It's go time at Bowman Gray Stadium as 73rd season of racing begins Saturday night

There’s a lot to like already about Bowman Gray Stadium’s 73rd racing season, and opening night will set the pace.

One of the longest running NASCAR-sanctioned series will have a full 17-week season on a new asphalt track that will have to be broken in to get the grip that drivers love. A few practice sessions for all four divisions have given drivers much-needed experience.

Another bonus is a full season that will put more strategy into the drivers’ hands as they battle for the points’ championship in each division. Last season was reduced to 11 weeks of racing because of COVID-19, but just nine of those Saturday nights were completed because of two rainouts.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the series, says there’s plenty of excitement about the season opener. Another bonus for fans is a forecast calling for a perfect night of racing on the quarter-mile track.

"The excitement level will be high for the fans for sure because of the new amenities with the bathrooms and the concessions, and the concourse looks great," Garrison said, referring to upgrades made by the City of Winston-Salem to the historic track over the last 14 months or so. "The city did a great job in enhancing the experience for the fans."

While drivers have taken plenty of laps on the new track, Garrison says there is some apprehension.

"There are some rough spots and some bumps, and the drivers are concerned about tire wear on the new track so those are some of things we have to get worked out," Garrison said. "But I think as the season goes on, the track will take shape and it will be another exciting season of racing."

Here’s a look at the four defending champions of each division.

Modified

Tim Brown

Age: 50

Residence: King

Last season’s highlight: Brown won his 11th Modified title, the most in track history and one more than rival Burt Myers. He also won three races and now has a track record 97 career victories.

What he says: “It’s all the same for us, and it’s about winning races and doing what we’ve done for years and years. With the 17 weeks of racing now, it gives me more chances to win so we’re looking forward to another successful season over there.”

Sportsman

Tommy Neal

Age: 51

Residence: Rural Hall

Last season’s highlight: He won his second Sportsman title after also winning in that division in 2016. He also won four races to help him win the title.

What he says: "Right now we are all trying to figure out this new (asphalt) track, and it’s a rough situation because none of us know what to expect. We want to be consistent, and I think what you do is after about three or four weeks you figure out can you win the points title or is it about winning races because it’s hard to do both.”

Street Stock

Billy Gregg

Age: 46

Residence: Lexington

Last season’s highlight: He was the only repeat winner of a division from 2019 to last season’s abbreviated schedule. He won three races during the nine weeks of racing.

What he says: "We just go out to try and win races and the championship will take care of itself if you do enough. Honestly, the points aren’t something we think about because in 2018 we sort of did that and were ahead by 40 points but ended up second."

Stadium Stock

Brandon Brendle

Age: 34

Residence: Tobaccoville

Last season’s highlight: In the nine weeks of racing, Brendle had four wins after a rocky first week when he failed to finish.

What he says: "We are bringing a different car out there this year so we are sort of behind the eight ball again so we’re not sure how long it will take us to figure out the new track. I think the biggest thing in our division this year is who can figure out the tires from week to week and how the track will be."

