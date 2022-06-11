 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jason Myers continues his outstanding season and picks up his first victory

  • John Dell

Myers is having one of his best seasons of his career at Bowman Gray Stadium

Some might get tired of race fans calling Jason Myers the younger brother of 10-time Modified champion, Burt.

But Jason offered a big smile after winning a 25-lap race on Saturday night in front of about 10,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium. “I don’t care what they call me as long as I’m winning races,” he said.

Jason has had a good car all season and started the night in second place in the points race, but he hadn’t done enough to get his first victory through five weeks. He changed that by holding off Chris Fleming to become the sixth different winner in the nine Modified races this season.

Bowman Gray race-061122

Jason Myers won his first race of the season on Saturday night.

“I know Chris has had a great car all year and he was right there, so he ran me clean there toward the end,” Myers said. “We just had to stay in front and stay clean, so this is a big one. I told my guys we just needed to keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

In the big picture, Myers has set himself up for a run at the points title, something his brother has done on a regular basis. Jason has never won the points championship, but has come close in his long career.

Jason’s daughter, Emma, 18, wore her father’s race T-shirt proudly in victory lane and she summed it up best. “He’s due to win it all,” Emma said.

Jason and Burt’s father, Gary, is as superstitious as anybody and he refused to answer when asked if this is Jason’s year.

Bowman Gray race-061122

Jason Myers drives the back stretch on Saturday night where he led all 25 laps in the first Modified Division race.

“We are all about winning races and that’s it,” said Gary, who won 38 career races to rank ninth all-time. He’s the owner of his sons’ race teams based in Walnut Cove.

Jason won his 36th career ace and is 10th in stadium history, just two behind his father.

Jason won the pole with the fastest qualifying time, and feasted on that advantage of starting out front.

When reminded that Emma said he’s due for the points title, he shook his head. “She knows how long we’ve been doing this and that’s a long term goal, but you can’t get ahead of yourself out here,” Jason said. “It’s about winning races and we got that first one so that’s all that matters.”

Bowman Gray race-061122

Jason Myers, left, celebrates with his son Max after winning on Saturday night.

In the second Modified race — which had an inverted starting order — Austin Pack pushed Lee Jeffreys into the wall hard on turn two on the first lap that forced Jeffreys out of the race.

Jeffreys took the long walk back to the pit area but first tried to chase Pack on foot, then pointed at him before Jeffreys threw a cone at Pack’s car as Jeffreys continued to walk back to the pits.

Once Jeffreys’ car was towed off the track, it was the “Junior Snow Show.” All Snow, 26, did was win his first Modified race of his career, holding off Dean Ward, who was second. Zach Brewer was third and Burt Myers was fourth.

Bowman Gray race-061122

Jason Myers won his 36th career race at Bowman Gray Stadium and ranks 10th all-time.

Three years ago Snow, from King, was driving Stadium Stock, but with the financial backing of his family, he upgraded to the more expensive Modified Division.

“I can’t thank my family enough for believing in me and allowing me to even do this,” Snow said.

As most of his family and crew gathered for a picture in front of his car after his win, he was asked what he might do to celebrate.

“We’ll probably get something to eat and then go back to the shop and maybe I’ll stare at the trophy,” Snow said. “This is pretty unbelievable.”

Other winners from Saturday

  • Brad Lewis became the sixth different winner in six weeks in the Street Stock Division as he held off the hard-charging Billy Gregg. There were five cautions in the 20-lap race and Lewis won by about a car length.
  • In the first Sportsman Division Dylan Ward won his first race of the season in a clean 20-lap race with just one caution. The only problem for Ward was defending champion Tommy Neal was right on his back bumper most of the way but Ward held off Neal to get the victory.
  • Zack Clifton took the lead on lap eight over Amber Lynn to win the second Sportsman Division race. It was Clifton’s first win of the season with Tommy Neal was third. “I’ve been fighting the car and this is my third car in the last five weeks but we had a good one tonight,” Clifton said.

Around the pits

Randy Butner, 62, is the oldest driver in the Modified Division and has two wins this season and 20 for his career. He has been racing for 35 years at the track and said he remembers a time in the 1980s when there was this much parity. “It’s really interesting to see this all play out but the track has a lot to do with it,” Butner said. “It’s really rough on everybody but we all have to get used to it.”…

Next week’s scheduled at Bowman Gray Stadium will include two Modified 50-lap races sponsored by Thunder Road Grill as well as races in Sportsman, Street and Stadium Stock.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Bowman Gray Stadium results

The Law Offices of John Barrow Street Stock Series

20 laps - First race

FINISH CAR DRIVER HOMETOWN PURSE

1 16 Brad Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 445

2 98 Billy Gregg Lexington, NC 395

3 15 Nick Wall Pfafftown, NC 365

4 99 Bryan Sykes Winston-Salem, NC 350

5 02 David Creed Mount Airy, NC 340

6 7 Zack Staley Reedy Creek, NC 330

7 24 Austin Jones Clemmons, NC 325

8 1 Christian Joyce Trinity, NC 320

9 10 Kendell Craig Hartless Winston-Salem, NC 315

10 51 Austin Taylor King, NC 60

11 40 Taylor Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 290

12 13 Kevin Gilbert Mocksville, NC 290

13 69 Jordan Atkins Kernersville, NC 290

14 28 Nate Gregg Lexington, NC 290

15 8 Bryan Sykes Jr Winston-Salem, NC 290

16 22 Brian Wall Winston-Salem, NC 290

17 97 Charlie Gregg Lexington, NC 35

18 06 Chase Lewis Winston-Salem, NC 285

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Race One: 20 laps

1 08 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 565

2 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 465

3 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 425

4 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 395

5 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 380

6 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 345

7 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 335

8 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 325

9 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 320

10 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 315

11 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 310

12 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 305

13 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 295

14 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 290

15 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 285

16 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 285

17 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 35

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Race One: 25 laps

1 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 1020

2 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 770

3 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 695

4 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 645

5 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 620

6 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 520

7 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 505

8 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 490

9 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 475

10 12 Dean Ward Winston-Salem, NC 215

11 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 455

12 51 Junior Snow King, NC 445

13 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 440

14 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 435

15 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 180

16 78 Austin Pack Winston-Salem, NC 175

17 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 420

18 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 415

19 6 Greg Butcher Winston-Salem, NC 410

20 14 Corey Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 155

21 88 Brad Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 355

22 2 Mike Adams Winston-Salem, NC 355

McDowell Heating & Air Sportsman Series

Race Two: 20 laps

10 08 Dylan Ward Winston-Salem, NC 315

3 21 Tommy Neal Rural Hall, NC 215

7 22 Wesley Thompson Advance, NC 175

16 92 Kyle Southern Rural Hall, NC 145

4 12 Justin Taylor Kernersville, NC 130

1 81 Zack Clifton Walkertown, NC 95

5 31 Chase Robertson Winston-Salem, NC 85

2 2 Amber Lynn Walkertown, NC 75

8 19 Michael Adams Yadkinville, NC 65

11 03 Sterling Plemmons Winston-Salem, NC 60

6 07 Riley Neal Walkertown, NC 55

12 54 Braden Mills Winston-Salem, NC 50

13 38 Mitch Gales Thomasville, NC 45

9 55 Zack Ore Lexington, NC 40

15 7 Connor Branch Lewisville, NC 35

14 6 Kirk Sheets Pfafftown, NC 35

17 02 Terry Thompson Winston-Salem, NC 35

Brad’s Golf Cars Modified Series

Race Two: 25 laps

1 51 Junior Snow King, NC 770

2 12 Dean Ward Winston-Salem, NC 520

3 79 Zach Brewer Winston-Salem, NC 445

4 1 Burt Myers Kernersville, NC 395

5 69 John Holleman Winston-Salem, NC 370

6 55 Jeremy Gerstner Wesley Chapel, FL 270

7 22 Jonathan Brown Winston-Salem, NC 255

8 83 Tim Brown Tobaccoville, NC 240

9 16 Chris Fleming Mount Airy, NC 225

10 5 Randy Butner Pfafftown, NC 215

11 04 Brandon Ward Winston-Salem, NC 205

12 4 Jason Myers Walnut Cove, NC 195

13 99 William Smith Mount Airy, NC 190

14 05 Bussy Beavers Trinity, NC 185

15 3 Danny Propst Monroe, NC 180

16 6 Greg Butcher Winston-Salem, NC 175

17 14 Corey Lovette Winston-Salem, NC 170

18 78 Austin Pack Winston-Salem, NC 165

19 77 Susan Harwell Jonesville, NC 160

20 2 Mike Adams Winston-Salem, NC 155

21 88 Brad Robbins Winston-Salem, NC 105

22 75 Lee Jeffreys Wallburg, NC 105

