It's been too perfect for A.J. Sanders and Tyler McDonald at Bowman Gray Stadium

A.J. Sanders and Tyler McDonald are the only two drivers at Bowman Gray Stadium who have had a perfect season so far.

In two weeks of racing they’ve each won two races in the Stadium Stock Division and are tied for the points’ lead. It usually doesn’t happen that way but because they’ve been in different races each week they’ve yet to race against each other.

“It’s definitely strange but I think we’ve both had some good runs and we’ve both been lucky,” said Sanders, 53, who in 198 starts over his career at Bowman Gray Stadium has 51 career wins.

McDonald, 28, says picking up two wins in two weeks doesn’t happen a lot but he’ll take it.

“We’ve done all right,” said McDonald, who lives in Thomasville and will run a full schedule after not racing at the stadium last season. “It’s more luck than anything but you know how it goes at the stadium, good luck can find you from time to time.”

The way the Stadium Stock races work each weekend is if there are more than 26 cars there will be two races. And the fields are determined by a blind draw where the even numbers in the draw are in one race and the odd numbers are in the other.

For both nights of racing McDonald and Sanders wound up in different races.

“It’s a good deal for both us,” said Sanders, who lives in Mocksville and is on his 40th season of racing.

Last weekend’s racing was rained out but there’s a chance on Saturday that they could be in the same race for the first time this season.

Sanders says there’s no real secret to how to win other than knowing which cars to stay away from.

“You sort of know not to get too close to some out there, and I guess that’s where experience does help me,” Sanders said.

Sanders only ran two or three times last year at Bowman Gray Stadium but had time to win titles at other tracks in Florence, S.C. and in Wake county near Raleigh.

“I also ended up winning in one of the touring series so I actually had a real good season with three titles,” Sanders said.

With at least 14 more weeks of racing on the schedule Sanders says there’s a long way to go as he tries to win his third Stadium Stock points’ title of his career. He also won in 2006 in his first full season at Bowman Gray Stadium and in 2012.

Sanders said one of the variables is the new asphalt track.

“It opens it for everybody so it’s tough to adjust because you are used to coming over here with that old track and knowing what you had,” Sanders said. “And I think in our division the competition is so good so you can’t afford to have even one really bad week or you could be out of the points’ race.”

McDonald chuckled when asked if he could stay perfect all season long.

“That’s not going to happen,” he said. “The big thing is just stay near the front and see where there’s room on the track to maneuver. So far, A.J. and I have managed to do that.”

