It's down to the final four races on final Saturday night of the 73rd season of auto racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • 0

It comes down to one race in each of the four divisions on Saturday night as the 73rd Bowman Gray Stadium racing season will come to an end.

With double points’ night and just one race in each division they’ll be plenty to race for.

If the weather cooperates they’ll be four champions crowned. If there is rain then the makeup date will be next Saturday night on Aug. 27.

Here are the scenarios for each division:

Modified

Bowman Gray Aug. 6

Tim Brown, right, has a slim lead over Brandon Ward heading into Saturday night's final race of the season. The Modified Division will run 150 laps and Brown will be going for his 12th points championship and second in a row.

Tim Brown, who hasn’t won a race this season but has been ultra-consistent, will head into Carolina Farm Credit 150-lapper with a slim lead over Brandon Ward. He's trying to win his 12th points championship and second in a row.

Brown, who has finished in the top 10 in every race this season except for one, is trying to become the fourth champion to not win a race but still win the title. The last to do that was Don Smith in 1979. Of course, Brown could also land on the pole and win the final race and Smith would still be the last one to accomplish that rare feat.

Tim Brown said: “I’ve just got to go perform. If feel like if we can finish in the top 3 we’ll be fine. I would like to get on the pole and win the race and then there’ll be no doubt so we’ll just do our best. I like that it’s a 150 laps so we’ll race one more time and try to win us another championship.”

Sportsman

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

"Tiger" Tommy Neal has a chance to defend his Sportsman title and has a good lead heading into Saturday's final night of racing.

“Tiger” Tommy Neal would love to win the title for the second straight season but he’ll have plenty of drivers chasing him in the final 40-lap race. This division leads the stadium in swapping paint which always makes for a fun night for the fans.

Neal has the biggest lead of any of the four divisions leading the consistent Justin Taylor by 26 points. Taylor has been having a good run of it late in the season but might run out of laps on Saturday night in his bid to catch Neal.

Tommy Neal said: “I just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing and it’s one 40-lapper to go. I want to finish in the top 5 like I’ve done the majority of the season, and if we can avoid the wrecks we’ll be fine. We’ve been consistent and that’s been the key.”

Street Stock

Bowman Gray Racing

Billy Gregg has to keep an eye on his son, Nate, in the final race in the Street Stock race on Saturday night.

Billy Gregg joked that he’s heard his son’s car all season. Realistically, the only driver that can catch Billy is his son, Nate, a 19-year-old who is toying with the idea of moving to the Sportsman Division next season. Nate has to finish six positions better than his father to win the title. The final race in this division will be 20 laps.

Billy Gregg said: “I just want to stay within six (places) of Nate and I’ll be fine. Nate’s going to do everything in his power to win the race so maybe I’ll just follow him the whole way and if I finish just behind him I win the points’ title. I’m just so happy for the season Nate has had and he’s got the Top Gun Award wrapped up so I’m just so thrilled for what he’s done. But as you know I want to win the points title, and that’s my goal on Saturday night.”

Stadium Stock

Bowman Gray Aug. 13

Stadium Stock points leader A.J. Sanders has the most victories of anybody this season with seven. He'll try to close it out the season with a points' championship on Saturday night.

A.J. Sanders has a good-sized lead on Brandon Brendle, leading by 20 points. Brendle will have to finish six positions higher than Sanders to win the title. The challenge for Brendle is this will be just a 15-lap race so there won’t be a lot of laps for Brendle to try and move that far ahead.

A.J. Sanders said: “I just have to go out there and race like I’ve been doing all season long. I’ve got seven wins (the most in any division this season) so it will be fun to go out one more time and see what we can do. I just have to stay within five spots of (Brendle), so hopefully it will be a clean race and there’ll be no bull crap going on.”

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Final Saturday Night at Bowman Gray Stadium

Schedule

6 p.m.: Gates open

8 p.m.: First race

Tickets

$12 adults, $2 ages 6-11, free ages 5 and under; available only at stadium gates; cash only

Parking

Free

Winners last week

Burt Myers, Jonathan Brown (Modified); Chase Robertson, Justin Taylor (Sportsman); Zack Staley (Street Stock); A.J. Sanders (Stadium Stock)

The breakdown

• 40-lap Sportsman Division race

• 150-lap Modified Division race

• 20-lap Street Stock race

• 15-lap Stadium Stock race

Information

BowmanGrayRacing.com

Points' Standings

MODIFIED

RANK CAR DRIVER POINTS

1 83 Tim Brown 696

2 04 Brandon Ward 687

3 16 Chris Fleming 654

4 22 Jonathan Brown 644

5 1 Burt Myers 639

6 4 Jason Myers 638

7 69 John Holleman 601

8 55 Jeremy Gerstner 564

9 5 Randy Butner 534

10 75 Lee Jeffreys 501

11 51 Junior Snow 482

12 79 Zach Brewer 427

13 44 Daniel Beeson 388

14 05 Bussy Beavers 269

15 99 William Smith 263

16 3 Danny Propst 216

17 65 Danny Bohn 205

18 77 Susan Harwell 180

19 41 Cory Lovette 173

20 35 Greg Butcher 143

21 12 Dean Ward 124

22 37 Dan Speeney 88

    68 Eddie Collins 88

24 68 Brian Loftin 83

25 40 Luke Fleming 82

26 78 Andrew Harrah 80

27 78 Paul Hall 74

28 53 John Smith 70

29 88 Al Hill 61

30 37 Mike Speeney 59

     2 Mike Adams 59

32 40 Jordan Fleming 44

33 79 Josh Kosser 42

34 92 Brody Jones 41

35 78 Austin Pack 38

36 6 Troy Young 32

37 88 Dennis Jarrett 28

38 68 Junior Miller 24

    88 Matt Smith 24

     2 Gabriel Saavedra 24

41 05 Grayson Ward 21

42 51 Drew Moffitt 20

43 45 Gary Young Jr. 19

44 6 Jason Southern 16

45 88 Ryan Robertson 12

46 88 Brad Robbins 10

    14 Slate Myers 10

48 8 Darin Redmon 9

49 14 Shannon McGlamery 8

SPORTSMAN

1 21 Tommy Neal 682

2 12 Justin Taylor 656

3 81 Zack Clifton 652

4 31 Chase Robertson 637

5 19 Michael Adams 609

6 55 Zack Ore 566

7 2 Amber Lynn 545

8 07 Riley Neal 531

   22 Wesley Thompson 531

10 92 Kyle Southern 455

11 03 Sterling Plemmons 431

12 54 Braden Mills 421

13 7 Connor Branch 417

14 66 Kirk Sheets 408

15 38 Mitch Gales 375

16 08 Jacob Creed 226

17 8 Casey Kepley Jr 223

18 06 Chase Lewis 189

    02 Terry Thompson 189

20 08 Dylan Ward 185

21 5 Spencer Martin 150

22 30 Blake Shupe 144

23 66 Ronnie Clifton 76

24 51 Austin Taylor 74

25 3 Jeff Garrison 66

26 83 Cody Griffin 49

27 9 Tom Zachary 45

28 1 Doug Wall 7

29 77 Dale Fishel 5

STREET

1 98 Billy Gregg 696

2 28 Nate Gregg 672

3 99 Bryan Sykes 570

4 1 Christian Joyce 566

5 02 David Creed 560

6 7 Zack Staley 554

7 13 Kevin Gilbert 506

8 72 Bryant Robertson 504

9 40 Taylor Robbins 496

10 8 Bryan Sykes Jr 476

11 24 Austin Jones 456

12 10 Craig Hartless 426

13 22 Brian Wall 400

14 69 Jordan Atkins 372

15 79 Conner Shaw 322

16 15 Nick Wall 316

17 68 Gerald Robinson Jr 282

18 70 Cale Martin 276

19 97 Chris Allison 236

20 16 Brad Lewis 232

21 64 Steven Truell 196

22 06 Chase Lewis 186

23 97 Charlie Gregg 174

24 51 Austin Taylor 136

25 21 Wes Glascoe 82

26 00 Donnie Martin 60

27 2 Willie Wall 40

28 14 Emilee Lewis 32

STADIUM

1 24 A.J. Sanders 754

2 43 Brandon Brendle 734

3 46 Wyatt Sapp 666

4 16 Blaine Curry 624

5 54 Justin Owens 590

6 69 Brandon Crotts 562

7 81 Chuck Wall 528

8 03 Cody Gum 522

9 51 Andrew Cates 490

10 31 Kyler Staley 480

11 27 Austin Cates 450

12 12 Levi Holt 398

    25 Matt Goodwin 398

14 74 Matt Alley 370

15 28 Robert Mabe 362

16 8 Stephen Sanders 344

17 14 Ken Bridges 340

18 05 Victor Flores 316

19 17 Andy Southern 282

20 47 Tyler McDonald 272

    40 Kenny Dixon 272

22 68 Tyler Bush 256

23 80 Luke Smith 232

24 33 DJ Dean 228

25 76 Grayson Keaton 220

26 59 Isaac Harris 182

27 7 Joel Stewart 178

28 48 Junior Smith 164

29 1 Jessie Yopp 156

30 76 Connor Keaton 132

31 39 Patrick Mullen 126

32 71 James Allison 114

33 71 Corbin Foster 92

34 59 Dakota Warden 90

35 78 Billy Cameron Jr 86

36 2 Blake Spears 74

37 6 Dale Patterson 70

38 32 William Smith 58

39 99 Blake Walker 50

40 75 Isaiah Dean 44

41 22 Adam Thomas 42

42 01 Chris Allison 40

43 02 Paula Morgan 38

44 41 Terry Torrence 36

45 76 Austin Harris 34

    26 Jody Tingler 34

47 45 Josh Williams 30

48 21 Michael Wells 28

    59 Isaac Hayes 28

     49 Shawn Hayes 28

51 82 Alex Whatley 16

52 82 Nicolas Bell 12

53 71 Dillon Freeman 8

54 18 Billy Andrews 6

55 41 Dustin Moore 2

