Jonathan Brown didn’t sweat at all on Saturday night during the Hayes Jewelers 200 on opening night at Bowman Gray Stadium.

“I didn’t sweat because I was sitting in the stands watching,” said Brown, who has decided to not run the Modified Division this season. “The only time I really missed it was when Tim (Brown), Danny (Bohn) and Burt (Myers) were all fighting it out there toward the end and seeing them battle.”

The race was eventually won by Myers.

Brown, 40, was a regular in the Modified Division from 2009 through 2012 and was a regular again from 2018 until this past season. He’s stepping away from the Modified Division at Bowman Gray Stadium, but will race on the Smart Modified Tour this season.

“I’m running on that tour for a full season, but I’m also going to switch it up some and I'm going to run the 100 lap Sportsman races this year at Bowman Gray,” Brown said.

He said in late May when the Sportsman runs its first 100 lapper he’ll likely be in Tommy Neal’s car, which Neal isn’t using this season because Neal is running his Modified car.

“Dylan Ward’s been taking care of Tommy’s Sportsman car so if all systems are go then I’ll be back out there driving in that division some,” Brown said.

Neal won the Sportsman Division championship last season but decided to change it up and run the Modified this season.

“Tommy was pretty good in that car, obviously,” Brown said.

Brown’s never driven a Sportsman car before so he hopes to do some testing before the 100 lapper in May.

“It’s a different kind of car to drive and with Modified they are faster and grip so much better and the turns are tighter,” Brown said. “It will take some getting used to, but I’m excited for the challenge of seeing what it’s like in the Sportsman car.”

When Brown wasn’t on the track for Saturday’s opener he started getting plenty of messages via social media and on his phone.

“I must have had 100 texts and a lot of them were from the fans who I didn’t even know had my number,” Brown said.

Brown is a Winston-Salem native who grew up idolizing his uncle, Don Smith, a legend at Bowman Gray. Brown doesn’t know how many times he’ll come out and watch as a fan this season.

“I guess I also missed it when they were lining up all the cars for the Modified race,” Brown said.

Brown has won 25 Modified races and that ties him for 18th all-time in track history. He's won high-level races at Bowman Gray Stadium and is optimistic about switching to the Sportsman Division.

When asked if fans will maybe see him again in Victory Lane in a Sportsman car, he said: “I like the sound of that."