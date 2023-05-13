Jason Myers likes to play to an “Aw, shucks” personality in his pursuit of wins at Bowman Gray Stadium, but deep down inside he has plenty of talent.

He showed off that talent in the first Modified Division race on Saturday night in front of around 10,000 by holding off Tim Brown. It was his 38th career win as he jumped into a tie with his father, Gary, who happens to be his car owner.

“I didn’t screw this up,” Myers said of getting on the pole with the fastest qualifying time and then making it stand up.

Myers moved up to a tie for ninth all-time in Stadium history in the Modified, giving the Myers immediate family (Gary, Burt and Jason) 165 combined wins. Burt has 88 wins and the confident Jason gave journalists a little barb to throw at his brother.

“Tell Burt I’m coming after him,” Jason said.

While Gary stayed down in the pits and didn’t make it up to Victory Lane, Jason’s mom, Pam, was there and was loving every minute of it. When asked about her son tying her husband with 38 wins, she couldn’t have been more proud.

“To do this on Mother’s Day weekend,” Pam said. “How about that? This is why we do this, it’s about family over here and I’m just excited for Jason.”

Brown was second, Lee Jeffreys was third, Chris Fleming was fourth and Junior Snow was fifth.

At about 9:30 p.m., a rain storm moved in during the second lap of the second Modified race. About 20 minutes later, the rest of the races were cancelled.

Michael Adams, Amber Lynn pick up wins

Michael Adams picked up his third win of the season and said it’s the best start he’s ever had.

“It’s my car, the crew and just everything is clicking right now,” said Adams of the first Sportsman race, that went 20 laps.

Adams, however, had to hold off a hard-charging Chase Robertson, who took two runs at Adams in the final couple of laps but couldn’t past him.

“I have the utmost respect for the Robertson family and my dad raced against Chase’s dad and Chase raced me clean,” Adams said. “He might have had the better car, but we just stayed in front and made it all work.”

It was Adams’ 26th career win.

Robertson finished second and Zack Ore was third with Riley Neal fourth.

In the second Sportsman Amber Lynn rolled to her 10th career win in that division.

She benefitted from an early wreck, got into the lead, and was never threatened in the 20-lap race.

“It’s another win and we fought and fought and fought and our car was trash, but not anymore,” Lynn said. “This is big for my team and we made some changes and here we are in the Victory Lane, so this goes to my crew.”

Lynn dedicated the win to her mom with Mother’s Day on Sunday.

In her interview with track announcer Randy Pulliam she said: “This is for all the mothers here who bring their kids to races everywhere.”

Riley Neal was second with Zack Ore third and Chase Robertson was fourth.

Robertson came into the night as the points leader and picked up a second and a fourth in the two races.

Stadium Stock has large field

In the Sportsman Division race of the night, there were 26 cars in the field for the 15-lap race.

Chuck Wall, who has had a dominant car this season, was at it again and led most of the way until he ran into some slow traffic and he was spun out because of it. Taking advantage was A.J. Sanders, who won his 58th career race.

“I hate that something like that happened to Chuck,” Sanders said. “That’s how it goes sometimes in these races. We’ve had a good car all season and should have won earlier but we’ll take this one for sure.”

Around the pits

Tommy Neal is back in the Sportsman Division after his Modified car is undergoing repair. He said before Saturday’s races he’ll drive in the Sportsman for probably the next two or three weeks. “I’ll just have to wait for the Modified so I’ll stay in Sportsman for a while,” said Neal, the defending champion in the Sportsman. “I’m just going to go for wins and have fun.”…

Billy Gregg, who has seven cars in total each week at the track, suffered plenty of damage last week in his car and his son’s car, who has a Sportsman car. Both cars had plenty of damage last week. Gregg said he spent an estimated $6,000 or so get the cars ready for Saturday night. “It takes more time than usual but that’s how it goes,” Billy said about repairing the body of the cars....

Through the first three weeks of the season there’s been more damages to cars in the Modified Division, according to Burt Myers. He says because there is no outside groove yet it makes it a little more difficult. “I just think the cars are more stacked and that can lead to more bumping,” Myers said. “I know I replaced my front bumper after the first two weeks but last week I just had to straighten it.”…

The Bowman Gray Stadium Racing Ladies Auxiliary is playing host to fund-raising golf tournament on June 4 at Hemlock Golf Club at 10 a.m. The captain’s choice tournament is limited to the first 100 golfers. Deadline for entry is May 27….

Saturday’s schedule

Racing for week five of the 17-week season will include the Great Clips Crash Fest, Demolition Derby, Skid Race and Chain Race that will be held after the four divisions run.

There will be twin 25-lap Modified races, two 20-lap Sportsman races, a 20-lap Street Stock race and either one or two 15-lap Stadium Stock races.

PHOTOS: Bowman Gray Racing, May 13, 2023