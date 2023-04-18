All Burt Myers has to do to be reminded that Bowman Gray Stadium racing’s season will soon begin is to look over at his 73-year-old father, Gary.

“A whole lot of the excitement for me is seeing dad get a pep in his step because he can’t wait to get over here,” Myers said last week during one of the last practice sessions before Saturday’s opening night of the 75th season of the longest-running NASCAR weekly series in the country.

Burt Myers, who along with last season’s champion, Tim Brown, have dominated the Modified Division in recent years. They will likely contend against this season.

As Burt and his younger brother, Jason, were getting their cars ready for practice there was their father nearby monitoring what was going on.

Burt talked about what Bowman Gray Stadium means to him and couldn’t help but look over at his dad. “He’s ready to go and there’s something about these old timers, and they love coming over here,” Burt said.

The old timers aren’t the only ones who flock to the 17-week racing season because all ages come out to the track that is nicknamed “The Madhouse.”

“I would say it’s the fans and the history of the place,” Brown said about what makes the stadium such a great place to be on Saturday nights. “You get to go there every week and you see the stadium full there’s nothing like it.”

Brown pulled off a rarity last season when he won the points’ championship, which was his 12th of his career, but never did win a race.

“Honestly, not winning a race last year is given me more motivation than trying to win another points championship,” said Brown, who has the most wins in stadium history with 94. “I’m pretty excited with what we have in our car this year so we’re looking forward to that opener.”

Bowman Gray Stadium seats around 13,500, and opening night, if the weather cooperates, is one of the best attended nights of the season.

“The coolest part about this past week is coming over here and continuing the tradition and hearing the buzz again about Bowman Gray,” said Burt, who is second in wins with 88.

It wasn’t until the tail end of the season when Burt figured out the set up with his car but by that time he was too far behind Brown in the points’ race. But that didn’t stop Burt from ending the season on a positive note.

“We are excited because this is the same car we ended the year with,” Burt said. “At the end of the year we had two wins, a fourth and a second and won $9,000 (thanks to the Fan’s Challenge).”

Among several of the veteran drivers, Randy Buttner, 63, has been coming to Bowman Gray as long as he can remember.

“It’s hard to say, but I like everything about this place,” Buttner said about what lures him to the stadium every weekend. “I like the camaraderie, the fans, of course, and it’s the history of the place. I like everything about it. It’s like when Easter is coming everybody knows Bowman Gray’s opener isn’t far off.”

Buttner smiled when asked how many more years he has left to race.

“As long as I’m able to climb through the window, I’m going to drive,” Buttner said.

When it comes to popular drivers at the stadium, Amber Lynn is tough to beat. She had thought about moving from the Sportsman Division to Modified this season but will race in Sportsman and with Tommy Neal, last year’s champion moving to Modified, Lynn might just be the car to beat.

“It’s the fans,” Lynn said about what she likes best about racing on the quarter-mile track where there’s little room to make clean passes. “If it wasn’t for the fans, I wouldn’t be here. I’ve been racing here long enough to know the best part about this place are the fans.”

There’s little doubting the history of Bowman Gray Stadium racing. The series was founded in 1949 by Bill France Sr. and Alvin Hawkins, and Hawkins’ family still runs and promotes the weekly series. It’s hard to believe that there’s free parking, fans can bring their own coolers with food into the races, and admission is just $12 per person.

Gray Garrison, a member of the Hawkins family who is the promoter and is a grandson of Alvin Hawkins, says: “Even if you don’t know that much about racing you need to come to experience it.”

Richard Petty won his 100th race at Bowman Gray Stadium, Junior Johnson raced there along with David Pearson and the Allison family and the Earnhardt family have also been a part of the history of 75 years on the track.

Driver Michael Adams doesn’t hesitate when asked what he likes most about the stadium.

“It’s the history,” Adams said. “We’ve waited all year to get back over here, so it’s on now.”

Brandon Ward, who contended for the points title last season and finished second to Brown, loves how consistent the fans are in coming each weekend. Last season FloRacing.com broadcast the races on-line all season but there wasn’t a drop off in attendance, according to Garrison.

“It’s really cool to be a part of something like this with the fan base,” Ward said. “It’s really an old-school short track racing. It reminds me of racing 20 or 30 years ago with the short tracks, and you still have that here. That fan base is what this place is built upon for a sponsors and for us drivers.”

Ward, like a lot of drivers, makes sure and appreciates what they have.

“To look up there and see the fans every week is pretty special,” Ward said.

Neal decided after winning the Sportsman Division last season to move to the Modified and is looking forward to that challenge. Neal’s nickname is “The Tiger” and he’s also got a very good fan following at the stadium.

“It’s the fans and the atmosphere,” Neal said. “It doesn’t get any better than this. I told somebody I’ve been racing for 32 years and I’ve probably raced on every track there is on the east coast and you are not going to find as many race fans in one spot than you do here at Bowman Gray. The feeling is excitement.”

Chase Robertson, who will race again in the Sportsman Division, is a senior at Oak Grove High School where he’s played football and baseball. But his first love is racing, thanks to his father, Mike. Chase is a third generation driver in the family, and can’t think of a time when he wasn’t at the stadium on Saturday nights.

“Last year was a good season for us, and we have a ton of momentum coming back,” Chase said. “I’m just looking forward to having fun, and the best part is working with my dad. I couldn’t do this without him, so that’s what I like best about coming over here.”

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, Aug. 13