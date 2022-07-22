 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeremy Gerstner does whatever it takes to travel from Florida each weekend to race at Bowman Gray Stadium

  • John Dell

Jeremy won his first career race at Bowman Gray Stadium last week

One would think that after nearly 10 years of driving back and forth from Florida to Winston-Salem just about every weekend, Jeremy Gerstner would have gotten a speeding ticket.

“You might not believe this, but I haven’t,” said the Bowman Gray Stadium driver, 49, who earned one of the biggest wins of his career last week in the Modified Division.

Gerstner’s wife, Dawn, has helped by doing most of the driving, especially this year.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Jeremy Gerstner becomes emotional after his first career win at Bowman Gray Stadium last weekend.

“She’s got this Honda Pilot, and she and I and the (two) kids have used that this summer but we’ve been good about not driving too fast,” he said.

The Gerstner family, which includes JT, 12, and Megan, 8, have been going back and forth for many years so that Gerstner can race at the famed quarter-mile track. He fell in love with "The Madhouse" when the History Channel filmed the weekly NASCAR series in 2010.

It was Dawn who suggested they start looking at racing at Bowman Gray Stadium because Jeremy kept winning everything in Florida. He’s had more than 180 wins in the featured divisions, but said when he didn't win he became pretty upset.

“(Dawn) just said ‘let’s go try something else,’” Gerstner said. “And so she suggested heading up north to race at Bowman Gray.”

Jeremy Gerstner and his family pose for a picture at last year's Bowman Gray Stadium's year-end banquet.

He started racing in 2014 at Bowman Gray then for five years was a regular thanks to Grady Jeffreys. More recently he’s gotten help from Tim Brown and says without Brown’s help he may not be racing at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“He’s like a brother to me,” Gerstner said about his teammate Brown, the 11-time champion who is also the defending champion. “If people just saw him like a lot of us do they would know that’s he’s a great family man and is a great friend.”

When Gerstner won last weekend after some 40 starts over the years in the Modified Division it was emotional. He’s come so close for so long, drivers and fans could feel what Gerstner was feeling.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Jeremy Gerstner celebrates his first win with his son, JT, and A.J. Sanders on Saturday night. It was a popular win throughout the stadium.

“Here I am in victory lane crying because I just felt like I was finally a part of this place,” said Gerstner, who is the third Florida driver to win a feature event at the track following Bill Snowden (1951) and Ben Kennedy (2013).

Another of the Modified Division veterans, Chris Fleming, is also close to Gerstner and his family. Fleming makes sure to facetime Gerstner’s son and the family during the week when they are back down in Florida.

Fleming, who won the other Modified race last weekend, said Gertner’s win was exceedingly popular in the pit area.

“We call him Kung Fu,” Fleming said. “I couldn’t have been more happier for a guy to win than him. He’s just a tough guy, a lot tougher than I’ll ever be.”

Fleming said his family has grown close to the Gerstner family and a lot of that is through their faith.

“I do a ministry over there and they are a big part of that,” Fleming said. “You won’t find a greater family and for them to come all this way from Florida to race every weekend is unbelievable.”

In his post-race interview with track announcer Randy Pulliam Gerstner dedicated the win to the late Bubba Beck, who died in June of 2002 at the age of 66 in a Modified race at the stadium. An award was started by the Bowman Gray Stadium Ladies Auxiliary in Beck's name, and Gerstner won the award.

"Back in 2015 they gave me that award and said he was like me because he borrowed car parts like I do trying to win out here," Gerstner said. "I never met him, but I want to thank him as well."

The Gerstner’s live in Wesley Chapel, Florida where Jeremy owns his own landscape company. It’s about 650 miles away (about 10 hours each way) so they trek to Winston-Salem and back some 1,300 miles every weekend. They have an RV near Brown’s house in Tobaccoville, and this season they are also storing his car there.

“In the past I’ve lugged my car and trailer up and back and I almost needed a sponsor just for my tires for my hauler,” Gerstner said with a laugh.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

After more than 40 starts in his career at Bowman Gray Stadium over the last several years, Jeremy Gerstner got that elusive win last weekend.

As for the cost of gas Gerstner said it’s been more expensive than ever to keep going round trip.

“There’s no doubt we’ve spent more this summer because of gas prices but I don’t have a figure as to how much more,” Gestner said. “I guess that just proves how much we love doing this.”

Gerstner started racing thanks to his father a long time ago. When Jeremy was 6-years-old growing up in Belleville, Illinois he got his first taste of it and loved it.

“My dad was a drag racer and I was hooked early,” Gerstner said.

Now Gerstner’s son, who despite having six operations since he was born, has the racing bug at 12-years-old. J.T. was born six weeks premature and had to undergo several operations including one that cost $120,000, which was out of the family’s pocket about six years ago.

“That kid has been through a lot but he’s fine now and wants to race and he’s doing some of that already down in Florida,” Gerstner said.

Gerstner said having his family there in victory lane last week was a big reason he cried.

He admits it’s not easy to keep driving back and forth. Wesley Chapel is located just off Route 75 about a half hour north of Tampa.

On the Honda Pilot so far this year Gerstner said they’ve put on about 13,000 miles this season.

Gerstner said he’ll continue to make the drive back and forth but they do have a long range plan.

Bowman Gray Racing July 16 2022

Jeremy Gerstner said after his win last weekend he feels like he belongs.

“We’ve bought some property in Statesville so we want to build a house there and have a place where I can keep my car and all of that,” he said. “Then one day we’ll sell our property down in Florida and move up here. We’ll just see how everything goes.”

All of the travelling the family has done made the win last weekend that much sweeter. Gerstner stayed in front in one of the 25-lapper and got that elusive win.

“To know I’m now a part of the history of this place,” he said. “Bowman Gray Stadium is so humbling because you think you got it solved and then you don’t. So just finally winning and seeing how everybody reacted to it says something about these people that make up this place. All these fans that come out are so into it and I realize I’m not from around here like a lot of the drivers but they’ve accepted me. I think even more now that I won.”

