit, and the E4 lot to the east of the speedway will be directed to exit to the left onto Fishing Creek Road.

The third map identifies four camping areas around the track. Also, handicapped parking will be adjacent to lots E1 and E4.

Fans are being urged to purchase parking in advance, carpool and use the WAZE app to find the preferred route instructions to their designated parking lot. It's suggested that fans download the app prior to next week.

Parking passes will include recommended directions and an address to enter into the WAZE app for pre-programmed guidance. Officials are also urging fans to consider using remote parking as it is the most affordable option with coach buses to take fans to and from the track.

As an incentive to arrive early, there will be entertainment as well as a fan zone in advance of activity on the track. Dierks Bentley will have a pre-race concert at 2:30, three hours before the All-Star Open.