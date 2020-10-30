Johnson looks back his most memorable Martinsville victories

“The October events in 2004 with the (Hendrick Motorsports) plane crash is a point in time that I always remember. It’s such an interesting reflection point of pain, hurt, and sadness of losing those 10 people, but also pride of being able to win on that day.

“In addition to that, I’d say one of my just pure exciting moments was battling with Jeff Gordon for the finish there. We had a really heated battle with two or three to go. He got to me and started moving me out of the way and we had a door-to-door finish at the start/finish line, so that’s probably my fondest competitive memory.

“In returning to the track every year and being in the media center and chronologically understanding where I fit in, and as the years go by kind of climbing that ladder, it’s always been very meaningful to me. To be a multi-time winner at a venue is very special. Then to have so many wins at a track and be near the all-time wins list. I think, is it Petty that has the most? Any time you’re in company with The King (Petty), that’s pretty awesome.