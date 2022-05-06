Jonathan Brown might not have deep pockets, but his drive to win first title at Bowman Gray Stadium is strong

Jonathan Brown doesn’t have a shiny, new hauler in his pits or does he have a bottomless pit of money to pour into his Modified car but that’s OK.

For Brown, 39, he’s driven at the famed Bowman Gray Stadium with a chip on his shoulder for a long time.

While Burt Myers and Tim Brown, no relation to Jonathan, get their fair share of publicity, and rightfully so thanks to 21 Modified championships between them, Brown puts his head down and goes about his business.

There are a lot of self-made, dig it out of their own carburetor drivers at Bowman Gray, and Brown doesn’t mind acknowledging where he is in the pecking order. But he’s also not going to back down to anybody, especially on the track.

“We're a very low budget team,” said Brown, a 2000 Glenn High School graduate who started his own lawn care business when he was a junior in high school. “Especially compared to some of the guys where there is an unlimited budget, and they can get whatever they need.”

Brown, like a lot of drivers, grew up at Bowman Gray Stadium as he watched and idolized his uncle, Don Smith, who was a two-time Modified champion.

Last week Brown won his first race of the new season taking the checkered flag in one of the 25-lap Modified races. He did so in a brand new car that he’s still adjusting to.

PSR Products is one of Brown’s sponsors, and that sponsorship allowed him to make a deal for the new car. The engine, however, was built by Brown and he’s proud of that fact. "I save money because I can weld and build an engine so that helps," he said.

“They’ve helped me so much and they see that I’m underfunded,” Brown said about PSR. “They said ‘we want you in one of our cars’ and we worked out a deal that I could afford and here we are in a new race car.”

Danny Bohn, one of Brown’s fellow competitors who won the opening-night Hayes Jewelers 200, says Brown is as good a driver as anybody in the stadium every Saturday night.

“I would put him driving wise up against anybody, and I even had Jonathan drive for me in a couple of truck races or on the Smart Tour (another Modified tour),” Bohn said. “And he works at it on a weekly basis and is one of those drivers who builds his own engines…. He just needs a little more luck on his side.”

Brown joked that when he started his lawn care business in his junior year of high school in 1999 he was making more money than some of his teachers. He took that business and expanded it into a tree service business that’s done very well through the years.

As he built his reputation at Bowman Gray Stadium he’s had to scramble to make it all work.

“I can tell you 100 stories about borrowing parts from other teams,” Brown said. “I literally took Tim Brown’s brake pads that he threw away and put them on my car. He knew it and this was a long time ago but he said ‘if you want them, you can have them.’”

While Brown doesn’t have the deep pockets of other Modified drivers he has had some dedicated sponsors through the years.

“To compete with these guys mostly out of my own pocket is something I take pride in,” Brown said. “But don’t get me wrong, I have some really good sponsors who have stuck with me.”

During his full-time seasons at Bowman Gray Stadium he’s led the points’ race at some point during those seasons. But he’s never closed the deal to win a points’ championship.

He’ll head into Saturday’s Kevin Powell Motorsports 100-lap Modified race tied for seventh in the points but there is a long way to go this season.

“Every year we’ve ran a full season here we led the points,” Brown said. “We’ve just had something happen here and there and it cost us at the end. But this is my year with (race car) No. 22 in the year 2022.”

What gives Brown more confidence is that he’s already won with the new car and is learning each week what it can and can’t do.

“The only washed up thing on this car is the driver,” Brown joked.

Brown, who is from Winston-Salem, is serious about what he does on Saturday nights and loves the atmosphere. He’s got a good fan following, and says that’s why a lot of the drivers pour their heart and soul into what is an expensive hobby.

“I refuse to lose, and I don’t come over here just to take people out,” Brown said. “But it’s a whole lot sweeter knowing that I paid for this, and I don’t have a huge sponsor with unlimited funds to buy all the latest and greatest parts.”

Brown has become a consistent driver at Bowman Gray, and he's as optimistic as ever. He was fourth in the final points' standings last season.

“I’m happy with how everything is going so far,” Brown said. “I get along with most everybody out here, and I’m willing to help whoever needs it."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.