It's go time at Bowman Gray Stadium as 73rd season of racing begins Saturday night

The first of three practice days were held at the stadium on Saturday afternoon

There’s a lot to like already about Bowman Gray Stadium’s 73rd racing season, and opening night will set the pace.

One of the longest running NASCAR-sanctioned series will have a full 17-week season on a new asphalt track that will have to be broken in to get the grip that drivers love. A few practice sessions for all four divisions have given drivers much-needed experience.

Another bonus is a full season that will put more strategy into the drivers’ hands as they battle for the points’ championship in each division. Last season was reduced to 11 weeks of racing because of COVID-19, but just nine of those Saturday nights were completed because of two rainouts.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of the series, says there’s plenty of excitement about the season opener. Another bonus for fans is a forecast calling for a perfect night of racing on the quarter-mile track.

"The excitement level will be high for the fans for sure because of the new amenities with the bathrooms and the concessions, and the concourse looks great," Garrison said, referring to upgrades made by the City of Winston-Salem to the historic track over the last 14 months or so. "The city did a great job in enhancing the experience for the fans."

While drivers have taken plenty of laps on the new track, Garrison says there is some apprehension.

"There are some rough spots and some bumps, and the drivers are concerned about tire wear on the new track so those are some of things we have to get worked out," Garrison said. "But I think as the season goes on, the track will take shape and it will be another exciting season of racing."

Here’s a look at the four defending champions of each division.

Modified

Tim Brown

Age: 50

Residence: King

Last season’s highlight: Brown won his 11th Modified title, the most in track history and one more than rival Burt Myers. He also won three races and now has a track record 97 career victories.

What he says: “It’s all the same for us, and it’s about winning races and doing what we’ve done for years and years. With the 17 weeks of racing now, it gives me more chances to win so we’re looking forward to another successful season over there.”

BGS

Tommy Neal heads into this season looking for another Sportsman Division title.

Sportsman

Tommy Neal

Age: 51

Residence: Rural Hall

Last season’s highlight: He won his second Sportsman title after also winning in that division in 2016. He also won four races to help him win the title.

What he says: "Right now we are all trying to figure out this new (asphalt) track, and it’s a rough situation because none of us know what to expect. We want to be consistent, and I think what you do is after about three or four weeks you figure out can you win the points title or is it about winning races because it’s hard to do both.”

Street Stock

Billy Gregg

Age: 46

Residence: Lexington

Last season’s highlight: He was the only repeat winner of a division from 2019 to last season’s abbreviated schedule. He won three races during the nine weeks of racing.

What he says: "We just go out to try and win races and the championship will take care of itself if you do enough. Honestly, the points aren’t something we think about because in 2018 we sort of did that and were ahead by 40 points but ended up second."

Bowman Gray Aug. 17

Brandon Brendle was the winner of the Stadium Stock Division last season.

Stadium Stock

Brandon Brendle

Age: 34

Residence: Tobaccoville

Last season’s highlight: In the nine weeks of racing, Brendle had four wins after a rocky first week when he failed to finish.

What he says: "We are bringing a different car out there this year so we are sort of behind the eight ball again so we’re not sure how long it will take us to figure out the new track. I think the biggest thing in our division this year is who can figure out the tires from week to week and how the track will be."

BGS

Race fans applaud during the first race night of the season at Bowman Gray Stadium last June.
080121-wsj-spt-bowmangray

Tim Brown was the Modified Division champion in 2021, which was shortened to nine weeks of racing because of the pandemic.
BG

Billy Gregg was the winner of the Street Stock Division in 2021.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Last season's points' standings

Modified Division

Tim Brown 532

Burt Myers 524

Jason Myers 482

Jonathan Brown 476

Danny Bohn 466

Lee Jeffreys 446

Chris Fleming 422

Brandon Ward 418

John Holleman 414

James Civali 380

Randy Butner 346

Daniel Beeson 294

Joseph Brown 278

Danny Propst 270

John Smith 208

Chris Williams 206

Dylan Ward 124

Susan Harwell 118

Bobby Labonte 108

Daniel Yates 106

Jeremy Gerstner 104

Brian Loftin 102

William Smith 92

Andrew Harrah 86

Bussy Beavers 84

Junior Miller 78

Brad Robbins 70

Michael Clifton 56

Drew Moffitt 56

Darin Redmon 54

Dean Ward 50

Dennis Holdren 50

Kevin Powell 44

Max Zachem 32

Zach Brewer 28

Clint King 28

Rupert Sink 22

Lee Stimpson 22

Bryant Robertson 14

Frank Fleming 14

Dave Sapienza 8

Jody Utt 6

Andy Jankowiak 6

Jason Southern 6

Sportsman Division

Tommy Neal 522

Zack Ore 522

Amber Lynn 512

Michael Adams 470

Spencer Martin 460

Kyle Southern 432

Justin Taylor 428

Jacob Creed 405

Sterling Plemmons 397

Chase Robertson 390

Kirk Sheets 374

Mitch Gales 374

Wesley Thompson 349

Robbie Brewer 261

Zack Clifton 222

Braden Mills 218

Jeff Garrison 122

Ronnie Bassett Jr. 62

David Adams 60

Ross Dalton 35

Kyle Barnes 31

Nick Wall 16

Kale Gale 10

Street Stock

Billy Gregg 530

Christian Joyce 496

Jeremy Warren 480

Taylor Robbins 462

David Creed 454

Nate Gregg 432

Bryan Sykes 418

Brian Wall 402

Nick Wall 370

Gerald Robinson Jr 318

Austin Harris 298

Kevin Gilbert 254

Donnie Martin 248

Conner Shaw 240

Austin Jones 232

Brad Lewis 204

Dennis Lanier 202

Brandon Butner 140

Corey Rose 124

Brian Rose 94

Kendell Craig Hartless 94

Cale Martin 92

Kenny Bost 84

Chris Allison 66

Justin Cummings 50

Aaron Hylton 36

Willie Wall 18

Dawny Strehlow 16

Bobby Willard 16

Hal Seats 14

Stadium Stock

Brandon Brendle 554

Grayson Keaton 542

Robert Strmiska 506

Chuck Wall 506

Wyatt Sapp 460

Austin Cates 436

Kyler Staley 418

Luke Smith 416

Levi Holt 408

Justin Owens 358

Jeremy Smith 330

Brandon Crotts 324

A.J. Sanders 318

DJ Dean 312

Robert Mabe 312

Ken Bridges 310

Andy Southern 302

Blake Spears 294

Billy Cameron Jr 284

Joel Stewart 280

Jeffery Burrow 260

Kenny Dixon 248

Matt Goodwin 240

Junior Smith 234

Blaine Curry 224

Matt Alley 162

Chris Smith 150

Patrick Mullen 142

Robbie Shrewsbury 130

Todd Barnhardt 118

Chris Allison 114

Adam Thomas 108

Shawn Hayes 104

Tyler Bush 100

Andy Spears 92

Carlos Clifton 80

Dwayne Bryant 72

Cody Gum 70

Shane Tuttle 68

Steven Truell 60

Zack Staley 60

David Hopkins 56

Isaac Harris 50

Blake Walker 48

Michael Wells 46

Andrew Sanders 42

Stephen Sanders 36

Taylor Hedrick 32

Steven Stoneman 26

William Smith 24

James Allison 12

What you need to know about Saturday night

When: Gates open at 6 p.m. and first race is 8 p.m.

Tickets: Adults $12; Children 6-11 $2; Children 5 and under are free

Parking: Free

Schedule: Hayes Jewelers 200 for the Brad's Golf Cars Modified Series; 40-lap race for the McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series; 20-lap race for the Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series; One or two 15-lap races for the Q104.1 Stadium Stock Series

How to watch: For the first time in the 73 year history of the series fans can watch via livestreaming. FloRacing will be broadcasting all season.

More information: For this season's schedule go to Bowman Gray Stadium's website.

2022 Bowman Gray Stadium racing schedule

Saturday: Hayes Jewelers 200 (200-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock

April 30: Modified Twin 25s; Chain Race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock, and Stadium Stock

May 7: Kevin Powell Motorsports 100 (100-lap Modified race); racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

May 14: Thunder Road Grill Street Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Classic Modified race; racing in Sportsman and Stadium Stock

May 21: Great Clips Crash Fest: Skid Race, Chain Race, and Demolition Derby; racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

May 28: Sportsman 100; double points in all divisions; racing in Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

June 4: 100-lap Modified race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

June 11: Thunder Road Grill Stadium Stock 50; Twin 25-lap Modified races; Chain Race; racing in Sportsman and Street Stock

June 18: Thunder Road Grill Twin 50-lap Modified races; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

June 25: Sportsman 100; Skid Race; racing in Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 2: Available as a rain date

July 9: 100-lap Modified race; double points in all divisions; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 16: Truliant Federal Credit Union Night of Destruction; Monster Truck car-crushing; Demolition Derby; racing in Modified, Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 23: FOX8 WGHP 100 (100-lap Modified race); racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

July 30: Colors Edge Sportsman 100; Chain Race; racing in Modified, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 6: 100-lap Modified race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 13: Twin 50-lap Modified races; Skid Race; racing in Sportsman, Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 20: Carolina Farm Credit 150 (150-lap Modified race); 40-lap Sportsman race; double points in all divisions; racing in Street Stock and Stadium Stock

Aug. 27: Available as a rain date

