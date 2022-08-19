It's down to the final four races on final Saturday night of the 73rd season of auto racing at Bowman Gray Stadium

It comes down to one race in each of the four divisions on Saturday night as the 73rd Bowman Gray Stadium racing season will come to an end.

With double points’ night and just one race in each division they’ll be plenty to race for.

If the weather cooperates they’ll be four champions crowned. If there is rain then the makeup date will be next Saturday night on Aug. 27.

Here are the scenarios for each division:

Modified

Tim Brown, who hasn’t won a race this season but has been ultra-consistent, will head into Carolina Farm Credit 150-lapper with a slim lead over Brandon Ward. He's trying to win his 12th points championship and second in a row.

Brown, who has finished in the top 10 in every race this season except for one, is trying to become the fourth champion to not win a race but still win the title. The last to do that was Don Smith in 1979. Of course, Brown could also land on the pole and win the final race and Smith would still be the last one to accomplish that rare feat.

Tim Brown said: “I’ve just got to go perform. If feel like if we can finish in the top 3 we’ll be fine. I would like to get on the pole and win the race and then there’ll be no doubt so we’ll just do our best. I like that it’s a 150 laps so we’ll race one more time and try to win us another championship.”

Sportsman

“Tiger” Tommy Neal would love to win the title for the second straight season but he’ll have plenty of drivers chasing him in the final 40-lap race. This division leads the stadium in swapping paint which always makes for a fun night for the fans.

Neal has the biggest lead of any of the four divisions leading the consistent Justin Taylor by 26 points. Taylor has been having a good run of it late in the season but might run out of laps on Saturday night in his bid to catch Neal.

Tommy Neal said: “I just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing and it’s one 40-lapper to go. I want to finish in the top 5 like I’ve done the majority of the season, and if we can avoid the wrecks we’ll be fine. We’ve been consistent and that’s been the key.”

Street Stock

Billy Gregg joked that he’s heard his son’s car all season. Realistically, the only driver that can catch Billy is his son, Nate, a 19-year-old who is toying with the idea of moving to the Sportsman Division next season. Nate has to finish six positions better than his father to win the title. The final race in this division will be 20 laps.

Billy Gregg said: “I just want to stay within six (places) of Nate and I’ll be fine. Nate’s going to do everything in his power to win the race so maybe I’ll just follow him the whole way and if I finish just behind him I win the points’ title. I’m just so happy for the season Nate has had and he’s got the Top Gun Award wrapped up so I’m just so thrilled for what he’s done. But as you know I want to win the points title, and that’s my goal on Saturday night.”

Stadium Stock

A.J. Sanders has a good-sized lead on Brandon Brendle, leading by 20 points. Brendle will have to finish six positions higher than Sanders to win the title. The challenge for Brendle is this will be just a 15-lap race so there won’t be a lot of laps for Brendle to try and move that far ahead.

A.J. Sanders said: “I just have to go out there and race like I’ve been doing all season long. I’ve got seven wins (the most in any division this season) so it will be fun to go out one more time and see what we can do. I just have to stay within five spots of (Brendle), so hopefully it will be a clean race and there’ll be no bull crap going on.”