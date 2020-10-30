Johnson looks back his most memorable Martinsville victories

Any conversations about the best ever to race at Martinsville Speedway must include Jimmie Johnson. Johnson, the active NASCAR Cup Series leader, has nine career victories at The Paperclip, tied with former teammate Jeff Gordon for third most all-time in NASCAR.
Johnson spoke with the Martinsville Bulletin this week about his memories of Martinsville Speedway, which triumphs meant the most to him — the last was four years ago Friday — and what finishing his career with one final trip to Victory Lane would mean before he retires at the end of the season.
Here’s what Johnson had to say:
“For me, I guess just my own experience, I’ve always loved pulling into Martinsville because when you turn off, I can’t remember which direction you’re coming, but when you turn off that highway, you sense that you’re kind of going back in time, and you get into the track, and you look around, and I can feel the history of the speedway. I can see the greats making laps there. I never watched one in person but I watched it on television, and you hear the stories and I see old footage of (Richard) Petty back in the day. I’ve seen footage of it being dirt. It’s probably the only track, other than Darlington, it’s one of the few tracks where when you’re inside, pulling up, and then go inside there’s this experience of the history of the sport. And I’ve always loved the track for that and every time I pull up I have a very similar experience.
“The October events in 2004 with the (Hendrick Motorsports) plane crash is a point in time that I always remember. It’s such an interesting reflection point of pain, hurt, and sadness of losing those 10 people, but also pride of being able to win on that day.
“In addition to that, I’d say one of my just pure exciting moments was battling with Jeff Gordon for the finish there. We had a really heated battle with two or three to go. He got to me and started moving me out of the way and we had a door-to-door finish at the start/finish line, so that’s probably my fondest competitive memory.
“In returning to the track every year and being in the media center and chronologically understanding where I fit in, and as the years go by kind of climbing that ladder, it’s always been very meaningful to me. To be a multi-time winner at a venue is very special. Then to have so many wins at a track and be near the all-time wins list. I think, is it Petty that has the most? Any time you’re in company with The King (Petty), that’s pretty awesome.
“I feel very fortunate to be an athlete that can actually choose when they’re stepping down and retiring. With that statement being said, I’m very excited about the final races that I have as a full-time Cup driver. It’s not a moment of being sad, like something is being taken from me. I worked through a lot of the emotions last fall when I made the announcement to the world that I was going to make this year my final full-time year. And sure it’s bittersweet, more because I’m going to miss the people and the experience, and this is such a part of my life. But I’m so excited for what’s next in life, and I’m so fulfilled with what I’ve experienced so far and what I’ve accomplished in the sport, for sure.
“I’m trying to soak in as much as I can. 2020 has been a weird one for all of us, and finally having some fans back in the stands just puts so much more soul into the event. I look forward to seeing fans in the grandstands, but most of all I just want to get back to victory lane. I’ve been working so hard to do so with my team. And that’s been a great track for me over the years and would have so much meaning to me to pull back into victory lane there. So that’s really my focus.
“One more, it would mean, it would mean a lot. I don’t know how to rank it. I’ve never tried so hard. The last three years I’ve put in such an effort. I keep every year figuring out how to apply myself more and bringing the best and get back to the winning ways that we once had. It’s unexplainable to me why it’s become so tricky and difficult lately but that’s life, that’s the journey. To win again, certainly at Martinsville, would mean a lot in so many ways.”
