Jason Myers continues his outstanding season and picks up his first victory

Some might get tired of race fans calling Jason Myers the younger brother of 10-time Modified champion, Burt.

But Jason offered a big smile after winning a 25-lap race on Saturday night in front of about 10,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium. “I don’t care what they call me as long as I’m winning races,” he said.

Jason has had a good car all season and started the night in second place in the points race, but he hadn’t done enough to get his first victory through five weeks. He changed that by holding off Chris Fleming to become the sixth different winner in the nine Modified races this season.

“I know Chris has had a great car all year and he was right there, so he ran me clean there toward the end,” Myers said. “We just had to stay in front and stay clean, so this is a big one. I told my guys we just needed to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

In the big picture, Myers has set himself up for a run at the points title, something his brother has done on a regular basis. Jason has never won the points championship, but has come close in his long career.

Jason’s daughter, Emma, 18, wore her father’s race T-shirt proudly in victory lane and she summed it up best. “He’s due to win it all,” Emma said.

Jason and Burt’s father, Gary, is as superstitious as anybody and he refused to answer when asked if this is Jason’s year.

“We are all about winning races and that’s it,” said Gary, who won 38 career races to rank ninth all-time. He’s the owner of his sons’ race teams based in Walnut Cove.

Jason won his 36th career ace and is 10th in stadium history, just two behind his father.

Jason won the pole with the fastest qualifying time, and feasted on that advantage of starting out front.

When reminded that Emma said he’s due for the points title, he shook his head. “She knows how long we’ve been doing this and that’s a long term goal, but you can’t get ahead of yourself out here,” Jason said. “It’s about winning races and we got that first one so that’s all that matters.”

In the second Modified race — which had an inverted starting order — Austin Pack pushed Lee Jeffreys into the wall hard on turn two on the first lap that forced Jeffreys out of the race.

Jeffreys took the long walk back to the pit area but first tried to chase Pack on foot, then pointed at him before Jeffreys threw a cone at Pack’s car as Jeffreys continued to walk back to the pits.

Once Jeffreys’ car was towed off the track, it was the “Junior Snow Show.” All Snow, 26, did was win his first Modified race of his career, holding off Dean Ward, who was second. Zach Brewer was third and Burt Myers was fourth.

Three years ago Snow, from King, was driving Stadium Stock, but with the financial backing of his family, he upgraded to the more expensive Modified Division.

“I can’t thank my family enough for believing in me and allowing me to even do this,” Snow said.

As most of his family and crew gathered for a picture in front of his car after his win, he was asked what he might do to celebrate.

“We’ll probably get something to eat and then go back to the shop and maybe I’ll stare at the trophy,” Snow said. “This is pretty unbelievable.”

Other winners from Saturday

Brad Lewis became the sixth different winner in six weeks in the Street Stock Division as he held off the hard-charging Billy Gregg. There were five cautions in the 20-lap race and Lewis won by about a car length.

In the first Sportsman Division Dylan Ward won his first race of the season in a clean 20-lap race with just one caution. The only problem for Ward was defending champion Tommy Neal was right on his back bumper most of the way but Ward held off Neal to get the victory.

Zack Clifton took the lead on lap eight over Amber Lynn to win the second Sportsman Division race. It was Clifton’s first win of the season with Tommy Neal was third. “I’ve been fighting the car and this is my third car in the last five weeks but we had a good one tonight,” Clifton said.

Around the pits

Randy Butner, 62, is the oldest driver in the Modified Division and has two wins this season and 20 for his career. He has been racing for 35 years at the track and said he remembers a time in the 1980s when there was this much parity. “It’s really interesting to see this all play out but the track has a lot to do with it,” Butner said. “It’s really rough on everybody but we all have to get used to it.”…

Next week’s scheduled at Bowman Gray Stadium will include two Modified 50-lap races sponsored by Thunder Road Grill as well as races in Sportsman, Street and Stadium Stock.

